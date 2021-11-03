 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Chef Behind TLV Explores His Sephardic Roots With New Jewish-Balkan Restaurant in San Antonio

Berty Richter’s Ladino will serve charcoal-grilled items in the Pearl area next summer

by Nadia Chaudhury
Three metal skewers of charred meatballs over a flame grill.
Meatballs from Ladino.
Austin Israeli restaurant TLV’s executive chef Berty Richter is opening a new Mediterranean restaurant in San Antonio. Ladino will be found in the Pearl district at 200 East Grayson Street, Suite 100, starting sometime in the summer of 2022.

Richter will focus on his own Sephardic background through his new San Antonio, which stems from Spain and the Mediterranean region. He describes the menu as Jewish-Balkan, and the press release specifically highlights Castellano, French, Italian, Greek, Turkish, and Hebrew regions and cuisines. This means a lot of charcoal-grilled items, including pita, meatballs, mezze (appetizers), vegetables, and desserts.

Ladino is a language, which is also referred to as Judeo-Spanish. It’s what Richter spoke at home with his family; his mother is Turkish, and her family can be traced to Italy, Bulgaria, and Greece.

Richter and this new restaurant are part of the Austin-based Emmer & Rye Hospitality Group, which includes that namesake New American restaurant, as well as live-fire restaurant Hestia, tapas bar Kalimotxo, Caribbean restaurant Canje, fast-casual food hall stall Henbit, and Richter’s Israeli food hall stall restaurant TLV.

Richter’s first Austin venture was his food truck Hummus Among Us, which he opened in 2017. He closed that truck ahead of opening TLV in downtown Austin food hall Fareground in 2019, during which time he partnered with Emmer’s Kevin Fink and Tavel Bristol-Joseph.

A computer rendering of a restaurant space with a counter to the right with green plants and tables with people in the back.
A rendering of Ladino.
