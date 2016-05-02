Where to Eat and Drink for Cinco de Mayo in Austin

Cinco de Mayo — the day that observes the Mexican army’s win over France in the Battle of Puebla in 1862 during the Franco-Mexican War, and has grown into a huge American holiday — rolls around soon. In Austin, this means plenty of celebrations with drinks and food.

Everything below takes place on Thursday, May 5, unless otherwise noted. For those looking for more, check out the city’s best margaritas and best tacos.

Austin-born Tex-Mex chain Chuy’s is offering all-day happy hour during the day, as well as five-dollar queso-based appetizers and one-dollar tequila floaters for margaritas. (multiple locations)

South Austin Mexican restaurant Curra’s Grill is celebrating with a party full of drinks, a DJ, and food from 6 to 9 p.m. (614 East Oltorf Street, Travis Heights)

Fiesta Austin is hosting its Cinco de Mayo festivity on Saturday, May 7, with music, food, dancing, and kid-friendly activities. It begins at 10 a.m., with a cover charge of $7 starting at noon (or, for those who want to purchase these in advance for later entry, it’s $5 right now). It’s free for children the age of 12 and younger. (Fiesta Gardens, 2101 Jesse E. Segovia Street, East Cesar Chavez)

Downtown Mexican restaurant La Condesa is offering a special menu for the day, with dishes like queso, nachos, an array of tostadas (chorizo-potato to crab), and tacos (ribeye with manchego to grilled shrimp), plus desserts. Then there are margarita and beer specials available by the glass, pitcher, or bucket form. (400 West Second Street, Downtown)

New Jonestown bar and venue Lucky Rabbit is celebrating its first Cinco de Mayo with a performance by Audic Empire, free tequila tastings from Codigo, and five-dollar queso, nachos, and frozen margaritas. It begins at 6 p.m. (18626 Ranch Road 1431, Jonestown)

Southeast Austin brewery Meanwhile Brewing Co. will release three new beers for the day: the Cerveza Fresca (a pilsner made with Jamaica agua fresca), the El Mero Mero (a horchata rice lager), and the La Araña Discoteca (a lager with sea salt and lime zest). (3901 Promontory Point Drive, McKinney)

Austin bakery mini-chain Tiny Pies is baking up a little margarita pie with local distillery Tequila 512 for the day. It’s available for in-person or online orders. (multiple locations)

Are there any Cinco de Mayo parties or specials missing? Let Eater know through the tipline.