Where to Eat and Drink Over Memorial Day Weekend in Austin

With hot, hot weather already on deck, the promise of summer is right around the corner by way of Memorial Day this weekend. Kick off those work outfits, throw on some summer gear, and check out all outdoor parties and food specials happening around Austin this week. There’s everything from beer parties, takeout Asian-y smoked packages, and lots of hot dogs and barbecue.

The long holiday takes place from Friday, May 27, through Monday, May 30. Everything below is listed in chronological order.

Through Monday, May 30

Brewery and restaurant Vista Brewing is hosting a weekend full of food, beers, and live music. There’s a daily event and/or special: Thusday’s bring-your-own-vinyl day plus half-off beer flights, Friday is a performance by Parker Chapin, Saturday performance by the Hill Country Ramblers, Sunday has a performance by Buffalo Gals and smoked chicken wings, and Monday with smoked chicken wings again. (13551 Farm to Market Road 150 West, Driftwood)

Friday, May 27 through Sunday, May 29

The music-and-food-filled Hot Luck Festival is happening again this year, with meaty and veggie bites plus fun shows all through the weekend. Check out Eater’s full guide. (multiple locations)

While not explicitly pegged to Memorial Day, the Austin Greek Festival will be a lot of fun with tons of food such as dolmades (stuffed grape leaves), tyropites (Greek cheese pies), gyros, and souvlaki, plus music and dance performances. Hours are from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and then from noon to 10 p.m. Sunday. (Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, 414 St Stephens School Road South, near Rob Boy)

East Austin brewery Lazarus Brewing Co. is celebrating its World Beer Cup win for its Black Pearl rice lager with a long holiday weekend party. There are special drafts, a raffle, live music, and brisket tacos. (1902 East Sixth Street, Holly)

Saturday, May 28

Another not-really-Memorial-Day thing but still, events company Our Latin City is throwing the Sazon Latin Food Festival at East Riverside bar Ani’s Day & Night. Food vendors include Jamaican and Honduran truck Nyam Sunshine Cuisine, Mexican truck Las Alegres Comadres, Nicaraguan business Nis Gallos, Puerto Rican truck 100x35 Latin Cuisine, and others. It runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. It’s free to attend. (7107 East Riverside Drive, East Riverside)

Saturday, May 28 through Monday, May 30

Bar Bouldin Acres is hosting a weekend-long celebration with burgers and hot dogs presumably from on-site smoked meats truck CM Smokehouse, plus drink specials and live music. (2027 South Lamar Boulevard, Zilker)

Sunday, May 29

Cocktail bar Half Step is hosting a party with free hot dogs and drink specials plus live outdoor music by the Half Step All Stars. It runs from 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. (75 1/2 Rainey Street, Downtown)

Memorial Day, Monday, May 30

Tex-Mex sibling restaurants El Alma and El Chile Cafe are hosting Memorial Day brunch hours for the holiday starting at 11 a.m. (El Alma: 1025 Barton Springs Road, Bouldin Creek; El Chile: 1809 Manor Road, Cherrywood)

Asian smokehouse Loro is offering a to-go package for Memorial Day, full of smoked bone-in pork loin made with madras curry and a cumin rib, fried potato salad, and banana pudding, plus more. The four-to-six serving package is $99. Orders can be placed over email at memorialday@loroeats.com or in person. Pickups take place on Monday, May 30. (2115 South Lamar Boulevard, South Lamar)

Hill Country distillery Treaty Oak Distilling’s shindig features barbecue, live music, a car show, and whiskey. The barbecue component will feature smoked meats from lots of notable pitmasters from places like Truth BBQ, Burnt Bean Co., and Interstellar BBQ. The party benefits veteran and family nonprofit USA Cares, Inc. It begins at noon, with food from 2 to 5 p.m. Advance online tickets are $65 for adults and $35 for children 12 years old and younger; in-person tickets will be $75. (16604 Fitzhugh Road, Dripping Springs)

Know of a Memorial Day celebration missing that is missing? Let Eater know through austin@eater.com or the tipline.