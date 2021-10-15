Downtown Japanese Restaurant Maiko Is Closing for the Construction of Another High-Rise Building

Downtown Japanese restaurant Maiko Sushi Lounge is officially closing this month. Its last day of service will be on Wednesday, October 27. The 311 West Sixth Street address will be demolished to make way for the construction of another high-rise mixed-use building, the BBVA Tower. The restaurant opened in 2005.

A new brewery will open in far southeast Austin

A new brewery is coming to far southeast Austin when Fast Friends Beer Co. opens sometime in 2022, as reported by Austin Business Journal. The brewery will be found between I-35, William Cannon Drive, and Slaughter Lane. Owner Dave Childress wants to brew up a mix of beer styles, and serve up tacos.

Local alt-weekly ranks Austin’s breweries

Austin Chronicle released its annual Central Texas brewery rankings this week. Number one is multi-location-brewpub Pinthouse Brewing, lauded for its IPAs.

East Austin coffee shop relocates into a new home

Austin coffee shop El Tigre is back after closing at its original physical location in August and a summer pop-up on East Cesar Chavez. Its new location is found actually next door to its first one, now on 1204 Salinas Street as of mid-September.

Austin’s film festival hosts food party

The Austin Film Festival is throwing its Film & Food party again, ahead of the movie festival this month. Participating restaurants include JewBoy Burgers, Licha’s Cantina, Intero, and others. It takes place on Wednesday, October 20 from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Driskill Hotel. Tickets are $110, and the raised money will go towards the festival’s young filmmakers program.

Austin pizza chain is expanding

Austin pizza mini-chain East Side Pies is opening a fifth location in the Allandale neighborhood, as reported by Community Impact. The new restaurant will be found at 5530 Burnet Road, taking over what had been Hey Cupcake, which closed in 2020. This new East Side Pies location will open in January 2022.

Austin hotel group is expanding into Fredricksburg

Austin hospitality company New Waterloo is opening a new hotel in Fredericksburg, as reported by My SA. The Albert Hotel, found on Main Street, with guest rooms, three restaurants, two bars, a pool, a spa, and event space starting sometime in 2022.