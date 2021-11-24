 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Chinese Takeout/Delivery Restaurant Tso Opens New South Austin Location

Plus, Texas food nonprofit hosts an online auction, and more intel

by Nadia Chaudhury
Four black food containers with compartments of food, including rice, entrees with meats and vegetables, and either egg rolls, fried dumplings, or sesame balls.
Dishes from Tso Chinese Delivery.
Tso Chinese Delivery

Austin restaurant Tso Chinese Delivery is opening its third location this Thanksgiving weekend. The 2407 South Congress Avenue restaurant will debut on Saturday, November 27 in the St. Edwards neighborhood. This expands the restaurant’s delivery area into more of the South Austin area, from Lady Bird Lake, South Pleasant Valley Road, William Cannon Drive, and Mopac Expressway. The menu and service styles remain the same: Chinese-American dishes such as the namesake entree, drunken beef noodles, and wonton noodle soup, available for pickups and deliveries. Its hours will be from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

In honor of the new location, Tso teamed up with South First gelato shop Dolce Neve to create a special limited flavor. The jasmine tea gelato will be available at Dolce’s two locations (the other on East Fifth) starting on Friday, December 3.

Texas food nonprofit hosts auction

Texas Food & Wine Alliance’s auction fundraiser is taking place right now through Tuesday, December 24. The Taste of Texas Auction includes a smoked meats party with Franklin Barbecue and a branded Yeti cooler, a special private tasting with Fredericksburg winery Southold Farm + Cellars, and a tour of Two Hives Honey’s beehives. Funds raised will go back into the nonprofit’s grant and educational programs.

South Congress Japanese restaurant decks out in floral winter decorations

South Congress Japanese restaurant Lucky Robot brought back its holiday installation again this week. The Lucky Blossoms installation is bigger than the previous years, taking over the restaurant’s dining room and patio with garlands, florals, ornaments, Christmas trees, and more. It runs through Monday, January 17, 2022.

A restaurant facade covered in green garlands and flowers and pine cones, and a sign reads “Lucky Robot.”
Lucky Robot’s Lucky Blossoms installation.
Lucky Robot/Facebook

Tso Chinese Delivery

3909 North Interstate Highway 35, , TX 78722 (512) 774-4876 Visit Website

Lucky Robot

1303 South Congress Avenue, , TX 78704 (512) 444-8081 Visit Website

