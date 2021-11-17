Austin Restaurant Jack Allen’s Kitchen Opens New Cedar Park Location

Suburban Texan comfort food restaurant Jack Allen’s Kitchen quietly opened its fifth location in Cedar Park in early October, as reported by Community Impact. The 1345 East Whitestone Boulevard address serves up a similar menu of chicken-fried items, sandwiches, tacos, drinks, desserts, and more, available for dine-in and takeout services. Co-owners Jack Gilmore and Tom Kamm told the publication that they’re looking to open a third location of their seafood-focused offshoot Salt Traders Coastal Cooking in Cedar Park too.

Texas Tex-Mex chain is opening first Austin restaurant

Houston-based Tex-Mex chain Fajita Pete’s is opening its first Austin location this year. It will be found at 5523A Balcones Drive in the Highland Park West area, aiming to open before the end of 2021.

Pizza restaurant highlights white truffles

Neapolitan pizzeria and wine restaurant Bufalina Due’s white truffle specials are back from Thursday, November 18 through Monday, November 22 (or until everything is sold out). The coveted truffles will be available at $30 per four grams, and there will be accompanying white truffle dishes and wine pairings.

Tracking restaurant and bar fundraisers

Several Austin bars and restaurants are participating in triple sec liqueur company Cointreu’s fundraising event for the Independent Restaurant Coalition. As part of Cosmos for a Cause, each bar — including Small Victory, Qi Austin, and Black Sheep — will serve up a special Cosmopolitan cocktail, and a portion of the sales will go to the organization. It runs from Wednesday, November 17 through Wednesday, November 24.

North Loop bar Drink.Well, which is also participating in Cosmos for a Cause (see above), is supporting nonprofit Caritas of Austin this month by donating all of its merchandising proceeds to the organization.

Waterloo Ice House is hosting a fundraising competition at all of its four locations in Austin, aiming to raise money for local nonprofits. The Friendsgiving challenge involves people dining at the restaurants during weekday happy hours and all day on Thursdays, during which partial sales proceeds will go to selected nonprofits on Tuesday, November 30.