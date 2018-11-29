Celebrate Hannukah With Dishes and Drinks From These Austin Restaurants

Hanukkah in Austin is coming up soon, from Sunday, November 28 through Monday, December 6. There are a few Austin restaurants, bars, and organizations partaking in takeout Hanukkah meals, dishes, and even cocktails. Relatedly, Eater explored the city’s best Jewish foods.

Drinks

Kitty Cohen’s

2211 Webberville Road, East Austin

The patio-friendly bar brought back its multi-week Hanukkah cocktail pop-up again this holiday season. The Get Lit bar features themed cocktails the latke punch made with potato vodka and apple cider. Co-owner Josh Brownfield, who is Jewish himself, consulted his rabbi brother-in-law too. Partial proceeds will go towards Shalom Austin.

Dates: Sunday, November 28 through Thursday, December

Latkes

Congregation Agudas Achim

7300 Hart Lane, Northwest Hills

The Austin synagogue is offering pickup latkes for Hanukkah. A dozen latkes are $18, and gluten-free ones are $22. For $5, there’s (always needed) sour cream and apple sauce.

Deadlines: Wednesday, November 24 for November 29 pickups; Monday, November 29 for December 3 pickups

Pickup Dates: Timed pickups on Monday, November 29, or Friday, December 3

How to Book: Online

Rosen’s Bagel Co.

The online Austin bagel shop with a forthcoming physical location is making takes for the holiday. The $19.99 order comes with six latkes paired with creme fraiche and a homemade apple sauce. Also on offer are smoked whitefish and salmon salads, lox, and babka from TK Babka ATX. There’s also a general 20 percent off discount for $20+ orders placed during the holiday using the code “Hanukkah.”

Deadlines: 48-hours advanced notice from the delivery date

Delivery Dates: Sunday, November 28 through Monday, December 6

How to Book: Online

Meals

Aba

1011 South Congress Avenue, Travis Heights

The Chicago-based Mediterranean restaurant will offer dine-in Hanukkah specials this holiday. The two items are latkes made with parmesan, potatoes, and Brussels sprouts; and a brisket confit spiced with shawarma.

Dates: Sunday, November 28 through Monday, December 6, starting at 4 p.m. on weekdays and 3 p.m. on weekends.

How to Book: Online or over the phone at (737) 273-0199

Know of any Hanukkah takeout specials? Let Eater know through austin@eater.com﻿

