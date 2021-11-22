Mick Jagger Got Satisfaction From an Austin Taco Truck

Mick Jagger — yes, that Mick Jagger of the legendary rock band the Rolling Stones — explored Austin ahead of his concert at Circuit of the Americas on Saturday, November 20. His itinerary included a stop at South Austin honky-tonk Broken Spoke and food from taco truck Taqueria El Trompo Mayor just west of the airport (hopefully he ordered a pastor). East Austin Italian spot Intero also shared an Instagram story about the band dining at the restaurant.

New hotel and rooftop bar opens in Oak Hill

A new hotel with an accompanying rooftop bar opened in Oak Hill. AC Hotel Austin Hill Country, along with bar Salt + Stone, opened at 7415 Southwest Parkway within retail development Lantana Place as of November 17. The alfresco bar serves small plates (baba ghanoush, burrata with Thai red chili sauce), cocktails with a big focus on various salted rims (the Smokey Eyes with tequila, Cointreau, and a dried plum powder, and a bloody mary with sotol and beer), wines, and Austin beers. Additionally, there’s the AC Lounge also with small plates and cocktails, and the AC Kitchen with breakfast.

A spirits shop will open in Fredericksburg

Another drinks-related business is opening at the forthcoming Fredericksburg food hall Grand Central at Milam project. Iron Goat Distillery is opening a retail shop focusing on its spirits ranging from agave to honey to flavored rum. The entire project will open sometime in the spring of 2022.

TABC staff shuffle

The executive director of the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC), A. Bentley Nettles, is going to retire next year. He held his position for the past five years since he was appointed in May 2017. His last day will be on April 30, 2022.