The Long-Awaited New Beer Garden From Austin’s Belgian-Style Brewery Finally Has an Opening Date

North Burnet Belgian-style brewery Celis Brewery is expanding with a new beer garden and live music venue on its space at 10001 Metric Boulevard. Dubbed CTX Beer Garden, the alfresco area will open on Saturday, October 23.

The family-friendly outdoor beer garden (which was originally set to open in 2018) will feature a second bar with all of Celis’s beers, including seasonal brews. There will also be three food trucks. Con Todo is a taco truck from chef Joseph Gomez (of bakery pop-up Galleta) and John Gocong (Salty Cargo, which previously had a truck Aye Carranza at Celis). Then there’s Schaller’s Stube Sausage Truck, a New York sausage spot that previously had a location in downtown Austin. Finally, there’s a truck from longtime Austin coffee roasters Progress Coffee Co., which will serve coffee and pastries.

The focal point of the new space is the stage, which will host concerts and events like viewing parties for Austin FC games. The garden area is dog-friendly.

Celis’ current owner Christine Celis sees the expansion as a callback to the brewery’s original years back in the 1990s under her father, Celis founder Pierre Celis, when it hosted a ton of concerts.

Christine rebooted Celis Brewery, what is considered Austin’s first craft brewery, back in 2017. Her father Pierre learned how to brew beer in Hoegaarden, Belgium, and came to Austin, where he started the brewery in 1992. Miller Brewing Company purchased the brewery, but then shuttered it in 2001. Pierre died in 2011, and Christine wanted to bring back his brewery. The brewery had its share of financial troubles in 2019, which eventually led to Christine filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection to avoid putting Celis up for auction.

Update, October 15, 2021: This article, originally published on October 30, 2018, has been updated to reflect the beer garden’s opening date and new details.