Excellent Pop-Up Bakery Dō Is Opening a Bread Shed in Austin

Pop-up bakery Dō is opening a permanent location in Austin this month. Owner and baker Camila Velez plans on opening Dō’s Tiny Bread Shed in the Chestnut neighborhood at 2902 East 12th Street as part of the forthcoming outdoor space Camp East in late November.

Velez’s new venture will take the form of a physical shed serving fresh bread (pan sobao, sourdough challah, brioche, bagels) and pastries like rolls sweet (apple chai, cinnamon, the boozy drunkfetti, the stellar guava/cheese) and savory (cheese and tomatoes), knots, and more.

Once Dō’s Tiny Bread Shed debuts later this month, it will be open for in-person and preorder pickups on Fridays and Saturdays, with potential hours on Sundays. While the stand is being worked on, the bakery is still offering scheduled preorders limited to Saturdays.

Velez worked in restaurants such as Daniel Boulud, and Miami spot Beaker & Gray and hotels like SLS Brickell in Miami, Austin’s Fairmont (where she worked on bread production), and Hotel Ella. When she was laid off because of the pandemic, she began to bake and sell her own goods in the fall of 2020 through preorder pickups and market stalls.

Other tenants of the future Camp East space include Filipino-Vietnamese truck Fil n’ Viet (which will relocate from its current address down the street), new wine shop and tasting room Cork & Screw, and hand-poked tattoo shop Slow Poke Marfa.

