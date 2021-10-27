Venerable Downtown Beer Bar Craft Pride Closed on Rainey Street

Important Austin beer bar Craft Pride with a major focus on Texas beers has closed up in the downtown area this October. Its last day of service on 61 Rainey Street was on October 23. However, Craft Pride will live on with an eventual new location. The new address will be announced within the next couple of months, as co-owner Brandy Wolf shares with Eater.

The new Craft Pride will serve up Texas beers while also featuring potentially on-site parking, improved bathrooms, and a whole kitchen setup. While the timeline is still not set in stone, Wolf shares that the bar could possibly open within less than a year and a half.

It looks like Craft Pride’s Rainey corner will give way to a giant mixed-use tower called River Street Residences with apartments and street-level retail shops, as reported by Towers.

Wolf opened Craft Pride in February 2013 with JT Egli. It grew to become one of the city’s best beer bars, while also hosting live musical performances and trivia games.

The bar also debuted with food truck Bacon Bus, but later that year, that parking spot was given to Detroit-style pizza truck Via 313, which remained there until earlier this March when it moved to another bar down the street. It was replaced with barbecue truck Tru Bar-B-Que, which is now relocating to a new address as well.

For its last day, Craft Pride hosted the afterparty for the Texas Craft Brewers Festival and encouraged people to purchase growler pours to drain out the tap systems.