Upscale Austin Hospitality Group Buys Longtime Restaurant Ski Shores Cafe

McGuire Moorman Lambert is taking over the Lake Austin restaurant’s operations and will turn the Barton Springs location into its casual cafe Lou’s

by Erin Russell
Local hospitality giant McGuire Moorman Lambert Hospitality (MML) has bought both locations of casual restaurant Ski Shores, with plans to revitalize the Lake Austin location and turn the Barton Springs location into a second location of its casual cafe Lou’s, as reported by Austin 360. Both locations of Ski Shores are currently closed for these renovations as of this week, with plans to reopen in March 2022.

MML founding partner Larry McGuire told Austin 360 that the Lake Austin location will mostly stay the same, serving its same menu of fried catfish, fried oysters, burgers, and other casual dishes. The new location of Lou’s will similarly have a casual menu of burgers, chicken tenders, and soft serve ice cream.

Ski Shores opened in 1954 on Lake Austin, and expanded to a second location in Zilker Park in February 2020. Lou’s opened in January 2019 in the Holly neighborhood as Lou’s Bodega to a fair amount of controversy (though it seems unlikely that the second location will attract the ire of protest groups).

MML née MMH has experience renovating beloved Austin restaurants, as the group’s first project was taking over Clarksville restaurant Jeffrey’s in 2012. The group has since opened over a dozen restaurants in Austin (most recently Favorite Pizza in August), and has expanded to New Orleans and Aspen. Hotelier Liz Lambert, formerly of Bunkhouse Hospitality, joined founders McGuire and Tom Moorman in 2021.

