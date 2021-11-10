 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Austin Taco Truck Discada Reopens After Car Crash

Plus, fried chicken truck opens on Rainey, and more intel

by Nadia Chaudhury
Discada tacos from Discada
Discada

Austin taco truck Discada has reopened after a long temporary closure due to a car crash in August (thankfully no one was hurt). Its first day back is today, Wednesday, November 10. Through Instagram, the truck explained why it took so long to reopen (long story short: they couldn’t repair anything until an insurance person came to look at the damage, but that didn’t happen until 40 days later). They noted that the company would pay for the truck repairs, but it’s not clear whether they’ll be about to recoup their sales loss during that closure. They did note that the GoFundMe campaign funds went to keeping the staff paid too.

Austin food truck expands onto Rainey Street

Fried chicken truck Spicy Boys opened its third location this month, parked at Rainey Street bar Half Step as of November 1. Its hours are from 5 to 11:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 5 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Friday, 2 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Saturday, and 4 to 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Local paper releases Austin dining guide

The Statesman’s annual dining guide is here, and this time, food writer and critic Matthew Odam chose to highlight the best new restaurants that have opened since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. The unranked list includes barbecue truck Distant Relatives (which is also one of Eater’s best new restaurants in the country), drive-thru Buddy’s Burger, G-Mart food stall Narrow Street 512, and modern Chinese restaurant Qi. There’s a good amount of restaurants not in Austin, including the shuttered Southold Farm + Cellar restaurant in Fredericksburg, Abby Jane Bakeshop (Dripping Springs), Store House Market & Eatery (Bastrop), and many Lockhart spots (Foreign & Domestic’s Commerce Cafe, Little Trouble) Additionally, there’s the first-time Restaurant Hall of Fame list, focused on important restaurants in Austin. These include Matt’s El Rancho, Chinatown, Hoover’s Cooking, and others.

Austin Asian restaurants raise money through golf tournament

Austin Asian restaurants Tso Chinese Delivery and Chi’lantro are putting together a fundraising golf tournament this week. The Keeping Feeding Austin Golf tournament will feature teams from each restaurant led by Tso’s Kim Choe and Chi’lantro’s Jae Kim. It takes place on Thursday, November 11 at Round Rock golf course Forest Creek Golf Club. The winning team will receive a restaurant and the losing owner will have to work a day at the other’s restaurant. People can register to play on a team or sponsor the event. The goal is to raise $50,000 to go into each restaurant’s charity branches, Tso Giving (feeding people who need it) and Chi’Lantro Cares (feeding healthcare workers).

Future downtown development would preserve bungalow bar

Another Rainey Street development project — this time from Lincoln Ventures — would be built around two existing bungalows found in the 80 Rainey Street area, one of which is current bar Reina, as reported by Statesman.

Half Step

75 1/2 Rainey Street, , TX 78701

Spicy Boys

1701 East 6th Street, , TX 78702

Discada

1319 Rosewood Avenue, , TX 78702

Distant Relatives

3901 Promontory Point Drive, Austin, Texas 78744
Chi'Lantro

1509 South Lamar Boulevard, , TX 78704

Tso Chinese Delivery

3909 North Interstate Highway 35, , TX 78722

