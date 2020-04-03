Where to Order Easter Baked Goods and Meals in Austin

Easter is an apt time to celebrate new beginnings in Austin. For those who want to celebrate at home but would rather not cook or bake, several Austin restaurants and bakeries are offering takeout meals and baked goods for the holiday. This year Easter takes place on Sunday, April 17.

Check out the full list of to-go options for Easter below. For dine-in Easter brunches, dinners, and celebrations, check out Eater’s other guide. For other brunch ideas, scope out Eater’s brunch heatmap and essential brunch guide, but note that there might be holiday closures or special menu changes.

As with all businesses right now, be sure to call ahead to make sure each restaurant is still open or if there are updates on current offerings and service models, as things are changing constantly. Follow the business’s rules, be sure to wear a mask, and tip well.

If there is an Easter takeout special or meal missing in the guide below, let Eater through austin@eater.com.

Abby Jane Bakeshop

16604 Fitzhugh Road, Dripping Springs

The bakery is offering its usual Easter goodies this year, from the lamb-shaped white velvet cake with brown butter frosting and toasted coconuts to the croissant-filled pastry box to Parker House rolls, as well as savory quiches.

Deadline: Thursday, April 14 at 5 p.m.

How to Pickup: Saturday, April 16, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or Sunday, April 17, 9 a.m. to noon

How to Order: Online.

Bakery Lorraine

11600 Rock Rose Avenue, Suite 100, Domain Northside

The San Antonio bakery’s sole Easter offering is a whole two-layer carrot-pineapple-coconut-walnut cake topped with small macarons.

Deadline: None noted.

How to Pickup: Saturday and Sunday, April 16 and 17

How to Order: Online

Cookbook Cafe

710 West Cesar Chavez Street, Downtown

Austin Central Library’s cafe is focusing mostly on carrot-based baked goods for Easter. There are carrot cake cupcakes and various sizes of the three-layer carrot cake, plus pastry boxes.

Deadline: None noted.

How to Pickup: Nothing noted.

How to Order: Online

Dai Due

2406 Manor Road, Cherrywood

The butcher shop-slash-restaurant offers special Easter preorders, including rabbit stuffed with bacon, mushrooms, and other fragrant items, a rabbit demiglace for said-stuffed-rabbit-dish, a lamb-artichoke sausage, Parker House rolls, and a biscuit kit.

Deadline: None noted.

How to Pickup: Timed pickups take place on Saturday, April 16 with slots available from 12:15 to 5 pm. (noon is already sold out).

How to Order: Online.

Gati

1512 Holly Street, Holly

The bakery is applying its gluten-free and vegan approaches to its Easter specials this year. This includes colorful buttercream cupcakes, carrot cakes, French silk pies, and more. There’s also the non-gluten-free-and-vegan pavlova.

Deadline: Sunday, April 10

How to Pickup: Friday through Sunday, April 15 to 17

How to Order: Online.

Mañana

1603 South Congress Avenue, Travis Heights

The South Congress Hotel bakery will offer several Easter packages for the holiday. There are house-made chocolate truffles and hot cross buns available at different but overlapping times for in-person ordering.

Deadline: None noted.

How to Pickup: hot cross buns Friday through Sunday, April 15 through 17; truffles on Saturday and Sunday, April 16 and 17

How to Order: In person.

The Cupcake Bar

7801 North Lamar Boulevard, Suite F30, Highland

The cupcake bakery is making just that for Easter. There are six-cupcake packs and cupcake decorating kits, plus candy boxes and cooking decorating kits, plus there are gluten-sensitive and vegan options.

Deadline: None noted.

How to Pickup: Nothing noted.

How to Order: Online.

Tiny Pies

multiple locations

The mini-bakery chain is going all out for Easter, offering so many little and big pies this holiday. There are six-packs of pies, including one with bunny- and egg-shaped hand pies in cherry and blueberry flavors; a small strawberry mousse tart and a savory five-inch pizza, and a larger quiche Lorraine (with a gluten-free option)

Deadline: None noted.

How to Pickup: Friday and Saturday, April 15 and 16 at all four locations.

How to Order: Online.

Valentina’s Tex Mex BBQ

11500 Menchaca Road, Far South Austin

The Tex-Mex barbecue truck is putting together an Easter preorder menu full of reheatable smoked meats.

Deadline: None noted.

How to Pickup: Saturday, April 16

How to Order: Online orders are available starting on Wednesday, April 6 at 8 a.m.

Walton’s Fancy & Staple

609 West Sixth Street, Downtown

The deli will have seasonal macarons and pastries for Easter available.

Deadline: None noted.

How to Pickup: Nothing noted.

How to Order: In person.