How to Make Iconic Austin Dishes With These 14 Local Cookbooks

Learn how to make iconic dishes from the city’s most beloved restaurants, from Franklin Barbecue to Easy Tiger

by Erin Russell Updated

Austin-related cookbooks
Nadia Chaudhury/EATX

Buying cookbooks for yourself or as gifts from Austin restaurants is a great way to support both the restaurants and local bookstores (hi, BookPeople) while also recreating favorite dishes at home.

Have the urge to bake, like most of America? Dive into recipes from Easy Tiger’s “head doughpuncher” David Norman, who nabbed a James Beard Award semifinalist nod. Looking for something comforting? Jack Gilmore (of Texas-centric Jack Allen’s Kitchen) has excellent recipes for Southern cooking. Want more of a memoir feel? Eric Silverstein of the Peached Tortilla chronicles his journey from lawyer to food truck owner to restauranteur, with recipes along the way.

Explore Austin cookbooks and other restaurant-related books below, listed in alphabetical order by title.

A spread of Italian breads and sides from Bread on the Table
Johnny Autry
A burger recipe in Odd Duck Almanac
Photography by Richard Casteel/Illustrations by Brock Caron/Courtesy of Cattywampus Press

Update, November 8, 2021, 3:36 p.m.: This article, originally published on April 9, 2020, has been updated to include additional cookbooks.

Foursquare

Elizabeth Street Café

1501 S 1st Street, Austin, TX 78704 512 291 2881

Odd Duck

1201 South Lamar Boulevard, , TX 78704 (512) 433-6521 Visit Website
Foursquare

Dai Due

2406 Manor Road, , TX 78722 (512) 524-0688 Visit Website
Foursquare

Franklin Barbecue

900 East 11th Street, , TX 78702 (512) 653-1187 Visit Website
Foursquare

Thai Fresh

909 West Mary Street, , TX 78704 (512) 494-6436 Visit Website
Foursquare

The Peached Tortilla

5520 Burnet Road, , TX 78756 (512) 330-4439 Visit Website
Foursquare

Easy Tiger

3508 South Lamar Boulevard, , TX 78704 (512) 964-8229 Visit Website

Uchi [Austin]

801 South Lamar Boulevard, Austin, Texas 78704 Visit Website
Foursquare

Fonda San Miguel

2330 West North Loop Boulevard, , TX 78756 (512) 459-4121 Visit Website

Jack Allen's Kitchen Oak Hill

7720 State Highway 71, , TX 78735 (512) 852-8558 Visit Website

