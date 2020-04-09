How to Make Iconic Austin Dishes With These 14 Local Cookbooks

Buying cookbooks for yourself or as gifts from Austin restaurants is a great way to support both the restaurants and local bookstores (hi, BookPeople) while also recreating favorite dishes at home.

Have the urge to bake, like most of America? Dive into recipes from Easy Tiger’s “head doughpuncher” David Norman, who nabbed a James Beard Award semifinalist nod. Looking for something comforting? Jack Gilmore (of Texas-centric Jack Allen’s Kitchen) has excellent recipes for Southern cooking. Want more of a memoir feel? Eric Silverstein of the Peached Tortilla chronicles his journey from lawyer to food truck owner to restauranteur, with recipes along the way.

Explore Austin cookbooks and other restaurant-related books below, listed in alphabetical order by title.

Update, November 8, 2021, 3:36 p.m.: This article, originally published on April 9, 2020, has been updated to include additional cookbooks.