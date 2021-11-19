‘Queer Eye’ Will Premiere Austin Season on New Year’s Eve

It’s almost here: Queer Eye’s Austin season, starring the Fab Five, will premiere on New Year’s Eve next month. Stars Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, Tan France, and Antoni Porowski began filming the Texas episodes in 2020, as the pandemic was beginning. They had to pause filming, during which food and wine expert Porowski filmed his own sheltering-in-place cooking show from his Austin kitchen. Filming resumed a year later in April. The sixth season will be available starting on Friday, December 31 via the steaming service.

Another new ghost kitchen opens in Austin

Guatemala-born fast-casual chain Pollo Campero opened its first Austin location this week as of November 18. It’s found at 8023 Burnet Road in the Wooten neighborhood. The ghost kitchen restaurant serves fried and grilled chicken meals, sandwiches, and salads, along with empanadas and sides like mashed potatoes, rice, and yucca fries. Orders can be placed online, through the phone, or via third-party deliveries.

More Austin representation on another national best new restaurants list

Magazine publication Esquire released its list of the best new restaurants in the country this year. Included is downtown Austin live-fire restaurant Hestia from chefs Kevin Fink and Tavel Bristol-Joseph, which opened in December 2020.

More truffles at Austin restaurants

South Lamar contemporary American restaurant Eberly is now offering burgundy truffles add-ons for $15.

Tracking Austin events

Heritage gastropub Hopfields is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a pig roast this weekend. The choucroute garnie à l’alsacienne place comes with toulouse or boudin blanc sausages, roasted pork, bacon, sauerkraut, and sauces. There will also be special tapped beers, a raffle, a costume contest where participants are encouraged to dress up like the restaurant’s logo, Jean-Luc, and glassware/apparel for sale. The restaurant will be open for its regular brunch and dinner services. It takes place on Saturday, November 20 from 2 to 6 p.m.

Austin Tex-Mex chain Trudy’s is also celebrating its 44th anniversary with drink and food specials on Saturday, November 20 starting at 7 p.m. The classic queso and frozen margaritas in strawberry or line will be available for $4.44, combination places for $19.77, plus there will be ice luges and mariachi bands at both locations (South Star and North Star).

North Loop bar Drink.Well is hosting the next of its cocktail educational series, this time on cognacs and brandies. The $65 class includes a cocktail, spirit flights, and snacks. It takes place on Sunday, November 21 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Downtown food hall Fareground is highlighting ginger and turmeric with a whole slew of specials and classes. There will be three cocktail classes hosted at street-level bar Ellis, where participants will learn how to make three drinks. Restaurants will offer food and drink specials, such as Austin Rotisserie’s French carrot and ginger soup, TLV’s chicken hawayej hummus, Henbit’s ginger monster cookie., and ginger negronis from the bar. Retail cart Margot Blair Floral will sell ginger items and gifts too. The Ginger Festival began on November 16 and runs through Monday, January 3, 2022.