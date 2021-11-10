Frozen Dumpling Shop Steamies Expands Beyond Your Steamer With a Dine-In Restaurant

Farmers market stand and frozen dumpling shop Steamies opened a new aspect to the Highland store: a dine-in restaurant. The fast-casual menu is available at the 6929 Airport Boulevard, Suite 148 space as of November 5.

The on-site menu includes Steamies staple potstickers — pork and cabbage, chicken and shiitake mushrooms, the vegan one, and the monthly special (which is currently Vietnamese-style pork and shrimp one) — and soup dumplings. As for non-dumpling items, there are scallion pancakes, a spicy Asian cucumber salad, and house-made sodas (pineapple-ginger, guava). There are plans to expand the menu later, too. Orders are either placed at the counter or through QR codes found on the indoor dine-in tables.

Co-owners Cindy Chee and Leslie Chau had wanted to open a restaurant component for some time, but haven’t been able to do so until recently. “Now that things are starting to get back to normal and staffing shortages are starting to iron out,” Cindy tells Eater, “we have been planning a menu and to add a few tables for a quick service dine-in experience.”

The couple started Steamies as a farmers market stand in 2018, creating dumplings using their family recipes (they are both first-generation immigrants from Hong Kong). They opened the physical store in March 2020, selling bags of their frozen dumplings, which worked well during the pandemic.

Steamies will continue to sell frozen dumplings as well as operate three stands at the Lakeline Farmers Market, the SFS Downtown Farmers Market, and the Mueller Farmers Market.

