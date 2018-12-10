Where to Preorder Takeout Holiday Meals From Austin Restaurants

The holiday season is upon us, and now it’s time to start planning ahead for those at-home meals and celebrations. Luckily, Austin restaurants are making it easier for those who choose to stay home for the holiday season by offering plenty of takeout meals and dishes.

To help, here’s Eater’s guide to the best restaurants offering preorders for to-go meals for Christmas and other such holiday brunches, dinners, and drinks. There’s charcuterie and stuffed quails from Cherrywood butcher shop and restaurant Dai Due, mezcal glazed hams from East Austin butcher shop and restaurant Salt & Time, wine six packs from Aviary Wine & Kitchen, and all kinds of festive sides.

Everything below is listed alphabetically and is available for pickups (delivery services are noted). Check out these holiday cocktail pop-ups offering takeout drinks and specials.

This guide will be updated leading up to Christmas Eve on Friday, December 24. If there is an Austin restaurant/truck/bar/catering company offering holiday preorders missing below, let Eater know through austin@eater.com.

Aba

1011 South Congress Avenue, South Congress

The Chicago-based Mediterranean restaurant is offering Christmas meals to-go available in servings of two, four, and six. On deck are braised short ribs, grilled chicken kebabs, and wild mushroom hummus, among other dishes.

Prices: $56.95 per serving

Deadline: Tuesday, December 21, 9 a.m.

Pickup Dates: None noted.

How to Book: Online

Aviary Wine & Kitchen

2110 South Lamar Boulevard, Zilker

The wine bar is keeping the holiday party going, offering wine six packs that include a variety of selections from Cave des Vignerons, Rouge-Bleu, and Redolent Wine Co.

Prices: $156

Deadline: None noted.

Pickup Dates: None noted.

How to Book: Online

Carpenters Hall

400 Josephine Street, Zilker

The restaurant at Carpenter Hotel will have a featured to-go entree available on Christmas Day. It includes slow roasted prime rib with asparagus, and marbled potatoes.

Prices: $40

Deadline: None noted.

Pickup Dates: Saturday, December 25, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

How to Book: Online

Contigo Catering

3709 Promontory Point Drive, B201, Southeast Austin

The catering service is offering holiday party options including an assortment of dips and spreads, sliders, desserts, and charcuterie and cheese plates of servings of two and four.

Prices: Selections range from $15 to $60

Deadline: Thursday, December 16

Pickup Dates: Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 16

How to Book: Email catering@contigocatering.com

Dai Due

2406 Manor Road, Cherrywood

Of course, the Cherrywood butcher shop offers a variety of meats for holiday meals, including charcuterie, smoked wild boar hams, brined cotechino sausage-stuffed quails, charcuterie, as well as a selection of sides and desserts.

Prices: Charcuterie options ranges from $5 to $15; boar hams are $95 for approximately 3 pounds or $126 for approximately 4 pounds; brined quail is $8 and stuffed brined quail is $14; sides range from $18 to $25

Deadline: None noted.

Pickup Dates: Wednesday and Thursday, December 22 to 23, noon to 4:30 p.m.

How to Book: Online.

Hoover’s Cooking

2002 Manor Road, Cherrywood

For the holidays, the Southern restaurant is offering turkeys (roasted, smoked, fried, boneless smoked), turkey and dressing plates, sides, and desserts.

Prices: Bone-in turkeys are $73.90 and boneless are $64.66; plates are $15.99; sides range from $6 to $32; pies are $27 each and cobblers are $24

Deadline: Available through Christmas Eve.

Pickup Dates: None noted.

How to Book: Call (512) 479-5006, online for the rest

Interstellar BBQ

12233 Ranch Road 620 North, North Austin

The barbecue restaurant is taking holiday pre-orders for whole smoked turkeys and pineapple sage glazed ham.

Prices: $70 each

Deadline: None noted.

Pickup Dates: Wednesday and Thursday, December 22 and 23

How to Book: Online

Old Thousand

4805 Burnet Road, Brentwood

The Chinese-American restaurant is offering a limited holiday menu on Christmas Day.

Prices: $120

Deadline: None noted.

Pickup Dates: Saturday, December 25, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

How to Book: Call (737) 222-6637

Salt & Time

1912 East Seventh Street, East Seventh

The butcher shop/restaurant’s offering all sorts of meats for the holidays, from Angus roasts and steaks, brined chickens, mezcal glazed hams, muscovy duck, to racks of lamb.

Prices: Meats range from $6.99 to $60 per pound

Deadline: None noted.

Pickup Dates: Tuesday through Thursday, December 21 to 23

How to Book: Online

TLC

1100 South Lamar Boulevard, Suite #1150, South Lamar

The Texas coastal seafood restaurant is offering a Christmas meal package, which serves 8 to 10 people. The meal includes applewood smoked bone-in ham with plentiful sides, like country green beans and honey-glazed carrots, and desserts, including chocolate pecan pie and a cookie decorating kit.

Prices: Meal is $299

Deadline: None noted.

Pickup Dates: Thursday, December 23, noon

How to Book: Online

Walton’s Fancy & Staple

609 West Sixth Street, Downtown

The deli is offering premade dishes for the holidays. The main is a maple bourbon glazed ham; sides include balsamic Brussels sprouts, rosemary carrots, and mac and cheese with white cheddar, gruyere, and sage, plus pies and cheesecakes. Everything is available in single or family-style portions.

Prices: Not specified

Deadline: Friday, December 18, with a 48-hour-advance notice

Pickup Dates: Monday, December 21 through Thursday, December 24

How to Book: Email catering@waltonsfancyandstaple.com or (512) 391-9966