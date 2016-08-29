 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Where to Eat and Drink Over Labor Day Weekend in Austin

A cornhole tournament, lots of beers, and Monday hours

A glass of cloudy yellow beer in a glass with the words Brewtorium in front of a blurry pretzel.
A beer from Brewtorium.
The Brewtorium

Labor Day weekend provides one last opportunity to celebrate summer (as much as the very, very, very hot season ever really ends in Texas). To honor the sort-of end of the season, here are the best celebrations to check out in Austin over the long holiday weekend from Friday, September 2 through Monday, September 5.

Are there any festivities missing below? Let Eater know through austin@eater.com

Saturday, September 3 through Monday, September 5

  • Meanwhile Brewing is presenting a slew of events over the long holiday weekend, from an all-ages concert on Saturday and Sunday, yoga and a market on Sunday, and regular business hours on Monday. (3901 Promontory Point Drive, McKinney)

Saturday, September 3

  • Brewery and restaurant the Brewtorium is hosting Austin Flea for the day with indoor and outdoor spaces from noon to 5 p.m. (6015 Dillard Circle, Highland)

Sunday, September 4

  • Okay, so it’s not technically a Labor Day event, but the ABGB is celebrating its ninth birthday with live music, food specials, and beers from noon to 11 p.m. (1305 West Oltorf Street, Galindo)

Monday, September 5

  • Jester King Brewery is throwing a cornhole tournament for Labor Day from 1 to 3 p.m. Group entry tickets are $20. (13005 Fitzhugh Road, Hill Country)
  • Texas Keeper Cider is keeping special hours during the holiday from noon to 6 p.m. People can bring their own food, and ciders will be available for purchase. (12521 Twin Creek Road, Manchaca)
Jester King Craft Brewery

13005 Fitzhugh Road, Austin, TX 78736 512 537 5100 Visit Website
The ABGB

1305 West Oltorf Street, , TX 78704 (512) 298-2242 Visit Website
Texas Keeper Cider

12521 Twin Creek Road, , TX 78652 (512) 910-3409 Visit Website

Meanwhile Brewing

3901 Promontory Point Drive, , TX 78744 (512) 308-3659 Visit Website

The Brewtorium

6015 Dillard Circle, , TX 78752 (512) 524-0323 Visit Website

