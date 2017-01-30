Valentine's Day 2022: An Austin Dining and Takeout Guide

Some argue that Valentine’s Day is the worst dining night of the year — from pricey prix fixe menus trying too hard to include obligatory “aphrodisiac” foods to panic around snagging reservations. It’s easy to see why the day gets a bad rap. One thing is certain though — it’s one of the year’s busiest dining evenings. So whether romance is in the air, dining out is really, truly, absolutely unavoidable, or your staying-home plans involve restaurant-quality meals, Eater is here with picks for prix fixe menus, fun date-night options, delivery dinners, and even some of the most decadent desserts in town.

The clock is ticking — book those reservations or orders now because many of these meals will sell out soon. Everything below is available on Valentine’s Day on Monday, February 14, unless otherwise noted.

For similar ideas, check out Eater’s guides to casual Valentine’s Day destinations, date nights, romantic restaurants, finer-dining restaurants, and chocolates. Also, keep in mind that Super Bowl Sunday falls on Valentine’s Day weekend.

Valentine’s Dine-In Meals

For those planning on enjoying the day outside of their home, these options are for you. Since Valentine’s Day falls on a Monday, several of these options are also available the weekend right before.

1886 Cafe & Bakery at The Driskill

604 Brazos Street, Downtown

Type of Meal: A la carte

For the lovebirds who prefer brunch to dinner, head to the historic Driskill Hotel to try holiday-colored treats like pink cinnamon rolls, red waffles, and pink mimosas.

Price: Varies

How to Reserve: Online

Andiamo

2521 Rutland Drive, North Austin

Type of Meal: Prix fixe

The Italian restaurant is offering a special prix fixe Valentine’s Day menu with an optional wine pairing in addition to their regular winter menu, which features seasonal entrees like whole roasted branzino and pan-seared veal chops.

Price: TBA

How to Reserve: Online

Barley Swine

6555 Burnet Road, Brentwood

Type of Meal: Tasting menu

The New Texan restaurant is offering its enhanced Valentine’s Day chef’s tasting menu for five days during Valentine’s Day.

Prices: $125 per person ($115 per person on Thursday and Sunday) with $75 optional beverage pairings

How to Reserve: Online

Blind Salamander Kitchen & Bar

8212 Barton Club Dr, Barton Creek

Type of Meal: A la carte

Head out to the Omni Barton Creek Resort + Spa for a romantic meal with Hill Country views. The curated menu features gnocchi alla vodka, ora king salmon, and warm Manjari chocolate molten cake. The specials will be available Friday, February 11 through Monday, February 14.

Price: Varies

How to Reserve: Online

Brown Girls Food Club

Vaquero Taquero, 603 Sabine Street, Downtown

Type of Meal: Tasting menu

Whether you’re celebrating Galentine’s Day or Valentine’s Day a day early, head to Vaquero Taquero on February 13 to try the best of Sindhi and Bangladeshi cuisine with a seven-course supper club event with Food Network’s Chef Roshni Gurani and Top Chef-featured Chef Amirah Islam. Proceeds will be donated to the Chef Fatima Ali Foundation.

Price: $135 per person

How to Reserve: Online

Bufalina Due

6555 Burnet Road, Brentwood

Type of Meal: Special dish

Sweet tooths will love Bufalina’s romantic dessert pie with mascarpone, dark chocolate, and Texas strawberries.

Price: TBA

How to Reserve: Online

Canje

1914 East Sixth Street, East Austin

Type of Meal: Tasting menu

Get a taste of the Caribbean with a flavorful eight-course tasting menu that includes dishes like red snapper crudo, fufu jerk pork coppa, tilefish with green mango and coconut, and rum raisin ice cream.

Price: $100 per person with $50 optional cocktail and $40 mocktail pairings

How to Reserve: Online

Carpenters Hall

400 Josephine Street, Zilker

Type of Meal: Prix fixe

Open especially for Monday, February 14, Carpenters Hall will offer diners their choice of a prix fixe menu with options like prawns with pickled onion, braised beef short rib, carrot cake, and more.

Price: $58 per person with optional beverage pairings

How to Reserve: Online

Dai Due

2406 Manor Road, Cherrywood

Type of Meal: Tasting menu

Choose your own adventure from three multi-course seasonal tasting menus (wild game, seafood, or vegetable).

Price: Varies

How to Reserve: Online

Emmer & Rye

51 Rainey Street, Downtown

Type of Meal: Tasting menu

While Valentine’s Day service is tasting-menu only, diners can enjoy the nine-course specialty menu (think ravioli, oysters, short rib, and chocolate truffles) in addition to the regular menu on Saturday, February 12 and Sunday, February 13.

Price: $150 per person with $75 optional beverage pairings

How to Reserve: Online

Fierce Whiskers Distillery

5333 Fleming Court, Southeast Austin

Type of Meal: Omakase

For something a little different, head southeast to this new whiskey distillery for a 17-course omakase with Texas Sushiko that’s served with four cocktail pairings in their elegant tasting room. Three seatings will be available with only 12 spots available per slot.

Price: $200 per person

How to Reserve: Online

Garbo’s

12709 North Mopac Expressway, Far North

Type of Meal: A la carte

Enjoy Valentine’s Day specials, like caviar and chips, a white truffle lobster roll, seafood tower, surf & turf, and so much more at this lobster roll joint.

Price: Varies

How to Reserve: Online

Garrison

101 Red River Street, Downtown

Type of Meal: Tasting menu

The hotel restaurant’s special multi-course Valentine’s Day menu will be available Friday, February 11 through Monday, February 14 and features wagyu beef tartare, smoked potato agnolotti, scallops, grilled ribeye, and a luxurious chocolate gateau. Caviar and a beef upgrade are opulent supplemental additions.

Price: $125 per person with $55 optional wine pairings

How to Reserve: Online

Hestia

607 West Third Street, Downtown

Type of Meal: Tasting menu

Much like Emmer & Rye, diners can enjoy the 10-course specialty menu in addition to the regular menu on Saturday, February 12, and Sunday, February 13, but no a la carte options will be available on Monday. Expect dishes like beef tartare with truffle, dry-aged Texas wagyu ribeye, and chocolate tart.

Price: $195 per person with $100 optional beverage pairings

How to Reserve: Online

Honey Moon Spirit Lounge

624 West 34th Street, North Campus

Type of Meal: A la carte

Get in the mood with this eatery’s specialty menu including caviar service, grilled king prawns, smoked lamb spare ribs, and pistachio cardamom macarons, in addition to their regular menu.

Price: Varies

How to Reserve: Online

Josephine House

1601 Waterston Avenue, Clarksville

Type of Meal: Prix fixe

Carnivores will devour the Clarksville eatery’s three-course fancy steak frites meal featuring lobster wedge salad, foie gras parfait, choice of three types of steak, and dessert.

Price: $115 per person

How to Reserve: Online

Kinfolk Lounge

303 Red River Street, Downtown

Type of Meal: Tasting menu

For one night only, Moonshine Grill’s basement cocktail lounge will offer a romantic package of champagne, chocolate-covered strawberries, two cocktails, charcuterie and cheese board, and La Patisserie macarons.

Price: $75 per person

How to Reserve: Online

L’Oca d’Oro

1900 Simond Avenue, Mueller

Type of Meal: Tasting menu

The Italian restaurant’s music-inspired menu pits yacht versus grunge. The Love Versus Hate meal includes fun dishes like Sara Smile (from Hall and Oates), a toasted oat panna cotta with caramelized honey, and Valencia orange.

Price: $85 per person with optional drink pairings

How to Reserve: Online

Lucky Robot

1303 South Congress Avenue, Travis Heights

Type of Meal: Omakase

From Friday, February 11 through Valentine’s Day, the sushi restaurant is offering a seven-course omakase that starts with an oyster amuse-bouche.

Price: $85 per person with optional beverage pairings

How to Reserve: Online

Lutie’s

4100 Red River Street, Hancock

Type of Meal: Tasting menu

Lutie’s is the perfect spot for an intimate dinner. Typically closed on Mondays, the restaurant will offer its five-course meal from Friday, February 11 through Valentine’s Day. Diners can enjoy a rich menu of dry-aged Texas wagyu, handmade pasta, and indulgent dessert, as well as a welcome cocktail.

Price: $165 per person with optional beverage pairings

How to Reserve: Online

Meanwhile Brewing

3901 Promontory Point Drive, McKinney

Type of Meal: A la carte

Those looking for something a little more casual can mosey over to the brewery, which is offering plenty of festive options, including Valentine’s Day cocktails, last-minute bouquets by Floral Renaissance, RememberMe card games, and a special screening of Amelie. Don’t skip the fare at Meanwhile’s resident food trucks, like Distant Relatives or Dough Boys.

Price: Varies

How to Reserve: Online

Mongers Market + Kitchen

4119 Guadalupe Street, Hyde Park

Type of Meal: Prix fixe

Choose from a multi-option three-course prix fixe dinner at this seafood market.

Price: $80 per person

How to Reserve: Online

Mozart’s Coffee Roasters

3825 Lake Austin Boulevard, West Austin

Type of Meal: Tasting menu

The third-annual dessert-coffee tasting experience is back at this West Austin coffee hotspot. The $95-ticket includes three rounds of desserts and live music by harpist Carol Tatum. Tickets are available for Friday, February 11 through Monday, February 14 at 7 and 9:30 p.m.

Price: $95 per person

How to Reserve: Online

Olamaie

1610 San Antonio Street, Downtown

Type of Meal: Prix fixe

The four-course feast at this Southern favorite will be offered from Friday, February 11 through Valentine’s Day and has plenty of options for vegan and pescatarian diets.

Price: $115 per person

How to Reserve: Online

Salt & Time

1912 East Seventh Street, Blackshear-Prospect Hill

Type of Meal: A la carte

In addition to their regular menu, the East Austin restaurant and butcher shop will be offering special items from Saturday, February 12 through Monday, February 14, such as dry-aged porterhouses, cowboy ribeyes, and whole red snapper. Additional specials include braised lamb shanks with mushroom risotto and demi-glace and whole roasted rabbit with roasted root vegetables and a bordelaise sauce. Diners can also add on a half-dozen oysters or pasta with seared scallops and brown butter sauce. For dessert, end on a sweet note with chocolate ravioli and raspberries.

Price: Varies

How to Reserve: Online

Suerte

1800 East Sixth Street, East Austin

Type of Meal: Tasting menu

Chef Fermín Nunez’s Valentine’s Day menu will feature a course of botanas, three savory courses including ceviche, pork belly huarache, and braised rabbit, as well as a flan tart dessert. All reservations will include a complimentary sparkling rosé toast.

Price: $120 per person with optional $50 beverage pairings

How to Reserve: Online

Summer House on Music Lane

1101 Music Lane, Travis Heights

Type of Meal: Prix fixe

Spend Valentine’s Day at this gorgeous eatery nestled into Hotel Magdalena with a three-course prix fixe featuring options of prawn scampi toast, oak-grilled filet, chocolate torte, and more.

Price: $58 per person with optional wine pairings

How to Reserve: Online

Trace

200 Lavaca Street, Downtown

Type of Meal: Tasting menu

The W Austin Hotel’s ground-floor restaurant is offering a four-course menu with smoked duck breast, blue crab salad, and beef filet during two seatings at 5:30 and 8:30 p.m., which will also feature live music from Ruel Thomas.

Price: $92 per person

How to Reserve: Online

Uchi

801 South Lamar Boulevard, Zilker

Type of Meal: Omakase

Chef Tyson Cole’s signature Japanese hotspot will feature an 11-course omakase for two on Saturday, February 11, Sunday, February 12, and Monday, February 14. Highlights include foie doughnuts, lamb tartare, lobster, bluefin carpaccio, and more.

Price: $250 for two people; additional $50 beverage pairing per person

How to Reserve: Online

Uchiko

4200 North Lamar Boulevard, Rosedale

Type of Meal: Omakase

The North Lamar Blvd. sister restaurant is also dishing up an 11-course omakase for diners on Saturday, February 11, Sunday, February 12, and Monday, February 14 featuring standouts like caviar, lobster, NY strip steak, and sea bass. Drink pairings are available upon request.

Price: $300 for two people

How to Reserve: Online

Veracruz All Natural

2505 Webberville Road, East Austin

Type of Meal: A la carte

To get your taco fix on a Monday, join the truck from 6 to 10 p.m. on Valentine’s Day for steak and veggie picadas and complimentary s’mores and vino courtesy Mour Cafe, as well as dance lessons from Esquina Tango Austin.

Price: Varies

How to Reserve: No reservations needed

Valentine’s Takeout Meals

Don’t feel like going out for your date? No problem: Grab dinner from these Austin restaurants to enjoy a night in.

Aba

1001 South Congress Avenue, Travis Heights

Pretend you’re celebrating in the Mediterranean with a tempting dinner for two including lobster bisque, smokey garlic hummus with house bread, ahi tuna with apple and fennel, brussels sprouts, beef tenderloin, double chocolate cake, and a bottle of prosecco.

Price: $124.95

Deadline: Wednesday, February 9 by 9 a.m.

Pickups: Friday, February 11 through Monday, February 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

How to Book: Online

Apt 115

2025 East Seventh Street, Holly

Four wine pours, four courses, champagne, and caviar are available with this wine bar’s Valentine’s Day tasting. Specials include a caviar lettuce cup, a fancy board with duck prosciutto and smoked salmon, and a dessert board.

Price: $75

Deadline: None noted.

Pickups: Saturday, February 12 through Monday, February 14 from 4 to 6 p.m

How to Book: Online

The Carillon

1900 University Avenu, Campus

The fine-dining campus institution is serving an indulgent multi-course meal for two that includes prosciutto-wrapped figs, tomato bisque, choice of entree, a smorgasbord of sweets, and more.

Price: $140 for two

Deadline: Monday, February 7

Pickups: Friday, February 11 through Monday, February 14

How to Book: Online

Mumtaz Market

1816 South First Street, Bouldin Creek

Mumtaz Market, the new iteration of now-gone Rainey Street staple G’Raj Mahal, is offering a special Valentine’s Day meal for two to-go that even includes a special morning-after package (mocha pancakes with maple butter and spiced sugar), a bottle of cava, and candles. The meal features a choice of filet mignon or lamb loin, pomme purée with fig demi-glacé and honey-chili rainbow carrots, and black and white chocolate pot de crème.

Price: $200 for two

Deadline: Friday, February 11

Pickups: Saturday, February 12 through Monday, February 14

How to Book: Call (512) 480-2255

Old Thousand

Two locations

Hang out with the Chinese restaurant’s Valentine’s Pack, complete with Hainanese quail with ginger scallion sauce, pork and kimchi dumplings, chicken fat rice, dry-fried asparagus, and chocolate mooncake.

Price: $88

Deadline: None noted.

Pickups: Friday, February 11 through Sunday, February 13

How to Book: Call (737) 222-6637.

Osome

Grab the Baller Box with 24 pieces of nigiri with globally sourced fish of bluefin tuna, New Zealand king salmon, Tasmanian ocean trout, and more, as well as A5 Miyazaki wagyu. The box is also paired with a dessert for two and a bottle of sake or cava.

Price: $320 for two

Deadline: None noted.

Pickups: Sunday through Tuesday, February 13 to 15 from 4:30 to 8 p.m. at Civil Goat (3423 Guadalupe Street) with delivery also available for $20 between 1 and 7 p.m.

How to Book: Online

Uroko

1023 Springdale Road, MLK-183

There aretwo options at this sushi joint. Get the kaisen nabe (traditional Japanese hot pot) and DIY temaki set along with a bottle of sake. Cook the seafood and vegetable hot pot with housemade dashi with your sweetie and keep the hot pot afterward. Or, pick up a 14-piece per person nigiri omakase, which also comes with a bottle of sake.

Prices: Hot pot is $125 for two, the omakase is $180 for two

Deadline: None noted

Pickups: Monday, February 14

How to Book: Online

Uchi & Uchiko

801 South Lamar Boulevard, Zilker & 4200 North Lamar Boulevard, Rosedale

Both of the Japanese restaurants are offering caviar boxes to go with variations at each location. The Kaluga caviar will be paired with taro root chips, yuzu kosho crème fraîche, chives, and black garlic raisin relish at Uchi; and with nori potato chip and spring onion crème fraîche at Uchiko.

Price: $140

Deadlines: None noted.

Pickups: Saturday, February 12 from 4 to 8 p.m. and Monday, February 14 from 4 to 8 p.m.

How to Book: (512) 916-4808

Valentine’s Desserts

Opting for a table for two at home or looking for something extra to add to your Valentine’s Day evening? Check out these treats from Austin’s best purveyors of sweets and more. Also, be sure to look over Eater’s picks for the city’s best candy and chocolate shops for more ideas.

Abby Jane Bakeshop

16604 Fitzhugh Road, Dripping Springs

Head out to Fitzhugh Road to nab some of the city’s most delicious baked goods for your loved one. Valentine’s Day boxes will be filled with raspberry cream puffs, as well as chocolate and caramel eclairs.

Price: Varies

Deadline: None noted.

Pickups: Friday, February 11 through Sunday, February 13

How to Book: Online

Bakery Lorraine

11600 Rock Rose Avenue, Suite 100, Domain Northside

Snag a beautiful bouquet and a 12-pack of delectable macarons from this San Antonio-based bakery.

Price: $60

Deadline: None noted.

Pickups: Saturday, February 12, and Sunday, February 13

How to Book: Online

Capital City Bakery

2211 East Cesar Chavez Street, Holly

Preorder a plethora of vegan goods. Cheeky sweets include eggplant emoji cookies, or grab a heart sugar cookie with your significant other’s name on it.

Prices: Varies

Deadline: None noted.

Pickup: None noted.

How to Book: Online

Cookies a La Carte

8309 Research Boulevard, Far North Austin

Nibble on two special cookie flavors: dark chocolate with strawberry (inspired by chocolate-covered strawberries) and ruby and white chocolate pistachio. The sweet treats will be beautifully packaged in a gift box with a complimentary note, so they’ll make the perfect present for any loved one.

Price: $24 for six cookies

Deadline: None noted.

Pickups: Available for pickup, local delivery, and nationwide shipping.

How to Book: Online

Cookbook

710 West Cesar Chavez Street, Downtown

Get the library bistro’s sibling restaurant’s famous strawberry cake but in cupcake form. A dozen of the cupcakes are adorned with beautiful floral decorations. Or, personalize a six-inch chocolate chip cookie heart with a pink buttercream frosted message.

Price: Varies

Deadlines: None noted.

Pickup: None noted.

How to Book: Online

Cookie Rich

2201 North Lamar Boulevard, West Campus

Pick up Valentine’s Day's favorite flavor combination of strawberry and chocolate with this limited edition dozen. Six pink chip and strawberry whip cookies are paired with six dark fudge and vanilla cookies, and all are dusted with gold.

Price: $35

Deadline: None noted.

Pickup: None noted.

How to Book: Online

Delysia Chocolatier

2000 Windy Terrace, Cedar Park

The award-winning chocolatier always offers festive holiday chocolate truffles, and Valentine’s Day is, of course, no exception. Choose between several options, including a goddess of love collection with flavors like almond honey fig and spiced wineberry or a lovers collection featuring rose petal chocolate truffles. There’s also a virtual wine and chocolate pairing experience on February 12.

Prices: Varies

Deadline: None noted.

Pickups: Shipping available.

How to Book: Online

Easy Tiger

6406 North I-35 Frontage Rd, Linc

Everyone’s favorite bakeshop has several treats for your sweetheart, including a grazing board with cheeses, meats, and chocolate-covered strawberries, a cookie tin with half a dozen handmade delights, as well as a gift box with Veuve Clicquot champagne, chocolate-covered strawberries, and cookies.

Prices: Varies

Deadline: None noted.

Pickups: Friday, February 11 through Monday, February 14

How to Book: Online

Fluff Meringues

4800 Burnet Road, Rosedale

Enjoy an afternoon tea service in the comfort of your own home with this tower of delights that include scones, tea cakes, strawberry heart marshmallows, macarons, madeleines, hand pies, chocolate truffles, mini meringue clouds, a cheeseboard, and tea. A white-and-gold disposable three-tier display is also included.

Price: $99

Deadline: None noted.

Pickups: Saturday, February 12 and Sunday, February 13

How to Book: Online

FoliePops

13420 Galleria Circle, Suite A140, Bee Cave

Head to Hill Country Galleria to pick up specialty heart cakes with caramelized white chocolate ganache, passionfruit filling, and a crunch biscuit base, topped with coconut mirror glaze.

Price: $7.50

Deadline: None noted.

Pickups: Now through Monday, February 14

How to Book: Online

Gelato Paradiso

1400 South Congress Avenue, B160, Bouldin Creek

The South Congress outpost of the California mini-chain is dishing up its signature heart-shaped gelato cake composed of fresh raspberry sorbetto and decadent double chocolate gelato; layered on top of a moist chocolate sponge cake.

Prices: $8.95 to $51

Deadline: None noted.

Pickups: None noted.

How to Book: Call (512) 580-0094

Intero

2612 East Cesar Chavez Street, Holly

Prepare with a chocolate and Amari pairing box for two from this Italian restaurant, which is also known for its handmade chocolate truffles. Perfect for a post-dinner Valentine’s dessert, the box will include two tasting glasses, three selected Amari varieties, artisan chocolates to pair with each Amaro, and a description sheet and Amaro recipes to try. Other assorted Valentine-themed chocolate gifts, like chocolate barks and truffles, are also available.

Price: $85 for two

Deadline: None noted.

Pickups: Wednesday, February 9 through Monday, February 14

How to Book: Online

Lammes Candies

5330 Airport Boulevard, North Loop

Everyone’s favorite chocolate-covered strawberries are back again, a dozen juicy strawberries drenched in Lammes’s milk chocolate.

Price: $29.56

Deadline: None noted.

Pickups: None noted.

How to Book: Online

La Patisserie

Two locations

This confectionery is offering everything from heart macarons to a heart-shaped red velvet cake, and even chocolate strawberry crobrios (a combo of croissant and brioche).

Prices: Varies

Deadlines: None noted.

Pickups: None noted.

How to Book: Online

Milky Way Shakes

2324 East Cesar Chavez Street, Holly

Impress with homemade chocolates filled with sea salt caramel and pecans, strawberry marshmallows, raspberry caramel, and almond toffee.

Prices: $12 to $25

Deadlines: Orders for pickups on February 5 must be placed by Thursday, February 3 at 8 a.m.; orders for February 12 must be placed by Thursday, February 10 at 8 a.m.

Pickups: Saturday, February 5 and Saturday, February 12

How to Book: Online

Sugar Mama’s Bakeshop

1905 South First Street, Travis Heights

The cupcake bakery is dishing out a ton of options to entice, like macarons, frosted conversation cookies, cake balls, chocolate-covered strawberries, and chocolate-dipped vanilla bean shortbread cookies.

Prices: Varies

Deadlines: None noted.

Pickups: None noted.

How to Book: Online

Tiny Pies

Multiple locations

Get dinner and dessert with two surf-and-turf pot pies filled with braised beef and shrimp and two strawberry chocolate cream tiny pies. Or, get a 12-pack box of fan favorites with pastry cut out of the top to spell out “love you XOXO.” Other limited-edition flavors include cherry almond heart, cherry love letter, and the larger rose apple tart.

Prices: Varies

Deadlines: None noted.

Pickups: Friday, February 11 through Monday, February 14

How to Book: Online

Walton’s Fancy and Staple

609 West Sixth Street, Downtown

Pick up fancy sweets as well as gorgeous florals and mimosa carafes for Valentine’s Day weekend. Enjoy a variety of pastries including chocolate strawberries, pink and white macarons, cupcakes, and more.

Prices: Varies

Deadlines: None noted.

Pickups: None noted.

How to Book: Online or call (512) 542-3380