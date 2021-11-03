 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Lazarus Brewing Is Taking Over I Luv Video Location on Airport Boulevard

The new location will have an expanded food and beer menu

by Erin Russell
A torta cut in half with toothpicks on each side.
A torta from Lazarus.
Lazarus Brewing Co./Facebook

East Sixth Street’s coffee, tacos, and brewery restaurant Lazarus Brewing is opening a second location on Airport Boulevard, taking over the former I Luv Video space. This new Lazarus will open at 4803 Airport Boulevard in the North Loop neighborhood in June 2022.

The new location of Lazarus will serve much of the same menu as the first location, plus some new larger dishes. In addition to tacos and tortas, look for enchiladas, fire-roasted meats, and more. Lazarus will also brew beer out of the new location, which has more space to allow for more experimentation. Lazarus will be bringing back its Patron Saint program where customers can fund the brewery and receive a glass that comes with free beer for life. The program has previously been $1,000 per person, and will likely be the same for the new location.

The larger space will feature indoor and outdoor seating. Lazarus CEO and founder Christian Cryder told Eater that the building will feel like both the first Lazarus and the I Luv Video building.

Cryder opened Lazarus in 2016 with his family — his wife Marilyn roasts the coffee and his daughter Rebekah is the head brewer. He told Eater the move to the new location was spurred by the opportunity to own the building rather than lease. “Because Austin is experiencing such massive change (gentrification), businesses can get priced out of a neighborhood, just like people,” he said. “I want Lazarus to be something my daughter can run for 20 years after I retire.”

I Luv Video, which the owner of campus coffee shop Spider House opened in 1984, closed in September 2020 due to difficulties of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lazarus Brewing [Airport Boulevard]

4803 Airport Boulevard, Austin, TX 78751 Visit Website

Lazarus Brewing Co.

1902 East 6th Street, , TX 78702 (512) 394-7620 Visit Website

