One of San Francisco’s Best Ramen Restaurants Is Coming to Austin

San Francisco Japanese noodle restaurant Marufuku Ramen is opening its second-ever Texas location in Austin. The new restaurant will be found at 1900 Aldrich Street, Suite #180 in the Shorenstein Alpha building in Mueller starting sometime in 2022.

Marufuku focuses on Hakata-style tonkatsu, with creamy pork bone broth and thin noodles, served with varying spice levels. The restaurant is also known for its deluxe chicken paitan, which comes with an entire chicken leg. The rest of the menu includes rice bowls and assorted smaller items such as gyoza, karaage, takoyaki, and steamed buns. Everything will be available for dine-in, takeout, and third-party delivery services.

Marufuku Ramen founders Eiichi Mochizuki and Koji Kikura opened the original restaurant in San Francisco in 2017. And now, there are multiple locations throughout California, as well as single ones in New York and Frisco, Texas, the latter of which opened in June 2019.

Also opening in the Mueller Aldrich Street district is a second Austin location of Houston-based Tiny Boxwoods’s walk-up bakery offshoot Tinys Milk & Cookies. The menu will serve cookies, coffee, ice cream, and pastries. It’ll be found on the street level of the forthcoming Origin Hotel at 1825 McBee Street with outdoor seating starting in 2022. The hotel will also feature a new all-day restaurant called Blue Lacy.

These two expansions are among the several announced forthcoming restaurants and tenants coming to the neighborhood. This includes the already-announced Veracruz All Natural physical restaurant taking over the former J.T. Youngblood’s address starting in early 2022.

New York’s Ivan Ramen opened in Austin as a delivery/pickup-only restaurant earlier this April. Austin’s ramen scene includes top-tier spot Ramen Tatsu-ya, among others.

Related Where to Slurp Great Bowls of Ramen in Austin