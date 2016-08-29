Where to Eat and Drink Over Labor Day Weekend in Austin

Labor Day weekend provides one last opportunity to celebrate summer (as much as the very, very, very hot season ever really ends in Texas). To honor the sort-of end of the season, here are the best celebrations to check out in Austin over the long holiday weekend from Friday, September 2 through Monday, September 5.

Saturday, September 3 through Monday, September 5

Meanwhile Brewing is presenting a slew of events over the long holiday weekend, from an all-ages concert on Saturday and Sunday, yoga and a market on Sunday, and regular business hours on Monday. (3901 Promontory Point Drive, McKinney)

Saturday, September 3

Brewery and restaurant the Brewtorium is hosting Austin Flea for the day with indoor and outdoor spaces from noon to 5 p.m. (6015 Dillard Circle, Highland)

Sunday, September 4

Okay, so it’s not technically a Labor Day event, but the ABGB is celebrating its ninth birthday with live music, food specials, and beers from noon to 11 p.m. (1305 West Oltorf Street, Galindo)

Monday, September 5

Jester King Brewery is throwing a cornhole tournament for Labor Day from 1 to 3 p.m. Group entry tickets are $20. (13005 Fitzhugh Road, Hill Country)

Texas Keeper Cider is keeping special hours during the holiday from noon to 6 p.m. People can bring their own food, and ciders will be available for purchase. (12521 Twin Creek Road, Manchaca)