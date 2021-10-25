Austin Bar Nickel City Dresses Up as ‘The Simpsons’ Again This Halloween

It’s that time of the year again: neighborhood bar Nickel City is now decked out in its annual Halloween pop-up for the fourth year in a row. The bar is now open as Moe’s Taven at 1133 East 11th Street through Sunday, October 31.

In addition to Nickel’s usual Simpsons-inspired cocktail menu — including the iconic Flaming Moe and Duff beers — the bar expanded with punnily-named classic cocktails, like the S-MO-keY Old Fashioned, Malk Punch with Cocoa Puffs and an optional doughnut from Foreign & Domestic, and Marger’s Margy with an actual glow stick. There’s a section of drinks named after Bart’s early-seasons’s prank phone calls to the bar (i.e. the Seymour Butz with vodka and sparkling water).

The Squishees’s section includes a seasonally appropriate pumpkin spice frozen Irish coffee with candy corn, and the returning frozen version of the Flaming Moe, which is also available to-go.

On-site truck Delray Cafe is once again converting into Krusty’s Burger, dishing out the namesake dish, the Clogger with three smash burger patties, and a Lisa Simpson-approved grilled cheese. Other items include fries, tots, and pickled deviled eggs. Scope out the full menus below.

Instead of the previous Moe’s costume, each Nickel staffer is dressing up as any character from the show. There’s someone as Stupid Sexy Flanders, another as a player of Simpsons’s minor league baseball team the Isotopes, and someone as Jimbo Jones. The next-door liquor shop J&J Spirits is temporarily a Kwik-E-Mart.

“People kept asking for it,” co-owner Travis Tober tells Eater on why Nickel is leaning into Simpsons again, and they couldn’t fully do up the Halloween festivities last year due to the pandemic. “And since we did the last full-blown Moe’s pop-up, there’s probably 70,000 new people that moved here.”

This is the fourth year Nickel has decked out in Simpsons decor, a tradition that started in 2018. Because of the pandemic, last year’s pop-up operated with a limited capacity with a waiting list system, bar car services (to keep people in their seats), and to-go options.

Moe’s Tavern/Nickel City is open from noon to 2 a.m. every day through Halloween.