Austin Pop-Up Offers ‘Squid Game’ Dalgona Candy-Topped Mochi Doughnuts

Austin mochi doughnut pop-up Bom Bakeshop is honoring Netflix’s global hit television show Squid Game during their next pop-up this week. A major plotline of the series involves Korean street food dalgona candy (long known as ppopgi), where the competitors have to remove stamped designs from the sweet candies without breaking the cut-outs. Bom’s iteration will feature a dalgona-flavor-glazed mochi doughnut topped with a dalgona candy.

The item is available as a single order (read: cannot be used to create a six-box order), though other seasonal flavors include apple pie glaze and honey goat cheese with a balsamic fig drizzle. Preorders are placed online. While the first day happened already, the second day will take place on Saturday, November 13 at Brentwood Japanese market Asahi Imports on 6505 Burnet Road, with timed pickups from 3:30 to 6 p.m.

Texas Distillery opens new Fredericksburg cocktail bar

Forthcoming distillery Salvation Spirits opened a new bar in Fredericksburg within its grounds along 10091 U.S. Highway 290 as of November 11. The Speakeasy at Salvation Spirits includes cocktails made with the distillery’s spirits, such as the Fritztown Blackberry Gin, the French 75, and the gin Mmrtini. There are plans to also open other projects on the space, including the distillery tasting room and German beer house. Reservations are required.

Austin-area food and drinks businesses are national award finalists

The finalists for the annual Good Food Awards have been announced. Austin-area businesses include Vista Brewing’s Stonewall ale and Dark Skies pilsner, Casero’s Texas and chicken liver pates, and Madhu Chocolate’s idukki black pepper bar.