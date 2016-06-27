Where to Celebrate Fourth of July in Austin With Food and Drink

Fourth of July weekend begins this week, which means it’s time to start thinking about outdoor parties, grilling, ice-cold drinks, and the like. The summer holiday and the big fireworks show and concert along Vic Mathias Shores mean there are a lot of food and drink events around the city.
Here is Eater’s guide to the food and dessert specials, parties, eating contests, and more, all happening in Austin during the long holiday weekend.
Preorder Specials
Through Wednesday, June 29
- San Antonio import Bakery Lorraine is offering two Fourth of July pies for preorders this holiday. There’s an apple pie made with five types of the fruit, and then the buttermilk pie with berries. Advanced orders for the $28 pies can be placed through Wednesday, June 29 for pickups on Saturday and Sunday, July 2 to 3. (11600 Rock Rose Avenue, Suite 100, Domain Northside)
Through Thursday, June 30
- Abby Jane Bakeshop is offering two fruity icebox pies for July 4th, a blueberry and a tart cherry, each for $35. Preorders can be placed through Thursday, June 30 at 5 p.m. with pickups on Saturday and Sunday, July 2 and 3, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (16604 Fitzhugh Road, Dripping Springs)
Through Monday, July 4
- Barbecue restaurant Stiles Switch BBQ & Brew is offering a 4th of July-themed Texas Trinity family meal package for the holiday, full of brisket, pork ribs, sausage, and sides. There are two sizes, one with four-to-six servings, and the other with eight-to-10 servings. Orders are placed in person. (6610 North Lamar Boulevard, Brentwood; 800 West Whitestone Boulevard, Cedar Park)
- Asian smokehouse Loro is offering a takeout meal package for the Fourth. The $55 order comes with a rack of ribs, choose-your-own sides ranging from snap peas to crispy potatoes, coconut rice, and cookies. Orders can be placed now for pickups on Monday, July 4 starting at noon. (2115 South Lamar Boulevard, South Lamar)
- Butcher shop and restaurant Salt & Time is offering three cook-it-yourself patty specials for at-home grilling needs for the holiday. There’s the beef-cheese-bacon, the Mediterranean lamb, and the chicken-zucchini-mushroom. The specials are only available for in-person ordering. (1912 East 7th Street,, Blackshear-Prospect Hill)
- Bakery mini-chain Tiny Pies’s holiday menu includes larger American flag pies, one with cherries and blueberries and the other a cream pie with various berries, star-shaped hand pies, pie hot dogs, and more. Everything is available for online preorders for pickups Friday, July 1 through Monday, July 4. (multiple locations)
- Baked goods delivery service and brand-new food truck Cookie Rich crafted color-themed Fourth of July sandwich cookies available by the dozen. Orders can be placed online for pickups on Thursday, June 30 through Monday, July 4. (2201 North Lamar Boulevard, West Campus)
Events
Friday, July 1
- Casual restaurant Better Half is hosting Honky Tonk Amnesia again, which will play records from Willie Nelson’s 1976 Fourth of July Picnic show while offering food and drink specials probably from 6 to 9 p.m. (406 Walsh Street, West Austin)
Wednesday, June 29 through Sunday, July 3
- Hill Country brewery Vista Brewing is hosting a long holiday weekend shindig with July 4th-themed beers, live music, and food. It runs from 4 to 9 p.m. each day except Sunday, July 3’s event ends at 7 p.m. (13551 Ranch to Market Road 150, Driftwood)
Thursday, June 30 through Monday, July 4
- Hotel Van Zandt restaurant and bar Geraldine’s is hosting a live blues concert series during the long holiday weekend. during the holiday weekend. Hotel guests and restaurant diners can hang out on the pool deck to watch the fireworks on the 4th, plus the general public interested in joining can buy special $50 passes. (605 Davis Street, Downtown)
Sunday, July 3
- Seafood restaurant Garbo’s is hosting a lobster boil dinner ahead of the Fourth of July. The three-course meal includes a whole Maine lobster and miniature key lime pies, plus optional oysters and caviar. There are two seatings for the $120 meal, 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. (12709 North Mopac Expressway, Parmer Point)
- Fancy hotel restaurant Lutie’s is teaming up with new school barbecue truck LeRoy & Lewis for a whole Independence Day party. There will be smoked meats, sides, desserts, cocktails, and games, plus a DJ set. Tickets are $100 for adults and $45 for children 12 years old and younger; it runs from 6 to 11 p.m., with food ending at 9 p.m. (4100 Red River Street, Hancock)
- The Carpenter Hotel is hosting an alfresco barbecue party with on-site restaurant Carpenters Hall. Food-wise, there are barbecue plates with hot dogs, chicken wings, fruit, roasted vegetables, and slaw, plus thee will be live music. Tickets are $55 and it runs from 1 to 6 p.m. (400 Josephine Street, Zilker)
- South Austin bar Bouldin Acres and barbecue truck CM Smokehouse are throwing a joint party with barbecue, beers, drink specials, free Amy’s Ice Cream for the first 100 guests starting at 1 p.m., games, cowboy pools, and DJ sets. It begins at 12 p.m. (2027 South Lamar Boulevard, Zilker)
Monday, July 4
- New American restaurant Launderette is hosting a seafood boil again for July 4th. The $85 boil includes lobster, shrimp, clams, mussels, sausages, corn, and potatoes, plus family-style sides, and desserts. Reservations are required. It runs from noon to 6 p.m. (2115 Holly Street, Holly)
- Four Seasons hotel restaurant Ciclo is hosting a dinner buffet with access to a really good fireworks vantage point. The $125 meal runs from 5 to 9 p.m. and will include salads, shrimp and crab claws, carving stations, sides, lots of desserts, and themed cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages. (98 San Jacinto Boulevard, Downtown)
- Sports bar and restaurant Black Sheep Lodge is running its annual hot dog-eating contest again, along with hot dogs for all and drink specials. People who would like to enter should email events@blacksheeplodge.com, and there’s a $20 entry fee. (2108 South Lamar Boulevard, Zilker)
- Black Sheep’s sibling bar Haymaker is also bringing back its annual pickled egg-eating contest for the Fourth. $20 entry fees and a portion of the day’s sales will go towards Helping Hand Home for Children. The contest begins at 4 p.m.; those who would like to compete should email events@haymakeraustin.com. (2310 Manor Road, Cherrywood)
