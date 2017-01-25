14 New Austin Food Trucks to Try Right Now

As food trucks in Austin open seemingly every week, Eater is here to keep track of the best new ones everyone should know about. With that, here are 14 brand new food trucks that have opened in Austin so far this year, listed in reverse chronological order.

April 2022

DRIFTWOOD — Dai Due chef Jesse Griffiths, Spoke Hollow Outfitters’s Josh Crumpton, and chef Stephanie Stackhouse opened a new food truck dedicated to wild game in mid-April. Lo Salvaje opened at Driftwood sotol distillery Desert Door with a menu full of Mexican takes, such as duck tinga, wild boar guisada tacos, and an antelope-and-bacon burger. (211 Darden Hill Road)

EAST AUSTIN — Austin barbecue truck Kerlin BBQ reopened its smoked meats klobásníky truck with a new name and new location. Kerlaches (Kerlin BBQ + kolaches) opened in the same food truck court as Veracruz All Natural as of mid-April. (2505 Webberville Road)

BOULDIN CREEK — The Olamaie team opened a burger truck at the Butler Park Pitch & Putt in early April. Gimme Burger serves, well, wagyu cheeseburgers, fries, and fried okra. It accompanies Olamaie’s biscuit outpost there too. (201 Lee Barton Drive)

March 2022

SOUTH CONGRESS — Essential barbecue truck Micklethwait Craft Meats opened a second truck down at Sagebrush in mid-March, with its array of smoked meats as well as sandwiches and burgers. (5500 South Congress Avenue)

WESTGATE — Food truck Cali Tacos serves up a short California-style menu as of mid-March, including chicken and beef tacos, nachos, mulitas, and the Sumo, a cheese tortilla with chorizo refried beans, meats, and toppings. (5312 Menchaca Road)

AUSTIN — National seafood chain Cousins Maine Lobster opened its first Austin food truck in mid-March. The roaming truck serves up lobster rolls, lobster grilled cheeses, and bisque.

SPRINGWOODS — Couple Rudy and Malama Valentino opened their Hawaiian barbecue truck Shoyu Sugar in early March as a way of honoring their home state. The menu includes items like teriyaki grilled chicken, Koren fried chicken, wonton chip-based nachos, and butter mochi. (9313 Anderson Mill Road)

LAGO VISTA — Japanese fusion truck Seeda opened in early March with katsu, teriyaki, soups, and takoyaki. (7500 Lohman Ford Road)

NORTHWEST AUSTIN — New truck Kingston19 Authentic Jamaican Food opened in early March in the Hamilton Food Park. The menu includes jerk chicken, oxtail, curry goat, patties, coco bread, and lots of plantains. (5002 Hamilton Road)

February 2022

SADDLE CREEK — Buda truck Tejas Birria opened a food truck at the District 5 South Food Truck park in mid-February, serving up all sorts of birria dishes, from tacos to ramen to quesadillas. (10701 Menchaca Road)

BOULDIN CREEK — New truck Ziki opened with a Greek and Mexican fusion menu in early February by founder and CEO Nick Nanakos (whose family operates New York restaurants Tzatziki). This means burritos with gyro meat and whipped feta, falafel bowls with fajitas, and more. (2118 South Congress Avenue)

BOULDIN CREEK — New beverage truck Magick Matcha debuted with a menu dedicated to green tea (plus some coffee items) courtesy of owner Leigh Anne Greenberg in early February. The namesake beverage mixes matcha with oat milk, coconut water, Blue Majik (a spirulina extract), vanilla, and Himalayan sea salt. (2118 South Congress Avenue)

MONTOPOLIS — Puerto Rican fusion pop-up Plaintain Bar opened a permanent food truck in early February at Ani’s Day & Night. The menu includes arepas, tostones, and yuca fries. (7107 East Riverside Drive)

January 2022

EAST CONGRESS — Hand roll truck Texas Sushiko, from executive chef Michael Carranza and pastry chef Danielle Martinez, opened in late January at Texas Sake Company. The menu includes appetizers like snow crab claws and Pringles with caviar, as well as those hand rolls, with fillings such as bluefin tuna, salmon, and grilled spam. (440 East St Elmo Road, Suite B-2)

June 2021

BOULDIN CREEK — New barbecue truck CM Smokehouse from pitmaster Cade Mercer set up shop at South Austin bar Bouldin Acres in early January. On deck’s smoked meat sandwiches, tacos, burgers, and wings, as well as the off-menu brisket crunchwrap. (2027 South Lamar Boulevard)

HIGHLAND PARK WEST — After a fall stint up in Round Rock last year, new coffee truck Lady Elaine made its Austin debut in mid-January. On deck’s hot and iced coffee and espresso drinks, tea-based lattes, plus doughnuts, Tacodeli breakfast tacos, and weekend pastries from Sour Duck. It’s parked at Crenshaw’s Athletic Club. (5000 Fairview Drive)

EAST CONGRESS — South Austin distillery Still Austin Whiskey Co. opened a new on-site food truck in late January. The Bearded Baking Company is helmed by chef Wesley Dills. The menu features sandwiches, sides, a grazing board, plus lots of baked goods from cheesecake to cookies to croissants, plus there’s weekend brunch. (440 East St. Elmo Road, Suite F)

GOVALLE — Austin taco truck Pueblo Viejo expanded with a fourth location outside of coffee truck Flitch as of early February. (641 Tillery Street)

GOVALLE — Chef Damien Brockway opened his own food truck, Distant Relatives, in late February. The modern African-American menu features meats by the pound (such as pulled pork with tamarind molasses barbecue sauce), sandwiches (like brisket with chow chow), and sides (including burnt ends paired with red beans. Per Austin 360, the truck will temporarily close on Sunday, June 27 to move into southeast Austin brewery Meanwhile Brewing starting on Wednesday, July 7. (3508 East Seventh Street)

HILL COUNTRY — Newer wine tasting room the Texas AVA Tasting Room (from local wineries C.L. Butuad and Wine for the People) added a new food truck in mid-March. Brucie, from chef and owner Barclay Stratton, offers his take on an Australian cafe brunch menu, which means dishes like toads in the hole with raclette fondue and truffle honey, and avocado toast with crab and za’atar, as well as meat and cheese boards which are available for booked tastings. (12345 Pauls Valley Road)

CENTRAL EAST AUSTIN — New truck Fil N’ Viet serves up Filipino and Vietnamese fare from its temporary location as of late March, with plans on relocating into its permanent address across the street at some point). On deck are dishes such as banh mi with fillings like lemongrass chicken, rice plates with braised/grilled beef rib, and fun iced drinks like ube Vietnamese coffee. (1720 East 12th Street)

HUDSON BEND — Southern California-Mexican restaurant Reunión 19 opened a taco truck back in April. R19 Taqueria, found at the Waypoint Food Trailer Park, serves up an array of tacos from al pastor to mushroom and kimchi, plus burritos stuffed with french fries, asada-topped fries, and mulitas. (4604 Weletka Drive)

ALLANDALE — The aptly named 5000 Burnet food truck court welcomed a new tenant in April: Neighbor Coffee & Friends. There’s coffee and espresso plus baked goods and bags of its house-roasted coffee beans. (5000 Burnet Road)

NORTH AUSTIN — Hana World Market food court restaurant Salty Cargo converted its Sinaloa, Mexico-inspired food truck Aye Carranza parked at Celis Brewery into a second location of the Hawaiian-Asian restaurant as of late April. The menu features some of its popular dishes, from the tori katsu sandwiches, chicken wings, and pork ribs. (10001 Metric Boulevard)

FAR SOUTH AUSTIN — New truck Daisy Coffee Co. serves up a fun, sweet menu of coffee, espresso, and what it dubs energy drinks made with green coffee beans as of early May. There are cereal milk frappes topped with cereal, strawberry matcha lattes, and keto coffee, as well as pastries and snacks. (11800 Menchaca Road)

EAST AUSTIN & SOUTHEAST AUSTIN — New Mexican food truck Mango Feliz set up shop with two locations one at East Austin coffee shop Revival Coffee and the other at Austin club and venue Mala Santa — as of early May. The menus feature aguas frescas, snacks (think Cheetos elotes, tostilokos, and fruit cups), tacos, and breakfast items. (1405 East Seventh Street; 8509 Burleson Road)

NORTH BURNET — There’s a new food truck taking the place of Japanese truck Tsuke Honten (which closed in April, but opened a physical restaurant in Mueller) at North Austin brewery Hopsquad Brewing Co. Kasey’s Food Truck Experience, which opened in early May, is by chef Korey, serves up an array of chicken items from orange chicken to lots of wings plus slides and daily specials. (2307 Kramer Lane)

ZILKER — The new truck parked outside of Saxon Pub focuses on sliders as of early June. ATX Sliders is from co-founders and chefs Michael Lerner and Carlos Cruz. The menu naturally features plentiful sliders, from the Soco with a beef patty, brie, tomato jam, and dijonnaise; to the Southern Gentleman with a crispy chicken breast, Buffalo sauce, baby arugula, and a gorgonzola cream sauce; and a vegetarian option. Sides include fries, chips, queso, salsa, and guacamole. (1320 South Lamar Boulevard)

FAR SOUTH AUSTIN — New-school barbecue truck LeRoy & Lewis expanded with a new fry-dedicated truck parked at expansion outdoor bar Armadillo Den in mid-June. Mama Fried dishes up three styles of fries with seasonings and dips, plus smoked meats-topped versions such as barbacoa nacho fries, as well as corn dogs. (10106 Menchaca Road)

November 2020

FAR SOUTH AUSTIN — A food truck that fell under our radar that opened in March is Jamie’s Barbecue and Mini Tacos, which serves up, well, barbecue, tacos, and even the popular quesabirria. (8006 Bluff Springs Road, Bluff Springs)

CLARKSVILLE — Austin taco scene expanded with the opening of Pepe’s Tacos in October, with, yes, birria tacos, quesadillas, and tortas. (704 North Lamar Boulevard, Clarksville)

CEDAR VALLEY — New barbecue truck Crimson Creek Smokehouse opened in October at Cedar Valley Eats by pitmaster Marcus McNac. The menu focuses mostly on pork items — pulled pork, ribs, steaks, as well as other smoked meats staples such as chicken, sausages, and chopped beef. (12701 Nutty Brown Road, Cedar Valley)

CENTRAL EAST AUSTIN — Shelton’s Cafe in the Park’s (née Brunch 2.0) opened in the Arbor Food Park as of September. Owner Shelton Stoker focuses on a simple yet strong American breakfast menu, from the scrambled egg plate to a vegan hash to a sirloin sandwich served with potato wedges. Drinks include an array of iced teas, lemonade, and a blackberry/strawberry/cucumber/mint concoction. (1108 East 12th Street, Central East Austin)

CENTRAL EAST AUSTIN — Burgerlicious owner Vernetta Weston opened a second location of her burger truck in September also at the Arbor Food Park in September. There are plenty of burgers made with beef patties, as well as a vegan option. (1108 East 12th Street, Central East Austin)

PFLUGERVILLE — New Mexican and Cuban food truck Mojo opened at new brewery Willard’s in mid-October, from chef Austin Crouch. The menu features tacos, Cubanos, and pupusas. (2400 Patterson Industrial Drive, Pflugerville)

OAK HILL — New coffee and taco truck La Fantabulous reopened over the weekend outside of gym facility Tiger ATX. On deck are tacos (including the La Sambrosa, made with soy chorizo) and burritos (including two with sweet potato hash), plus coffee with optional sweeteners including a chile pequin one. (7401 Old Bee Caves Road, Oak Hill)

SOUTHEAST AUSTIN — New pizzeria truck Pizza Leon has California roots — the owner worked at a restaurant in Bakersfield before relocating to Austin. Along with traditional pies, speciality pies include creamy garlic and barbecue. (4749 East Ben White Boulevard, Southeast Austin)

CENTRAL EAST AUSTIN — San Antonio truck Bone-a-fide Vegan Bistro moved into Austin over the summer outside of Kenny Dorham’s Backyard. Co-owners and couple Chris Hamm and Cheryl Knox serve up an array of sandwiches and burgers to jackfruit-based barbecue platters to an ample amount of gluten-free dishes. (1106 East 11th Street, Central East Austin)

EAST AUSTIN — San Antonio vegan truck HapPea Vegans expanded into Austin over the summer under owner Leah Drones, with a focus on vegan fried chicken. (1700 East Sixth Street, East Austin)

CLARKSVILLE — New York-based shop Bandit Coffee & Matcha Bar expanded into Austin in the form of a food truck. with an array of hot and cold espresso and coffee drinks, plus matcha options (including some with honey), pastries and sandwiches from Easy Tiger and Teddy V, and even ice cream sandwiches. (706 North Lamar Blvd, Clarksville)

TARRYTOWN — Austin taco truck Veracruz All Natural and coffee roasting company Medici opened up two new meals-on-wheels locations at new alfresco spot Littlefield in October.(2401 Winsted Lane, Tarrytown)

RAINEY — EL Paso-import vegan Mexican truck Lick It Up quickly expanded with a second location along Rainey Street. The truck is from owner/chef Edgar Delfin and operated by Cool Beans’s Rolando Garza. (88 Rainey Street, Downtown)

EAST AUSTIN — Thai truck Thai Kun is now parked at relatively new East Sixth bar High Noon as of September. The menu includes baguettes served with a peanut curry, the waterfall pork, and Thai fried chicken. This is the truck’s only meals-on-wheels location in the city; there’s the brick-and-mortar up in Rock Rose, and a stall at a Denver food hall. (2000 East Cesar Chavez Street, Holly)

September 2020

BOULDIN CREEK — New Vietnamese truck 20Pho7 opened in late May, serving up, yes, pho (beef, chicken, vegan), French dip-style sandwiches with pho, and tacos. Pickup orders can be placed online. (601 West Live Oak Street)

CEDAR PARK — The aptly titled food truck Cedar Pork is found in the Austin suburb with a menu focusing on all sorts of pork offerings, from pork stew or carnitas tacos, quesadillas or chilaquiles (there are also chicken and beef options too). It opened in July. Pickup and curbside pickup orders can be placed online. A second location opened at Cedar Park market Fizola Market this week too. (2301 Brushy Creek Road)

CENTRAL EAST AUSTIN — New Neapolitan pizzeria truck Dough Boys opened at Arbor Food Park as of early August, boasting 12-inch wood-fired pies with options such as the margherita, as well as a dessert one. Pickup orders can be placed online. (1108 East 12th Street)

DRIFTWOOD — The East Austin prix fixe farm-to-table truck moved all the way out to Driftwood, parked at sotol distillery Desert Door, and changed its name to Eden West, as of mid-August. Chef Sonya Cote’s menu approach remains the same: seasonal dishes such as butternut queso, hot quail knots, and chilled watermelon. To-go orders can be placed online. (211 Darden Hill Road)

FAR SOUTH AUSTIN — The owners of the Far Out Lounge and Hopfields opened up a chicken-focused truck in late May down at the alfresco bar. Fowl Mouth’s menu features fried chicken sandwiches, chicken wings, and chicken tenders, among other non-poultry items like vegan wings, burgers, and mac and cheese. Pickup orders can be placed online, over the phone, and there are Favor deliveries. (8504 South Congress Avenue)

NORTH BURNET — Catering company Huckleberry Hospitality opened its seafood truck this June at Circle Brewing. Among the seafood offerings are sandwiches (a Gulf Coast fish sandwich, a shrimp roll, oyster po’ boy), fried seafood platters, and sides (fried green tomatoes, beet salad). (2340 West Braker Lane)

WEST CAMPUS — JP Pancake Company is all about little pancakes stacked in a portable cup and topped with fruit, other like-ingredients, and condiments. It opened in late March. (2512 Rio Grande Street)

CHESTNUT — New Puerto Rican truck Lechonera El Pachango opened in mid-June, serving dishes such as arroz con gandules, lechon asado, mofongo, and tostones. (2701 East Martin Luther king Jr. Boulevard)

WEST CAMPUS — El Paso-based vegan restaurant Lick It Up expanded into Austin for the first time with a food truck parked at Spider House Cafe as of August. Owner Edgar Delfin tapped Rolando Garza of beloved vegan Austin truck Cool Beans to run the new location, featuring vegan comfort dishes ranging from the milanese torta to carne asada fries to seitan steak tacos to Beyond Meat burgers. Pickup orders can be placed online. (2908 Fruth Street)

HIGHLAND — New trailer Neptune Coffee opened as of early July at also new gardening shop Garden Seventeen. On deck are the standard coffee and tea drinks (hot and iced) and smoothies, as well as speciality lattes such as the Neptune latte, the Snickerdoodle latte, and the coconut-horchata iced coffee. (604 Williams Street)

HOLLY — Food truck Vegan Nom opened a vegan burger dedicated truck as of late August at the vegan food truck park. Nom Burgers’s menu makes use of Impossible patties (and there’s a hemp seed burger too), plus fries and the such. (2324 East Cesar Chavez Street)

HOLLY — Another new Neapolitan pizza truck made its debut in East Austin: Paffuto Pizza opened in late July, with a strong pie offering, ranging from pepperoni to King Ranch with bacon, garlic and goat cheese to the White Truffle with truffle oil and mushrooms. (2209 East Cesar Chavez Street)

BLACKLAND — Former Pitchfork Pretty chef Max Snyder opened his own truck dedicated to healthy grain bowls. Rogue Radish made its debut at the former Eastside Cafe grounds in August. Pickup and delivery orders can be placed online. (2113 Manor Road)

DOWNTOWN — While California-based chain Wahoo’s Fish Tacos closed all of its Texas locations, new Texas owners Jesse Fortney and Kyle Peters brought the restaurant back as a food truck in Austin in mid-June at Rainey Street bar Alibi. The new truck serves up two types of tacos with chicken, fish, steak, or shrimp, plus chips, queso, and guacamole. Pickup orders can be placed online. (96 Rainey Street)

March 2020

RAINEY — Bummer Burrito, the food truck from the team behind Eater Austin’s 2018 Restaurant of the Year Better Half, is now serving by sibling bar Little Brother. Expect burrito creations with Fritos, vegan chorizo, and jalapeño poppers.

EAST AUSTIN — Veracruz All Natural and Veracruz Juice Bar are opening on Webberville Road starting Friday, March 6. The favorite taco truck will eventually serve the full menu of the Veracruz brick and mortar (which means chilaquiles) and both will be open until midnight.

ZILKER — Longhorn Habibi on Barton Springs Road serves lamb gyros, falafel, and other Mediterranean dishes.

EAST AUSTIN — Baja California truck Rosarito opened up a ceviche-dedicated truck called Cevicheria in early March, right next door to cocktail bar Whisler’s.

December 2019 and January 2020

NORTH BURNET — New Japanese truck Tsuke Honten started serving its $29 omakase at Hopsquad Brewing Co. off Braker Lane. There’s also an a la carte menu with items like takoyaki, chicken wings, and pâté chaud (savory Vietnamese puff pastries).

CENTRAL EAST AUSTIN — Tacos & Coffee, the breakfast taco truck from Franklin Barbecue, is now open outside of the famed barbecue spot. Each taco comes with three items choosing from eggs, house-made chorizo, and chopped brisket.

MANOR — Another barbecue taco truck, Taco Bronco from Micklethwait Barbecue is now serving at Batch Brewhouse & Bugroom. It features thick queso, brisket and carnitas tacos, and a vegan option.

EAST RIVERSIDE — More tacos: new truck La Tunita 512 offers breakfast tacos, meaty tacos (including birria tacos), mulitas, and more.

GOVALLE — Vegan dim sum truck Plowbao rolled in at Buzz Mill on East Seventh. Look for typical dishes like dumplings, shu mai, and “crab” rangoon, with all meats from Beyond Meat.

EAST CONGRESS — Wham Bam Bagels & Coffee, a truck from the owners of Aviary Wine + Kitchen, is now open on South Congress. The breakfast- and lunch-focused trailer serves bagels from Rosen’s Bagels with schmears and bagel sandwiches like lox and pastrami.

CAMPUS — Since donburi restaurant Don Japanese has been closed, it has reopened as a food truck serving the same rice bowls.

GOVALLE — American restaurant Jacoby’s has reopened a burger-only trailer, Jacoby Bros. Burgers, down the street. There are fries, too.

NORTH BURNET — ATX Happy Grilled Cheese is the newest resident at 5000 Burnet food truck park. It serves many kinds of gooey grilled cheese.

BUDA — Pie Shack opened behind Willie’s Joint in Buda, serving pizza, dessert, and the occasional pot pie.

October & November 2019

SUNSET VALLEY — Queue, a barbecue truck from Lockhart native Stephen Mace, opened in the Thicket food truck park in South Austin. Queue has a large menu of meats and sides, from prime and wagyu brisket to pork ribs and beef ribs. For sides, there are house-made tortillas, beans, corn, coleslaw, and the like.

GOVALLE — Another new barbecue truck, JNL Barbecue, is popping up outside the Buzz Mill in East Austin on Saturdays only. Trom Sarah Lambert and pitmaster Ben Lambert, who’s an alum of Franklin Barbecue, it serves ribs, brisket, sausage, potato salad, and beans. It’s joined at Buzz Mill by Plow-B-Q, a vegan barbecue truck that’s open daily.

ZILKER — Olaya Peruvian Food serves traditional dishes like lomo saltado, ceviche, and a chicharron sandwich off of Barton Springs Road.

SOUTH AUSTIN — Taco truck Oye Taquito opened on Brodie Lane, serving Valley-style street tacos like bistec, al pastor, and quesadillas.

ANDERSON MILL — Bigg Belly BBQ Co. is a new food truck serving barbecue classics like brisket, ribs, chopped beef, and smoked turkeys.

August & September 2019

ST. ELMO — New York-inspired truck Brooklyn Breakfast Shop is serving breakfast sandwiches, hashes, and biscuits at The Yard on St. Elmo Road. The truck comes courtesy former Peached Tortilla chef Ryan Rosen.

AUSTIN — Roving food truck Bruja’s Brew serves kombucha and a rotating menu of tapas, with a particular focus on vegan and vegetarian options like kale chips with cheez, chips with autumn salsa, and rice pudding.

SOUTH FIRST — The Chivata food truck focuses very specifically on goat milk products. That means sandwiches on ciabatta bread, a version of caprese, empanadas, and more.

BRENTWOOD — Churro Co. has opened a second location, located in the parking lot of Thunderbird Coffee on Koenig Lane. Expect different kinds of sugared churros (cardamom sugar, powdered sugar, etc.) with the option to add ice cream.

RAINEY — Japanese restaurant Lucky Robot has opened a new food truck, Waffle Bot. It serves waffles and milkshakes with interesting creations like Cool Ranch Doritos ice cream.

ROSEDALE — Vietnamese food truck Kuway’s Banh Mi & Tea is now open on 45th Street. It focuses on dishes like banh mi, fried rice, Vietnamese tacos, and boba tea.

June & July 2019

MLK — High-end coffee trailer LeverCraft Coffee is now open on Oak Springs Drive. In addition to the regular espresso menu, there are two custom concoctions: an espresso lemonade and the Freddo (cold brew with cream), and Liege waffles.

EAST SIXTH — Thai and Laoatian truck Talād has opened, with street food offerings like pork skewers and fish cakes. It will eventually take up permanent residence at 1606 East 6th Street.

WEST CAMPUS — Always Hungry is a new health-focused food truck parked at campus-adjacent mainstay Spider House. It serves pescatarian and vegan dishes (all are gluten-free and dairy-free), like a veggie burger with an almond flour bun and veggie tacos.

SOUTH AUSTIN — Possum Pizza serves up vegan pies and slices, from cheez to bac’n mac n cheez.

HYDE PARK — Known for its quality micheladas, Dizfruta Atx also serves tostadas and ceviche on Airport Boulevard.

AUSTIN — Comfort food truck Dirty South Kitchen offers crispy seafood and butter-filled dishes like shrimp pancakes with a Cajun bechamel, biscuits covered in gravy, or a fried chicken bacon sandwich. It parks at the 5000 Burnet food truck park.

NORTHWEST AUSTIN — Cajun and Creole truck New Orleans Eatery serves gumbo, po’ boys, and etouffee at the corner of 620 and 2222.

DOWNTOWN — R&B’s Steak and Fries serves cheesesteak and steak sandwiches next to the Westin Hotel.

Spring 2019

EAST SIXTH — Lahleenea brings Honduran-inspired dishes like tapado (seafood soup), baleadas (folded tortillas stuffed with mashed fried red beans), and guava cookies to the East Side Food Park. The name refers to the Spanish word for “line,” a specific road of food stalls in Honduras where baleada originated.

ROSEDALE — Draught House Pub & Brewery has opened its own food truck, Little House. It serves burgers, fish and chips, wings, and the like.

EAST SIXTH — Lick Honest Ice Creams has parked its truck, Barb, at East Sixth brewery Lazarus for the summer. It will serve summer flavors (blackberry, lime, and basil), toppings, and ice cream sandwiches.

BRENTWOOD — Ooga Booga Waffles is now serving sweet and savory stuffed waffles at the 5000 Burnet food park. Flavors for the giant waffles include cinnamon roll and breakfast options.

March 2019

EAST SIXTH — Trill Taqueria comes from a former chef at Eden East and North Italia. The menu keeps tacos at $4 or less, and has options like spicy chicken or potato and turnip hash with cilantro.

NORTH LOOP — Joining the all-vegan Possum Kingdom food park is Wasota Vegan Paradise. It serves dishes like black-eyed peas, jollof rice, and plantains.

HOLLY — Beaux Seafood is now parked outside the Quickie Pickie on East Cesar Chavez. This is the second location of the food truck for owner Beaux Hobbs (the original is in Manchaca). The truck offers the same menu of Cajun seafood like fried oysters and shrimp.

January 2019

EAST SIXTH — Dirty Sixth standby Hoeks Death Metal Pizza has reincarnated into a food truck. It serves simple pies at the food truck part on East Sixth.

WEST SIXTH — Taco truck Crazy Tortilla has moved in at Key Bar on West Sixth. On the menu are options like Philly Queso taco and a BLT taco.

EAST AUSTIN — Combining Texas barbecue with Vietnamese dishes, Ted’s Farm serves a unique combination of flavors. The menu include banh mi and rice bowls.

CAMPUS — One of the first Afghani food trucks in Austin, Afghan Halal offers kebabs, biryani, lamb shank, and samosas.

SOUTH AUSTIN — Big Red Cajun is now serving specialties like gumbo, jambalaya, and voodoo shrimp off 290.