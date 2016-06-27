Where to Celebrate Fourth of July in Austin With Food and Drink

Fourth of July weekend begins this week, which means it’s time to start thinking about outdoor parties, grilling, ice-cold drinks, and the like. The summer holiday and the big fireworks show and concert along Vic Mathias Shores mean there are a lot of food and drink events around the city.

Here is Eater’s guide to the food and dessert specials, parties, eating contests, and more, all happening in Austin during the long holiday weekend.

Preorder Specials

Through Wednesday, June 29

San Antonio import Bakery Lorraine is offering two Fourth of July pies for preorders this holiday. There’s an apple pie made with five types of the fruit, and then the buttermilk pie with berries. Advanced orders for the $28 pies can be placed through Wednesday, June 29 for pickups on Saturday and Sunday, July 2 to 3. (11600 Rock Rose Avenue, Suite 100, Domain Northside)

Through Thursday, June 30

Abby Jane Bakeshop is offering two fruity icebox pies for July 4th, a blueberry and a tart cherry, each for $35. Preorders can be placed through Thursday, June 30 at 5 p.m. with pickups on Saturday and Sunday, July 2 and 3, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (16604 Fitzhugh Road, Dripping Springs)

Through Monday, July 4

Events

Friday, July 1

Casual restaurant Better Half is hosting Honky Tonk Amnesia again, which will play records from Willie Nelson’s 1976 Fourth of July Picnic show while offering food and drink specials probably from 6 to 9 p.m. (406 Walsh Street, West Austin)

Wednesday, June 29 through Sunday, July 3

Hill Country brewery Vista Brewing is hosting a long holiday weekend shindig with July 4th-themed beers, live music, and food. It runs from 4 to 9 p.m. each day except Sunday, July 3’s event ends at 7 p.m. (13551 Ranch to Market Road 150, Driftwood)

Thursday, June 30 through Monday, July 4

Hotel Van Zandt restaurant and bar Geraldine’s is hosting a live blues concert series during the long holiday weekend. during the holiday weekend. Hotel guests and restaurant diners can hang out on the pool deck to watch the fireworks on the 4th, plus the general public interested in joining can buy special $50 passes. (605 Davis Street, Downtown)

Sunday, July 3

Seafood restaurant Garbo’s is hosting a lobster boil dinner ahead of the Fourth of July. The three-course meal includes a whole Maine lobster and miniature key lime pies, plus optional oysters and caviar. There are two seatings for the $120 meal, 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. (12709 North Mopac Expressway, Parmer Point)

Fancy hotel restaurant Lutie’s is teaming up with new school barbecue truck LeRoy & Lewis for a whole Independence Day party. There will be smoked meats, sides, desserts, cocktails, and games, plus a DJ set. Tickets are $100 for adults and $45 for children 12 years old and younger; it runs from 6 to 11 p.m., with food ending at 9 p.m. (4100 Red River Street, Hancock)

The Carpenter Hotel is hosting an alfresco barbecue party with on-site restaurant Carpenters Hall. Food-wise, there are barbecue plates with hot dogs, chicken wings, fruit, roasted vegetables, and slaw, plus thee will be live music. Tickets are $55 and it runs from 1 to 6 p.m. (400 Josephine Street, Zilker)

South Austin bar Bouldin Acres and barbecue truck CM Smokehouse are throwing a joint party with barbecue, beers, drink specials, free Amy’s Ice Cream for the first 100 guests starting at 1 p.m., games, cowboy pools, and DJ sets. It begins at 12 p.m. (2027 South Lamar Boulevard, Zilker)

Monday, July 4

