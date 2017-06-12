Where to Eat, Drink, and Celebrate Father’s Day in Austin

Father’s Day is just around the corner. Sunday, June 19 to be exact. But instead of gifting the paternal figure in your life something boring, why not opt for something a bit more memorable?

To help out, Eater Austin gathered the best Father’s Day specials and events revolving around food and drink. Find everything from grilling packages at butcher shop/restaurant Salt & Time, pulled pork and mac and cheese pies from bakery Tiny Pies, to surf and turf spcials galore.

Friday, June 17 through Sunday, June 19 (Father’s Day)

New Orleans-y diner Sawyer & Co. is offering a surf and turf special for Father’s Day weekend. It includes a filet, Gulf shrimp, mashed potatoes, and grilled asparagus. The $36 meal is available from Friday, June 17 through Sunday, June 19 for dinner service. (4827 East Cesar Chavez Street, Govalle)

Friday, June 17 through Saturday, June 18

Butcher shop and restaurant Salt & Time is offering a ginormous cook-out package for at-home cooking and grilling for Father’s Day. Items include piri piri marinated chicken wings, pork rib chops, a ginger-turmeric marinade, and more for $125. Orders can be placed online for timed pickups on Friday and Saturday, June 17 to 18. (1912 East Seventh Street, East Austin)

Saturday, June 18 through Saturday, June 19 (Father’s Day)

Austin mini-bakery chain Tiny Pies put together a bunch of both small and large offerings for Father’s Day, ranging from a 12-pack of fruit- and pecan-filled pies to pulled pork and mac and cheese pies. Place orders online for pickups on Saturday to Sunday, June 18 and 19. (Multiple locations)

Saturday, June 18

Downtown food hall Fareground is celebrating Father’s Day with a burger/whiskey/bourbon party with tastings of the latter spirits. It runs from noon to 4 p.m., registration is recommended. (111 Congress Avenue, Downtown)

Distillery Milam & Greene Whiskey is letting dads bottle their own bourbon from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (208 Carlie Lane, Blanco)

Sunday, June 19 (Father’s Day)

Bakery Abby Jane Bakeshop has a bunch of specials on deck for Father’s Day, including subs (ranging from meatball to roasted vegetables), plus brownies and maple-bacon cinnamon rolls. It begins at 10 a.m. (16604 Fitzhugh Road, Dripping Springs)

Dads get four free tasting pours at sour beer brewery Blue Owl Brewing from noon to 8 p.m. (2400 East Cesar Chavez Street, Holly)

Irish pub and microbrewery Cork & Barrel is throwing a Father’s Day-themed crawfish boil, and dads get their first beers for free. It runs from noon to 4 p.m. (4000 East Palm Valley Boulevard, Round Rock)

Wine bar Cru has brunch specials for the day in prix fixe or a la carte form. The three-course prix fixe menu is $35. (238 West Second Street, Downtown; 11410 Century Oaks Terrace, Domain)

Brewery Frontyard Brewing is throwing a Father’s Day cornhole tournament. There are two options, the competitive one and the family-friend one, with an entry fee of $20 which comes with two free drink tickets. It runs from noon to 4 p.m. (4514 Bob Wire Road, Spicewood)

Sawyer & Co. and taco restaurant De Nada Cantina are throwing a combined Father’s Day party at sibling spot Swoop House & Wine Garden. On deck will be crispy beef tacos, al pastor blue masa tacos, biscuits, deviled eggs, peach cobbler, and much more. It runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets are $50 for adults and $25 for children. (4827 East Cesar Chavez Street, Govalle)

Nordic bakery service the Fika Table is doing a Father’s Day box special with chocolate and almond-toffee daim cookies, a mug, and roasted beans for $58. Orders can be placed online for pickups on Sunday, June 20. (Wolf Ranch Farmers Market, 1015 West University Drive, Georgetown; Manon’s Shared Kitchen, 8309 Research Boulevard, Suite B, North Austin)

Texas coastal seafood restaurant TLC is offering a free eight-ounce lobster tail with the purchase of the cowboy bone-in ribeye meal. (1100 South Lamar Boulevard, Zilker)

Both locations of steakhouse chain Truluck’s is offering a Father’s Day special. The $125 meal includes tenderloin medallions, Maine lobster oscar, smoked salmon, and a twice-baked potato. (400 Colorado Street, Downtown; 10225 Research Boulevard, Suite 4000, Gateway)

Gateway) Winery William Chris Vineyards is hosting its hog and goat roast event pegged to Father’s Day. The $40 ticket includes food and live music from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (10352 US-290, Hye)

Know of a Father’s Day special or event that is missing? Let Eater know through austin@eater.com or the tipline.