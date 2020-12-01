Where to Preorder Takeout Holiday Desserts From Austin Bakeries

Desserts are an essential part of any meal, but especially so during the holidays. To round out those safe Christmas meals at home, Austin bakeries and restaurants are making it easier to figure out sweets game plans by offering desserts for pre-ordering. There’s everything from cookie tins from Texas French Bread, pies from bakery Fluff Meringues & More, buches de noel a-plenty, and much more.
Everything below is listed alphabetically and is available for pickups (delivery services are noted). Check out Eater’s separate holiday meal to-go guide as well, Hanukkah, and tamales. Likewise, check out these holiday cocktail pop-ups offering takeout drinks and specials.
This guide will be updated leading up to Christmas Eve on Friday, December 24. If there is an Austin restaurant offering holiday dessert preorders missing below, let Eater know through austin@eater.com
Bakery Lorraine
11600 Rock Rose Avenue, Suite 100, Domain Northside
The San Antonio-based bakery is offering several holiday desserts this season, including pies (apple-cranberry, Dutch apple, whiskey pecan) and then a buche de noel.
Prices: Pies are $26, buche de noel is $48
Deadline: Buche de noel is available December 13-31, none noted for other items.
Pickup Date: None noted.
How to book: Online or email websiteorders@bakerylorraine.com
Chicken Salad Shoppe
7433 Burnet Road, Crestview
The casual restaurant is offering a six-pack box of its half-pound stuffed cookies decked out in festive lights for the holidays. Cookie flavors range from Nutella-stuffed double-chocolate chip to cheesecake-stuffed sugar to cream-stuffed and iced oatmeal.
Prices: $34
Deadline: None noted.
Pickup Dates: None noted, deliveries are available too.
How to Book: Online
Contigo Catering
3709 Promontory Point Drive, B201, Southeast Austin
The catering company is offering salted chocolate chip and cardamom snickerdoodle cookies by the dozen, chocolate chunk brownies in packs of 15, and pink grapefruit loaves.
Prices: Cookies are $15 for a dozen; brownies are $24 for 15; and grapefruit loaves are $26
Deadline: None noted.
Pickup Dates: None noted.
How to Book: Online
Crema Bakery and Cafe
9001 Brodie Lane, Suite B3, South Austin
The restaurant and bakery’s holiday dessert array includes pies and cheesecakes, plus there are diet-friendly offerings, from gluten-free to vegan to keto.
Prices: Ranges from $4 to $46
Deadline: 48 hours advance notice is required.
Pickup Dates: By Friday, December 24 at 2 p.m.
How to Book: Online
Dai Due
2406 Manor Road, Cherrywood
For the holidays, the butcher shop is selling pie dough for those who want a little help with their own pies, as well as ready-to-be-baked brown butter pecan cookie dough. For ready-made desserts, there’s a basque cake with a filling of pastry cream and citrus marmalade.
Prices: Pie dough is $12; cookie dough is $17; and basque cake is $35
Deadline: None noted.
Pickup Dates: Wednesday and Thursday, December 22 to 23, noon to 4:30 p.m.
How to Book: Online
District Kitchen + Cocktails
5900 West Slaughter Lane
A plethora of cookies are available for the holiday season at District Kitchen, including dark chocolate chip, oatmeal crasin, chai snickerdoodle, coconut Thai tea, and pistachio rose.
Prices: Not specified
Deadline: Thursday, December 23
Pickup Dates: None noted.
How to Book: Online
Dolce Neve
1713 South First Street, Bouldin Creek
The gelato shop’s Italian holiday offering is the torrone, a soft nougat with almonds, hazelnuts, and pistachios, available individually or packs of three.
Prices: $7 for singles, $20 for three
Deadline: None noted.
Pickup Dates: None noted, the trio packs are available for shipping.
How to Book: Online
Easy Tiger
6406 North Interstate 35 Frontage Road, Linc
The bakery’s got two holiday sweets offerings on deck. There’s the holiday cookie tin (which has a dozen cookies) with chocolate peppermint cookies, German ginger snaps, and pistachio thumbprints; an option of German stollen bread that serves six to eight; and a cookie board that serves six to eight.
Prices: Cookie tins are $35; stollen breads are $25; and cookie boards are $125
Deadline: None noted.
Pickup Dates: December 12-24, shipping is available
How to Book: Online
Fluff Meringues & More
4800 Burnet Road, Allandale
The bakery and cafe will have holiday pies available for pre-order. Flavors include lemon blueberry meringue, caramel mascarpone cheesecake pecan, pumpkin ginger pepita crunch, and maple cinnamon apple.
Prices: $46
Deadline: Tuesday, December 24, 7 p.m., 48 hour notice is required.
Pickup Dates: By Friday, December 24, 3:30 p.m.
How to Book: Online
Fresa’s
1703 South First Street, Bouldin Creek
The casual Tex-Mex restaurant has Mexican wedding cookies and brow butter fudge brownies on deck.
Prices: Cookies are $12 for a dozen, brownies are $18 for a dozen
Deadline: While supplies last.
Pickup Dates: Wednesday, December 22 through Friday, December 24
How to Book: Online or over the phone at (512) 915-0362
Gati
1512 Holly Street, Holly
The newer ice cream shop is getting into the holiday spirit game with a gluten-free lineup of cakes (including layer ones), pies, yule logs, and cheesecake, plus lots of vegan ice cream.
Prices: Ranges from $12 to $75
Deadline: Tuesday, December 14 or until sold out.
Pickup Dates: By Thursday, December 23 before 9 p.m.
How to Book: Email hello@gatiicecream.com or call (512) 220-1077
Gelateria Gemelli
1009 East Sixth Street, East Sixth
The east side gelateria is bringing back its holiday cookie tins for the season, featuring flavors such as amaretti, pignoli, and lemon-polenta shortbread, among others.
Prices: $48
Deadline: None noted.
Pickup Dates: As soon as orders are ready for in-store; shipping is available
How to Book: Online
Hoover’s Cooking
2002 Manor Road, Cherrywood
The Southern restaurant’s a la carte holiday desserts include pies (sweet potato, pecan, and coconut cream) and cobblers (peach, blackberry, apple, cherry).
Prices: Pies are $27, cobblers $24
Deadline: None noted.
Pickup Dates: Through Friday, December 24
How to Book: Call (512) 479-5006 or online
Intero
2612 East Cesar Chavez, East Austin
The chocolate shop portion of the Italian restaurant will offer its collection of holiday chocolates, including vanilla chai bark, salted toffee, and toasted hazelnut truffles, available individually or in box sets.
Prices: Ranges $5.50 to $9 for singles and $11 to $34.50 for boxes
Deadline: None noted.
Pickup Dates: None noted.
How to Book: Online
Julie Myrtille
1023 Springdale General, 1D, Govalle
Among the French bakery’s holiday baked goods are three different yule logs: a red forest vanilla one, the French opera cake with coffee buttercream, and a gluten-free triple-chocolate version made with an almond dacquoise biscuit.
Prices: $80 each
Deadline: None noted.
Pickup Dates: Wednesday, December 22
How to Book: Online
Sugar Mama’s Bakeshop
1905 South First Street, Bouldin Creek
Naturally, the South Austin bakery is putting together all sorts of sweet goods for the holidays. There are festive cupcakes, cookies, pies, cheesecakes and pastries.
Prices: Ranges from $2.60 to $45
Deadline: None noted.
Pickup Dates: None noted.
How to Book: Online
Texas French Bread
2900 Rio Grande Street, Heritage
The campus-adjacent restaurant and bakery’s holiday dessert array includes cookie tins, dessert spreads, pies, galettes, stollen, fudge or coffee cake, and tea breads.
Prices: Cookie tins are $42; dessert platters range from $18 to $30; pies and galettes range from $17 to $23; cakes range from $19 to $35; stolen $23; and tea breads from $14 to $21
Deadline: Three days advance notice
Pickup Dates: None noted.
How to Book: Online for advance orders; call (512) 499-0544 for same-day orders
Walton’s Fancy & Staple
609 West Sixth Street, Downtown
The deli is offering two types of desserts for the holidays: pies (apple, pumpkin, and pecan) and vanilla cheesecakes topped with a cherry.
Prices: Not specified
Deadline: Friday, December 17.
Pickup Dates: Tuesday, December 21 through Friday, December 24, with a 48-hour-advance notice.
How to Book: Email catering@waltonsfancyandstaple.com or (512) 391-9966