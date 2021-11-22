California-Texas Mexican Restaurant Reunión 19 Has Closed

California-tinged Mexican restaurant Reunión 19, from Los Angeles chef Esdras Ochoa, has closed — but its fast-casual offshoot, food truck R19 Taqueria, opened as a new restaurant in Lakeway. Reunión 19’s last day was October 3, and the R19’s first day was October 11. R19 is located at 2422 Ranch Road 620 South.

The new R19 Taqueria menu is similar to Reunión 19’s, with California-Mexican dishes like tacos, burritos, carne asada fries, and more. Some new items include an activated charcoal tortilla for seafood items, breakfast tacos, queso blanco, and an expanded kids menu. The restaurant also offers marinated meats and its house-made tortillas to-go. The restaurant will also have a full bar and televisions to watch sports.

Reunión 19 opened in East Austin in February 2020, as a collaboration between Los Angeles chef Esdras Ochoa, who appeared on the Netflix cooking competition The Final Table, and Christopher Haydostian. “With labor shortages, rising costs, and a landlord not willing to work with me,” Haydostian told Eater in an email, “I was forced into a position of having to close the restaurant.”

In April 2021, Haydostian expanded with a trailer, R19 Taqueria, which opened at the Waypoint Food Trailer Park in Hudson Bend. That trailer also closed in October to make way for the restaurant in Lakeway. Ochoa will not be involved with R19. “Esdras is and always will be a friend and colleague I can count on, but this brand is a solo project,” said Haydostian. “I do have the blessings from him and the rest of my partners from Reunion 19 on this concept.”

Reunión 19’s address at 1700 East 2nd Street has previously housed New York-style tavern Gotham and Italian restaurant Al Fico.

R19 Taqueria is open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.