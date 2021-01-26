Cheese Tea-Slinging Chinese Boba Shop Happy Lemon Is Coming to Austin

China-based boba chain Happy Lemon has big Texas expansion plans in the works, which includes a location set for Austin. A rep for the company confirmed the project, and, while there is no set opening date, the restaurant will be found in the North Austin area at 2501 West Parmer Lane, Suite 650.

The global chain is known especially for its cheese teas, where teas are topped with a salted cheese foam, leading to combinations such as salted cheese/chocolate smoothie; salted cheese/milk tea/Oreos; or salted cheese/green tea. There’s even a matcha latte with a specifically tiramisu-flavored salted cheese.

Elsewhere on the drinks menu, there are boba teas, lemon-based slushies with various fruits, dragon fruit-lychee or mango juices paired with cream, matcha smoothies, and an array of beverages made with Yakult, a bottled Japanese probiotic milk drink. Drink toppings include jellies, puddings, fruits, red beans, puff creams, and Oreos. For food, there are also bubble waffles in original, chocolate, or matcha flavors.

The company began in 2006, and expanded with locations across the world, including in Taiwan, China, Japan, Korea, the United Kingdom, Australia, and North America. Happy Lemon expanded into America in 2014. As for the Texas plans, there are set addresses for Houston and Dallas, with a pending site for San Antonio, along with Austin.

Austin has numerous places to grab bubble teas, such as Coco’s Cafe and SnoMo, as well as bigger chains like Gong Cha and Feng Cha.

Update, November 15, 1:19 p.m.: This article, originally published on January 26, has been updated to include Happy Lemon’s Austin address.