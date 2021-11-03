 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Lazarus Brewing Is Taking Over I Luv Video Location on Airport Boulevard

The new location will have an expanded food and beer menu

by Erin Russell Updated
A brewery tasting room with kegs and tables.
Lazarus Brewing on East Sixth Street.
Lazarus Brewing

East Sixth Street’s coffee, tacos, and brewery restaurant Lazarus Brewing is opening a second location on Airport Boulevard, taking over the former I Luv Video space. This new Lazarus will open at 4803 Airport Boulevard in the North Loop neighborhood on Friday, November 17.

The new location of Lazarus will serve much of the same menu as the first location, plus some new larger dishes. In addition to tacos and tortas, look for enchiladas, fire-roasted meats, and more. Lazarus will also brew beer out of the new location, which has more space to allow for more experimentation. Lazarus is bringing back its Patron Saint program where customers can fund the brewery and receive a glass that comes with free beer for life. The program is now $1,200.

The larger space will feature indoor and outdoor seating. Lazarus CEO and founder Christian Cryder tells Eater that the building will feel like both the first Lazarus and the I Luv Video building.

Cryder opened Lazarus in 2016 with his family — his wife Marilyn roasts the coffee and his daughter Rebekah is the head brewer. He told Eater the move to the new location was spurred by the opportunity to own the building rather than lease it. “Because Austin is experiencing such massive change (gentrification), businesses can get priced out of a neighborhood, just like people,” he says. “I want Lazarus to be something my daughter can run for 20 years after I retire.”

I Luv Video — which the owner of the campus coffee shop Spider House opened in 1984 — closed in September 2020 due to difficulties of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Update, Thursday, November 10, 2022, 10:48 a.m.: This article, originally published on November 3, 2021, has been updated to include Lazarus’s opening date on Airport.

