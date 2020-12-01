Where to Preorder Takeout Holiday Desserts From Austin Bakeries

Desserts are an essential part of any meal, but especially so during the holidays. To round out those safe Christmas meals at home, Austin bakeries and restaurants are making it easier to figure out sweets game plans by offering desserts for pre-ordering. There’s everything from cookie tins from Texas French Bread, pies from bakery Fluff Meringues & More, buches de noel a-plenty, and much more.

Everything below is listed alphabetically and is available for pickups (delivery services are noted). Check out Eater’s separate holiday meal to-go guide as well, Hanukkah, and tamales. Likewise, check out these holiday cocktail pop-ups offering takeout drinks and specials.

This guide will be updated leading up to Christmas Eve on Friday, December 24. If there is an Austin restaurant offering holiday dessert preorders missing below, let Eater know through austin@eater.com

Bakery Lorraine

11600 Rock Rose Avenue, Suite 100, Domain Northside

The San Antonio-based bakery is offering several holiday desserts this season, including pies (apple-cranberry, Dutch apple, whiskey pecan) and then a buche de noel.

Prices: Pies are $26, buche de noel is $48

Deadline: Buche de noel is available December 13-31, none noted for other items.

Pickup Date: None noted.

How to book: Online or email websiteorders@bakerylorraine.com

Chicken Salad Shoppe

7433 Burnet Road, Crestview

The casual restaurant is offering a six-pack box of its half-pound stuffed cookies decked out in festive lights for the holidays. Cookie flavors range from Nutella-stuffed double-chocolate chip to cheesecake-stuffed sugar to cream-stuffed and iced oatmeal.

Prices: $34

Deadline: None noted.

Pickup Dates: None noted, deliveries are available too.

How to Book: Online

Contigo Catering

3709 Promontory Point Drive, B201, Southeast Austin

The catering company is offering salted chocolate chip and cardamom snickerdoodle cookies by the dozen, chocolate chunk brownies in packs of 15, and pink grapefruit loaves.

Prices: Cookies are $15 for a dozen; brownies are $24 for 15; and grapefruit loaves are $26

Deadline: None noted.

Pickup Dates: None noted.

How to Book: Online

Crema Bakery and Cafe

9001 Brodie Lane, Suite B3, South Austin

The restaurant and bakery’s holiday dessert array includes pies and cheesecakes, plus there are diet-friendly offerings, from gluten-free to vegan to keto.

Prices: Ranges from $4 to $46

Deadline: 48 hours advance notice is required.

Pickup Dates: By Friday, December 24 at 2 p.m.

How to Book: Online

Dai Due

2406 Manor Road, Cherrywood

For the holidays, the butcher shop is selling pie dough for those who want a little help with their own pies, as well as ready-to-be-baked brown butter pecan cookie dough. For ready-made desserts, there’s a basque cake with a filling of pastry cream and citrus marmalade.

Prices: Pie dough is $12; cookie dough is $17; and basque cake is $35

Deadline: None noted.

Pickup Dates: Wednesday and Thursday, December 22 to 23, noon to 4:30 p.m.

How to Book: Online

District Kitchen + Cocktails

5900 West Slaughter Lane

A plethora of cookies are available for the holiday season at District Kitchen, including dark chocolate chip, oatmeal crasin, chai snickerdoodle, coconut Thai tea, and pistachio rose.

Prices: Not specified

Deadline: Thursday, December 23

Pickup Dates: None noted.

How to Book: Online

Dolce Neve

1713 South First Street, Bouldin Creek

The gelato shop’s Italian holiday offering is the torrone, a soft nougat with almonds, hazelnuts, and pistachios, available individually or packs of three.

Prices: $7 for singles, $20 for three

Deadline: None noted.

Pickup Dates: None noted, the trio packs are available for shipping.

How to Book: Online

Easy Tiger

6406 North Interstate 35 Frontage Road, Linc

The bakery’s got two holiday sweets offerings on deck. There’s the holiday cookie tin (which has a dozen cookies) with chocolate peppermint cookies, German ginger snaps, and pistachio thumbprints; an option of German stollen bread that serves six to eight; and a cookie board that serves six to eight.

Prices: Cookie tins are $35; stollen breads are $25; and cookie boards are $125

Deadline: None noted.

Pickup Dates: December 12-24, shipping is available

How to Book: Online

Fluff Meringues & More

4800 Burnet Road, Allandale

The bakery and cafe will have holiday pies available for pre-order. Flavors include lemon blueberry meringue, caramel mascarpone cheesecake pecan, pumpkin ginger pepita crunch, and maple cinnamon apple.

Prices: $46

Deadline: Tuesday, December 24, 7 p.m., 48 hour notice is required.

Pickup Dates: By Friday, December 24, 3:30 p.m.

How to Book: Online

Fresa’s

1703 South First Street, Bouldin Creek

The casual Tex-Mex restaurant has Mexican wedding cookies and brow butter fudge brownies on deck.

Prices: Cookies are $12 for a dozen, brownies are $18 for a dozen

Deadline: While supplies last.

Pickup Dates: Wednesday, December 22 through Friday, December 24

How to Book: Online or over the phone at (512) 915-0362

Gati

1512 Holly Street, Holly

The newer ice cream shop is getting into the holiday spirit game with a gluten-free lineup of cakes (including layer ones), pies, yule logs, and cheesecake, plus lots of vegan ice cream.

Prices: Ranges from $12 to $75

Deadline: Tuesday, December 14 or until sold out.

Pickup Dates: By Thursday, December 23 before 9 p.m.

How to Book: Email hello@gatiicecream.com or call (512) 220-1077

Gelateria Gemelli

1009 East Sixth Street, East Sixth

The east side gelateria is bringing back its holiday cookie tins for the season, featuring flavors such as amaretti, pignoli, and lemon-polenta shortbread, among others.

Prices: $48

Deadline: None noted.

Pickup Dates: As soon as orders are ready for in-store; shipping is available

How to Book: Online

Hoover’s Cooking

2002 Manor Road, Cherrywood

The Southern restaurant’s a la carte holiday desserts include pies (sweet potato, pecan, and coconut cream) and cobblers (peach, blackberry, apple, cherry).

Prices: Pies are $27, cobblers $24

Deadline: None noted.

Pickup Dates: Through Friday, December 24

How to Book: Call (512) 479-5006 or online

Intero

2612 East Cesar Chavez, East Austin

The chocolate shop portion of the Italian restaurant will offer its collection of holiday chocolates, including vanilla chai bark, salted toffee, and toasted hazelnut truffles, available individually or in box sets.

Prices: Ranges $5.50 to $9 for singles and $11 to $34.50 for boxes

Deadline: None noted.

Pickup Dates: None noted.

How to Book: Online

Julie Myrtille

1023 Springdale General, 1D, Govalle

Among the French bakery’s holiday baked goods are three different yule logs: a red forest vanilla one, the French opera cake with coffee buttercream, and a gluten-free triple-chocolate version made with an almond dacquoise biscuit.

Prices: $80 each

Deadline: None noted.

Pickup Dates: Wednesday, December 22

How to Book: Online

Sugar Mama’s Bakeshop

1905 South First Street, Bouldin Creek

Naturally, the South Austin bakery is putting together all sorts of sweet goods for the holidays. There are festive cupcakes, cookies, pies, cheesecakes and pastries.

Prices: Ranges from $2.60 to $45

Deadline: None noted.

Pickup Dates: None noted.

How to Book: Online

Texas French Bread

2900 Rio Grande Street, Heritage

The campus-adjacent restaurant and bakery’s holiday dessert array includes cookie tins, dessert spreads, pies, galettes, stollen, fudge or coffee cake, and tea breads.

Prices: Cookie tins are $42; dessert platters range from $18 to $30; pies and galettes range from $17 to $23; cakes range from $19 to $35; stolen $23; and tea breads from $14 to $21

Deadline: Three days advance notice

Pickup Dates: None noted.

How to Book: Online for advance orders; call (512) 499-0544 for same-day orders

Walton’s Fancy & Staple

609 West Sixth Street, Downtown

The deli is offering two types of desserts for the holidays: pies (apple, pumpkin, and pecan) and vanilla cheesecakes topped with a cherry.

Prices: Not specified

Deadline: Friday, December 17.

Pickup Dates: Tuesday, December 21 through Friday, December 24, with a 48-hour-advance notice.

How to Book: Email catering@waltonsfancyandstaple.com or (512) 391-9966