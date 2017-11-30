A Guide to Austin’s Most Exciting Pop-Ups Right Now

Pop-ups have consistently flourished in Austin, serving as an exciting way to explore and experiment with dishes and cuisines in temporal settings. Here is Eater’s guide to the best of Austin’s pop-ups so far in 2022, listed in somewhat chronological order. This list will be updated throughout the year.

There’s always room for more burgers, and this particular burger pop-up is run by Justin Huffman, who is the executive chef of French restaurant Justine’s. He knows his burgers: he spent time at Los Angeles burger pop-up Kronnerburger. The next takes place on Tuesday, February 1 with burgers (naturally), as well as doughnuts, French pizza, cocktails, and gelato from host site Gemelli.

Date: Tuesday, February 1, starting at 5 p.m.

Where: Gelateria Gemelli, 1009 East Sixth Street, East Austin

How to Attend: In-person

The mochi doughnut pop-up from Teresa Kwon and chef Anthony Kim has been popping up with pickup orders. The next one is its Lunar New Year collection, featuring chewy flavors such as sweet red bean, yuzu, and ube.

Dates: Saturday, February 5, 3:30 to 6 p.m.

Where: Asahi Imports, 6105 Burnet Road, Brentwood

How to Book: Online, with some walk-up availability.

It’s a simple pop-up from Matthew Bolick, the co-owner of Better Half/Brew & Brew/Little Brother/etc., etc., all about beautifully crafted smash cheeseburgers. And, yes, the Eater Award-winning burgers are that good. The next takes place as part of East Austin wine bar LoLo’s multi-day anniversary celebration.

Date: Saturday, February 5, starting at 5 p.m.

Where: LoLo, 1504 East Sixth Street, East Austin

How to Attend: In-person

This supper club series highlights local and traveling chefs in a decadent atmosphere. The next two dinners include chef Courtney Watson with Napa winery Benevolent Neglect on Saturday, February 5; and then one with forthcoming Austin restaurant Dinner Emma on Sunday, February 6. Previous dinners of this relatively newer supper club series have included Arlo Grey chef de cuisine Alejandro Munoz, Distant Relatives chef Damien Brockway, and others.

Date: Saturday, February 5 and Sunday, February 6

Where: To be disclosed after purchase.

How to Book: Instagram direct message, the Saturday dinner is $165, Sunday $145

The Cambodian food pop-up, run by couple Sherry and Brandon, is operating in two different ways. First, there’s the weekly set dish special on a weekly basis, with previous items ranging from cha kreung (stir-fry chicken with jasmine rice) to pork chops with sñgow (vegetable soup). Then there’s its supper club, which will offer a five-course dinner.

Dates: The weekly specials are available on weekdays with timed pickups; the supper club is on Saturday, February 5.

Where: Weekly specials pickup locations are disclosed after ordering; the supper club tasks place at event space Atelier 1205, 1205 East Cesar Chavez Street, East Austin

How to Book: Weekly dish preorders are placed online, payments are made through Venmo; $70 supper club tickets are booked online with a deadline of Friday, February 4 at midnight.

The Asian pop-up from Gabby Phi, Jackie Fu, and Michelle Kao have varied in the past, ranging from in-person hot pot dinners in the before times to virtual hot pot dinners for Lunar New Year. The next event takes place at a Lunar New Year celebration-slash-market with hot pot on sticks (yes) with meat and veggie versions.

Date: Sunday, February 6, noon to 4 p.m.

Where: Springdale General, 1023 Springdale Road, Suite 6A, MLK-183

How to Attend: In-person, advanced preorders will be available soon.

The pizza pop-up serves up Neapolitan pies both traditional and fun (i.e. margherita, mashed potatoes). The next one takes place as part of East Austin wine bar LoLo’s multi-day anniversary celebration.

Date: Sunday, February 6, starting at 4 p.m.

Where: LoLo, 1504 East Sixth Street, East Austin

How to Attend: In-person

The Eater Award-winning Latin American pop-up bakery from Mariela Camacho has landed a regular stay in Austin. Her really amazing pastry goods will be available at the backyard space of Central East Austin restaurant Nixta Taqueria on the weekends. Expect conchas, cookies, empanadas, cakes, tortillas, and much more. Some days will feature advanced preorders, others with walk-up availabilities.

Dates: Saturdays and Sundays, check Instagram for exact dates and service-styles

Where: Nixta Taqueria, 2512 East 12th Street, Central East Austin

How to Book and Attend: Online for preorders, in-person for walk-up days.

The Malaysian food pop-up from (sometimes Eater Austin photographer) Nicolai McCrary uses his family recipes for his every-so-often pop-up. The next features laksa, chicken satay, and desserts by Austin Kuih Company.

Date: Monday, February 7, 5 to 8 p.m.

Where: Ani’s Day & Night, 7107 East Riverside Drive, East Riverside

How to Attend: In-person.

The Seattle bakery is embarking on a one-day-only pop-up in Cedar Park this month, with a strong selection of its Eastern European baked goods, including sweet and savory piroshki, frozen pierogis, and cinnamon cardamom braids.

Date: Saturday, February 12, 3 to 5 p.m.

Where: 2303 Dervingham Drive, Cedar Park

How to Book: Pickup orders can be placed online (select “preorder events” and the Texas date)

Austin’s Top Chef Amateurs contestant Amirah Islam and Food Network chef Roshni Gurnani will highlight Bangladeshi and Sindhi fare with a seven-course pre-Valentine’s Day dinner. Proceeds will be donated to the Chef Fatima Ali Foundation.

Date: Sunday, February 13

Where: Vaquero Taquero, 603 Sabine Street, Downtown

How to Book: Single indoor and outdoor tickets are $135; two-person indoor booths are $270. Order online.

This pop-up focuses on Rhode Island-style wieners, where hot wieners are topped with celery salt, mustard, meat sauce, and onions. There’s a weekly pop-up at cidery Fairweather, with a one-off planned for Johnson City bar Nice N Easy.

Dates: Every Wednesday at Fairweather Cider; Sunday, February 20 at Nice N Easy

Where: Fairweather Cider, 10609 Metric Boulevard, North Burnet; Nice N Easy, 106 North Nugent Avenue, Johnson City

How to Attend: In-person

Know of any pop-ups taken place in the city? Let Eater Austin know through austin@eater.com

