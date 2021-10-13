New All-You-Can-Eat Korean Barbecue Restaurant Opens in Highland

A new Korean barbecue restaurant opened in Highland shopping center the Cresent by owner So Ra. K BBQ is found at 6929 Airport Boulevard, Suite 176, as of September 27. The menu focuses on all-you-can-eat Korean barbecue, with meats such as bulgogi, marinated pork belly, and eel. There are also other dishes like kimchi stews, braised fish, and hot pots. Everything is available for dine-in service, with takeout orders to come soon. Hours are from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and then from 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday through Saturday. Also found in the center is Korean fried chicken restaurant BB.Q.

Austin’s best taco restaurants compete in a migas festival

An event celebrating migas is taking place on Sunday, October 17, where the city’s best restaurants and trucks — Nixta Taqueria, La Tunita 512, Cuantos Tacos, and Cisco’s — will cook up and compete to see who makes the best iteration of the celebrated dish. The $50 ticket comes with food and entry to two golf-skill competitions, and items from sponsor Ranch Rider and others. It runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sales at Red River and East Sixth bars aren’t great

According to a survey by the Downtown Austin Alliance, music venues and bars on Red River and East Sixth streets aren’t doing as well as their counterparts on West Sixth and Rainey streets, as reported by KUT.

Another national publication recognizes an Austin restaurant

The New York Times released a list of restaurants the publication is excited about this year, and Austin is represented with East Austin New American cafe Birdie’s.

Austin restaurants and chefs participate in various food events

Soon-to-be-reopening Southern restaurant Olamaie (with new chef de cuisine Amanda Turner) is hosting two dinners this season. First is a sold-out brunch for the Texas Book Festival with Portland chef and cookbook author Joshua McFadden on Sunday, October 31, where Olamaie owner and executive chef Michael Fojtasek will cook dishes from McFadden’s book Grains for Every Season.

Then there’s the return of nonprofit Austin Food & Wine Alliance’s dinner series, with a kick-off dinner with Fojtasek and Dallas chef Tiffany Derry. The three-course $225 dinner with appetizers takes place on Monday, November 1 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Dishes will include deviled eggs, fried shrimp with grits, gumbo, hamachi rolls, beef cheeks, and more. Sales will go back into the nonprofit’s culinary grant program.

Elsewhere, Driftwood distillery Desert Door is partnering with local event company Foster on a meal/experience series this month. The Wild series, from October 15 and 16, features brunch or dinner meals from Hestia’s Julien Hawkins, Olamaie/The Fiery Talon’s Amanda Turner, and Congito’s Ty Burton, paired with activities. Tickets are $135, taking place at Spoke Hollow Ranch in Wimberley.

Austin Tex-Mex restaurant opens golf course cafe

Tex-Mex restaurant Cisco’s is now serving food through the Muny Cafe at Westfield golf course Lions Municipal as of Friday, October 8, as reported by Austin 360.

Vietnamese restaurant relocates

Vietnamese restaurant mini-chain Simply Pho House moved from Shops at the Galleria into the Hill Country Galleria in September. The 12913 Galleria Circle restaurant, from co-owners Sonny Tran and Loan Huynh, serves up Vietnamese, Thai, and Chinese dishes.

Fredricksburg food hall adds three tenants

Forthcoming Fredricksburg food hall Grand Central at Milam is adding three new food-and-drink establishments to its lineup. Katy, Texas-based Italian restaurant Palinuro will serve pasta and sweets. Tea shop chain NobiliTea, which is being franchised by two people who live in Kerrville, will offer tea blends as well as tea drinks with sugars, boba, and the such. This will become the Fredricksburg retail food market and grocery Fresh Pickens’s second location, offering produce and meals. The hall is expected to open sometime this fall.

National burrito chain expands with Dripping Springs location

Austin-based chain Freebirds World Burrito is opening a new location in Dripping Springs. The 56th location will debut at US 290 and Ledge Stone Drive within the Shops at Ledge Stone sometime in the winter.

Texas Wine Month is here

Since October is Texas Wine Month, 47 Texas wineries are participating in the annual passport event. Through the purchase of the passport tickets (available for two people at $120 or individually for $85), people can go to participating wineries for tastings through Sunday, October 31, as well as receive discounts for bottles. Five dollars from every ticket sale will go towards the Texas Hill Country Wine Industry Scholarship Fund.