Hill Country Winery Southold Farm + Cellar Closes Wine Restaurant

The Kitchen at Southold Farm + Cellar was open for just over seven months

Essential Texas winery Southold Farm + Cellar closed its restaurant after just over seven months of service in Fredericksburg. The Kitchen at Southold Farm + Cellar officially closed in early October.

Co-owners Regan and Carey Meador decided to shutter the restaurant because of the complexities involved, according to the message posted on the website and Instagram, or as they put it: “This is an obvious statement but going into the restaurant business isn’t for the faint of heart.” They continued, “It’s an endeavor that needs [a] course correction as it is no longer aligned with our ultimate goal.”

The restaurant opened in late February with the goal of presenting the wines with food, as well as adding a new dinner destination to the area. The New American menu originally started as an a la carte one, but then morphed into prix fixe with chef Courtney Watson. At first, the menu was an a la carte one, but then it morphed into The restaurant was also the only place where Southold offered house beers created with Yokefellow Brewery’s Garrett Crowell.

Despite the restaurant’s shutter, food in the form of lighter dishes will still be available for wine tastings. The stunning building with vast Hill Country views will presumably be used to expand wine tasting services. Those who had booked dinners for October and November will receive full refunds.

The Meadors originally opened the winery in Long Island, New York (hence the name) in 2014, but relocated to Fredericksburg in 2017 due to permitting issues. Their separate wine bar in Johnson City, the Parlour, remains open.

