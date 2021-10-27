Popular Coffee Company La Colombe Opens First Texas Cafe

Popular Philadelphia-based coffee company La Colombe is opening a cafe within the flagship Whole Foods Market in downtown Austin. This will be its first coffee shop in Texas. The coffee bar will open at 525 North Lamar Boulevard starting in December.

La Colombe’s cafe will serve all kinds of coffee drinks including cold brew, a latte, and a latte with oat milk on tap and a rotating selection of coffees available as espresso and drip coffee. The cafe will also sell baked goods from nearby cafe Swedish Hill, which is owned by local hospitality giant McGuire Moorman Lambert. Retail coffee will also be available for purchase from the market’s grocery shelves.

The coffee bar itself will be a 234 square-foot space designed in collaboration with the La Colombe team, in a similar aesthetic to its other cafes.

La Colombe, which opened in 1994, already has 30 cafes across six states as part of plans to expand to 100 cafes. It is known for canned coffee drinks and cold brew, and recently opened its first roastery and cafe in New York.

Presumably, this cafe will replace the supermarket’s current cafe the WFM Coffee Bar. Other restaurants operating within Whole Foods include vegetarian restaurant chain Next Level Burger, Bar Lamar, and Bowie BBQ.

Once it opens, Whole Foods’s La Colombe cafe’s hours will be daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

