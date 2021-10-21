 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

One of San Francisco’s Best Ramen Restaurants Is Coming to Austin

Marufuku Ramen will open in Mueller with Hakata-style tonkatsu

by Nadia Chaudhury
A bowl of ramen with a creamy beige broth, green vegetables, a soft-boiled egg, and two slices of white meat.
A bowl of ramen from Marufuku.
Marufuku Ramen/Facebook

San Francisco Japanese noodle restaurant Marufuku Ramen is opening its second-ever Texas location in Austin. The new restaurant will be found at 1900 Aldrich Street, Suite #180 in the Shorenstein Alpha building in Mueller starting sometime in 2022.

Marufuku focuses on Hakata-style tonkatsu, with creamy pork bone broth and thin noodles, served with varying spice levels. The restaurant is also known for its deluxe chicken paitan, which comes with an entire chicken leg. The rest of the menu includes rice bowls and assorted smaller items such as gyoza, karaage, takoyaki, and steamed buns. Everything will be available for dine-in, takeout, and third-party delivery services.

Marufuku Ramen founders Eiichi Mochizuki and Koji Kikura opened the original restaurant in San Francisco in 2017. And now, there are multiple locations throughout California, as well as single ones in New York and Frisco, Texas, the latter of which opened in June 2019.

Also opening in the Mueller Aldrich Street district is a second Austin location of Houston-based Tiny Boxwoods’s walk-up bakery offshoot Tinys Milk & Cookies. The menu will serve cookies, coffee, ice cream, and pastries. It’ll be found on the street level of the forthcoming Origin Hotel at 1825 McBee Street with outdoor seating starting in 2022. The hotel will also feature a new all-day restaurant called Blue Lacy.

These two expansions are among the several announced forthcoming restaurants and tenants coming to the neighborhood. This includes the already-announced Veracruz All Natural physical restaurant taking over the former J.T. Youngblood’s address starting in early 2022.

New York’s Ivan Ramen opened in Austin as a delivery/pickup-only restaurant earlier this April. Austin’s ramen scene includes top-tier spot Ramen Tatsu-ya, among others.

Foursquare

Tinys Milk And Cookies [Austin]

1515 West 35th Street, Building C, Austin, Texas 78703 Visit Website

Marufuku Ramen [Austin]

1900 Aldrich Street, Suite 180, Austin, Texas 78723 Visit Website

Tinys Milk And Cookies [Mueller]

1825 McBee Street , Austin, Texas 78723 Visit Website

More From Eater Austin

The Latest

A Pizza Pop-Up Highlights Gerrymandering by Offering Free Pies to District 37 Constituents

By Erin Russell

David Chang’s Popular Fried Chicken Chain Fuku Opens in Austin

By Nadia Chaudhury

Filed under:

Where to Find Spooky Treats and Drinks for Halloween From Austin Bars and Restaurants

By Nadia Chaudhury

Austin’s Cookie Economy Expands With Ghost Kitchen Cookies a la Carte

By Erin Russell

‘Texas Monthly’ Says Three Austin Restaurants Are Making Some of the Best Barbecue in Texas

By Nadia Chaudhury

New Food Truck Goes Deep on the Rich Tapestry of Border Cuisine

By Nadia Chaudhury

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Austin newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world