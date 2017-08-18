 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What to Eat and Drink During Pride in Austin

LGBTQ-friendly events and specials in Austin for the month of June

Pride month kicks off in June in most of the country, so local restaurants offering food and drink specials this week and month as ways to raise money for LGBTQ nonprofits. Austin’s official Pride parade isn’t until August 20 (for logistical reasons), and given that it’s been canceled for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there should be another explosion of rainbow-colored treats in the near future.

  • Clarksville bakery Swedish Hill is making a rainbow cake, with 25 percent of cake sales donated to Kind Clinic — a Texas-based organization that provides free sexual health and gender-affirming services. Swedish Hill’s parent company, McGuire Moorman Lambert, will match the sales donation at the end of the month. (1120 West 6th Street, Clarksville)
  • Bakery Lorraine created a rainbow cookie for Pride, with a portion of sales going to Thrive Youth Center, which supports homeless LGBTQ youth in San Antonio. (11600 Rock Rose Avenue, Domain)
  • All three Austin locations of bubble tea cafe Gong Cha are donating $1 from sales of rainbow strawberry taro milk tea to It Gets Better, National Queer Asian Pacific Islander Alliance (NQAPIA), and the Trevor Project. (Multiple locations)
  • Downtown Mexican restaurant La Condesa is hosting a drag brunch on Sunday, June 5, benefitting the Trevor Project. There’s breakfast quesadillas, churros, and cocktails. Tickets are $25. (400 W 2nd Street, Downtown)
  • The W Hotel is hosting a pop-up shop from LGBTQ artists and performances in its lobby all month. (W Hotel, 200 Lavaca Street, Downtown)
  • There’s a Pride bar crawl on Saturday, June 18, with a portion of ticket sales benefitting the Trevor Project.
  • Xtravagayza is a full weekend of activities June 17-19, including a brunch on Saturday, June 18. Ticket sales benefit Beyond Brotha, which creates safe and affirming spaces for men of color of all identities, and United Court of Austin, which supports other nonprofits.

