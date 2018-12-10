Where to Preorder Takeout Holiday Meals From Austin Restaurants

The holiday season is upon us, and now it’s time to start planning ahead for those at-home meals and celebrations. Luckily, Austin restaurants are making it easier for those who choose to stay home for the holiday season by offering plenty of takeout meals and dishes.
To help, here’s Eater’s guide to the best restaurants offering preorders for to-go meals for Christmas and other such holiday brunches, dinners, and drinks. There’s charcuterie and stuffed quails from Cherrywood butcher shop and restaurant Dai Due, mezcal glazed hams from East Austin butcher shop and restaurant Salt & Time, wine six packs from Aviary Wine & Kitchen, and all kinds of festive sides.
Everything below is listed alphabetically and is available for pickups (delivery services are noted). Check out these holiday cocktail pop-ups offering takeout drinks and specials.
This guide will be updated leading up to Christmas Eve on Friday, December 24. If there is an Austin restaurant/truck/bar/catering company offering holiday preorders missing below, let Eater know through austin@eater.com.
Aba
1011 South Congress Avenue, South Congress
The Chicago-based Mediterranean restaurant is offering Christmas meals to-go available in servings of two, four, and six. On deck are braised short ribs, grilled chicken kebabs, and wild mushroom hummus, among other dishes.
Prices: $56.95 per serving
Deadline: Tuesday, December 21, 9 a.m.
Pickup Dates: None noted.
How to Book: Online
Aviary Wine & Kitchen
2110 South Lamar Boulevard, Zilker
The wine bar is keeping the holiday party going, offering wine six packs that include a variety of selections from Cave des Vignerons, Rouge-Bleu, and Redolent Wine Co.
Prices: $156
Deadline: None noted.
Pickup Dates: None noted.
How to Book: Online
Carpenters Hall
400 Josephine Street, Zilker
The restaurant at Carpenter Hotel will have a featured to-go entree available on Christmas Day. It includes slow roasted prime rib with asparagus, and marbled potatoes.
Prices: $40
Deadline: None noted.
Pickup Dates: Saturday, December 25, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
How to Book: Online
Contigo Catering
3709 Promontory Point Drive, B201, Southeast Austin
The catering service is offering holiday party options including an assortment of dips and spreads, sliders, desserts, and charcuterie and cheese plates of servings of two and four.
Prices: Selections range from $15 to $60
Deadline: Thursday, December 16
Pickup Dates: Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 16
How to Book: Email catering@contigocatering.com
Dai Due
2406 Manor Road, Cherrywood
Of course, the Cherrywood butcher shop offers a variety of meats for holiday meals, including charcuterie, smoked wild boar hams, brined cotechino sausage-stuffed quails, charcuterie, as well as a selection of sides and desserts.
Prices: Charcuterie options ranges from $5 to $15; boar hams are $95 for approximately 3 pounds or $126 for approximately 4 pounds; brined quail is $8 and stuffed brined quail is $14; sides range from $18 to $25
Deadline: None noted.
Pickup Dates: Wednesday and Thursday, December 22 to 23, noon to 4:30 p.m.
How to Book: Online.
Hoover’s Cooking
2002 Manor Road, Cherrywood
For the holidays, the Southern restaurant is offering turkeys (roasted, smoked, fried, boneless smoked), turkey and dressing plates, sides, and desserts.
Prices: Bone-in turkeys are $73.90 and boneless are $64.66; plates are $15.99; sides range from $6 to $32; pies are $27 each and cobblers are $24
Deadline: Available through Christmas Eve.
Pickup Dates: None noted.
How to Book: Call (512) 479-5006, online for the rest
Interstellar BBQ
12233 Ranch Road 620 North, North Austin
The barbecue restaurant is taking holiday pre-orders for whole smoked turkeys and pineapple sage glazed ham.
Prices: $70 each
Deadline: None noted.
Pickup Dates: Wednesday and Thursday, December 22 and 23
How to Book: Online
Old Thousand
4805 Burnet Road, Brentwood
The Chinese-American restaurant is offering a limited holiday menu on Christmas Day.
Prices: $120
Deadline: None noted.
Pickup Dates: Saturday, December 25, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
How to Book: Call (737) 222-6637
Salt & Time
1912 East Seventh Street, East Seventh
The butcher shop/restaurant’s offering all sorts of meats for the holidays, from Angus roasts and steaks, brined chickens, mezcal glazed hams, muscovy duck, to racks of lamb.
Prices: Meats range from $6.99 to $60 per pound
Deadline: None noted.
Pickup Dates: Tuesday through Thursday, December 21 to 23
How to Book: Online
TLC
1100 South Lamar Boulevard, Suite #1150, South Lamar
The Texas coastal seafood restaurant is offering a Christmas meal package, which serves 8 to 10 people. The meal includes applewood smoked bone-in ham with plentiful sides, like country green beans and honey-glazed carrots, and desserts, including chocolate pecan pie and a cookie decorating kit.
Prices: Meal is $299
Deadline: None noted.
Pickup Dates: Thursday, December 23, noon
How to Book: Online
Walton’s Fancy & Staple
609 West Sixth Street, Downtown
The deli is offering premade dishes for the holidays. The main is a maple bourbon glazed ham; sides include balsamic Brussels sprouts, rosemary carrots, and mac and cheese with white cheddar, gruyere, and sage, plus pies and cheesecakes. Everything is available in single or family-style portions.
Prices: Not specified
Deadline: Friday, December 18, with a 48-hour-advance notice
Pickup Dates: Monday, December 21 through Thursday, December 24
How to Book: Email catering@waltonsfancyandstaple.com or (512) 391-9966
