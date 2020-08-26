Super Popular Nashville Hot Chicken Chain Hattie B’s Is Opening in Austin in Old Maria’s Taco Xpress Location

Hattie B’s Hot Chicken, the popular Nashville-based hot chicken restaurant chain, is looking to open in Texas, as pointed out by an Eater tipster. The first Austin location will be at 2529 South Lamar Boulevard, the former Maria’s Taco Xpress address in the South Lamar neighborhood, as reported by Austin Business Journal.

The restaurant chain is known for its fiery, crispy hot chicken, as well as chicken tender and chicken wing platters, and hot chicken sandwiches. Spice levels range from the Southern (no spice) to the Shut the Cluck Up (the spiciest). Then there are Southern sides (baked beans, black-eyed pea salads, etc.), desserts (cobbler, banana pudding), drinks, and beer.

Hattie’s opened a location in Dallas in 2022 and selected a Houston address in December 2021. A rep for the chain confirmed these expansion plans back in August 2020, noting that Hattie B’s formed a specific Texas LLC (Hattie B’s of Texas, LLC) in August in Dallas.

Maria’s opened as a food trailer in 1997 by Maria Corbalan, who then turned it into a physical restaurant in 2006. There had been talks about selling the property for some time, which finally happened in September 2020. Since the Deember 2020 shutter, there had been a food truck of the same name operating at the same address, but it’ll move to another address, as ABJ reported.

These Texas expansions have been in the works for a while. Director of culinary operations Brian Morris first brought it up to the Los Angeles Times in 2018, and co-owner Nick Bishop Jr. mentioned it to the Nashville Business Journal in May 2020.

Bishop Jr. and his father Nick Bishop, Sr. opened the business in Nashville in 2012, and grew with locations throughout the Tennessee City and Memphis, as well as ones in Birmingham, Atlanta, and Las Vegas. While the restaurants’ dining rooms have remained closed for dine-in service during the pandemic, the patios are open for self-service dining. The kitchen is offering takeout service as well, plus Uber Eats deliveries.

Austin hot chicken restaurants currently include Tumble 22 and Hawt Chicken.

Related 16 Great Bets for Fried Chicken in Austin

Update, Monday, October 3, 1:09 p.m.: This article, originally published on August 26, 2020, has been updated to include Hattie’s Austin address, the opening of the Dallas location, and the address of the Houston location.