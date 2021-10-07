Machine Gun Kelly Spotted at Downtown Austin Restaurant

Austin City Limits Festival performer Machine Gun Kelly was spotted leaving downtown restaurant Walton’s Fancy & Staple last weekend by an eagle-eyed tipster. They noted that the rapper-turned-pop punk-hitmaker and his group (minus girlfriend Megan Fox, who wasn’t spotted in Austin) before his show at Stubb’s on Thursday, September 30. He’ll be back performing at ACL this weekend again.

It’s culinary grant application time

The Texas Food & Wine Alliance is accepting culinary grant applications in Austin, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio right now. The organization will give out grants for people involved in the food/drink/adjacent industries, ranging from chefs to beer producers to business owners. The application deadline is Sunday, October 24 at midnight, and awardees are notified on Tuesday, November 23 at 5 p.m. with a ceremony held on Monday, December 13. Nominations are also accepted through email at info@texasfoodandwinealliance.org.

Then, the Texas Conference for Women and the Texas Restaurant Association is giving away $200,000 in grants specifically pegged for women-owned businesses. The two organizations will hand out $2,500 grants to over 80 businesses. Applications are being accepted right now.

Fonda San Miguel’s stolen fountain was returned

Mexican restaurant Fonda San Miguel got back its stolen piece of artwork, as reported by KXAN. The fountain, created by Mexican artist Sergio Bustamente, was stolen in early July and the restaurant offered a reward of $500 for its return. According to the news channel, the very heavy fountain was “anonymously returned with minor damage” in late August.

Austin Restaurant Weeks’s back, benefitting Central Texas Food Bank

Austin Restaurant Weeks is taking place again right now. Participating restaurants, including Sala & Betty, L’Oca d’Oro, Bar Peached, Foreign & Domestic, and many others, will offer special prix fixe meals and drinks. A portion of those sales will go towards the Central Texas Food Bank. It began on October 1 and runs through Sunday, October 10.

Austin bakery opens a Lakeway pop-up pie shop

Austin bakery mini-chain Tiny Pies opened a pop-up location in the Lakeway area as of August The 2125 Lohman’s Crossing, Suite 402 location will operate through the end of the year. Co-owners Amanda Wadsworth and Kit Seay plan on turning the address into a permanent location eventually. This is its fourth location after Burnet Road, South Lamar, and the recent Westlake one. Its hours are from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Austin’s best carnitas restaurant expands to San Antonio

Popular Austin Mexican restaurant Carnitas El Guero expanded with a San Antonio location last month.

Austin chef recognized by Food & Wine

It was time for the annual best new chefs issue by publication Food & Wine in September. The new batch includes Fermín Núñez, Austin chef of Mexican restaurant Suerte and Eater Austin’s chef of the year in 2018. He also offered his own guide to the city’s best restaurants.

Festival celebrating fermentation is back

The Texas Farmers’ Market’s Austin Fermentation Festival is back, taking place throughout the month of October. There will be weekly online workshops and a month-long silent auction benefitting the market and its ag producer support fund. The workshops are free to attend though there is a suggested donation of $10, and it takes place on Mondays from 7 to 8:30 p.m. virtually. Forthcoming sessions include Sheena Moore of Sheena’s Pickles, Uyen Pham of Killer Kimchi, David Norman of Easy Tiger, and Alfred Francese of Emmer & Rye.

Austin could potentially get a much larger Amaya’s Taco Village

The family behind Tex-Mex restaurant Amaya’s Taco Village wants to turn the building into a mixed-use one with condos, shops, and larger restaurant space, as reported by Towers.

Austin home cooks get a new delivery app

A new home-cooking meal delivery service app, Parsley, is available in Austin as of September. Local home cooks can set up their shops through the app, selling their own homecooked meals to people who are looking for something new to eat at home. Deliveries will be made through Favor.

New York pizzeria expands into Austin

Grimaldi’s, the iconic New York pizzeria that was sold to a national Arizona-based chain in 2019, is opening a full restaurant in Austin this fall. This isn’t its first Austin location though; it’s been operating a to-go operation within ghost kitchen hub Kitchen United Mix since earlier this year. The menu features its coal-fired pizza, calzones, and desserts. There will be indoor and outdoor seating. It’ll be found in the Domain Northside at 11700 Domain Boulevard, Suite 148, with hours from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and then from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday through Saturday.

Another new cocktail delivery service pops up in Austin

There’s a new cocktail delivery service in Austin with the debut of Cantaloupe Island Draft Cocktails as of September. The business was created by Richard Thomas, who had worked in New York bars and restaurants such as Heavy Woods. The menu features more than 36 cocktails, including the Amarguita with mezcal, Campari, thyme, grapefruit, and lime; the Memento Mori with Blanco tequila, passion fruit liquor, lime, and guajillo chile; mojito; negronis; and whiskey sours. Spirits were selected with the local retail shop the Austin Shaker.

Zilker hotel hosts ACL-pegged biergarten

South Austin hotel Carpenter is opening a temporary biergarten for ACL weekends. On sale will be pretzels, brats, beer, and wine available from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, October 8 through Sunday, October 10.

Spice brand hires director of taco relations

Spice company McCormick hired that director of taco relations, who happens to be a Texan. El Paso resident Jo Luna will work to develop recipes with the corporation.

Tex-Mex restaurant changes name

Tex-Mex restaurant Cyclone Anaya’s Tex-Mex Kitchen changed its name to Valencia’s Tex-Mex Garage over the summer, as reported by Community Impact. There are two locations, one in the Domain and the original in Houston.

Taco chain creates Black Pumas taco special

Austin-born chain Torchy’s Tacos created a special taco in honor of ACL Fest and Grammy-nominated band Black Pumas as of October 1. The Black Pumas taco includes smoked brisket, guajillo onion strings, barbecue and chipotle sauces, and cilantro on a blue corn tortilla. One dollar from every taco sale will go towards the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians. The taco is available through its downtown, South Congress, and South Lamar locations through Sunday, October 10.