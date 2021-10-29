Blue Norther Hard Seltzer Is Now Pouring Boozy Water Out of a Big, New Austin Event Space

Austin-based Blue Norther Hard Seltzer is bringing its award-winning seltzers directly to the public after upgrading to a new headquarters at the Yard at 440 East St. Elmo Road as of early September.

Founded in 2019, Blue Norther was originally operating out of a smaller temporary warehouse in South Austin, which was geared mainly toward distribution. With their new facility, Austin T. and Austin M. Pittman, the father-son duo behind the company, will open up shop for special events and select weekends in addition to stocking their products in stores across Texas.

“We believe we’re the first brand in the seltzer space to be creating something more like what you’d expect from a great craft brewery or a great craft distillery,” co-founder and CMO Austin M. Pittman tells Eater.

Earlier this month, Blue Norther hosted a preview of the new warehouse, and the official grand opening will be 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, November 5 with a lineup of musicians, food trucks, vendors, and cocktails.

Blue Norther also plans to host a monthly nonprofit show series that will benefit local charities in addition to having a regular schedule of live music.

Outside of special events, the new headquarters will have limited hours of operation Friday through Sunday, which will be updated periodically and posted on Blue Norther’s Instagram and Facebook.