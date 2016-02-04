Where to Celebrate Mardi Gras and Fat Tuesday in Austin

It’s Mardi Gras season right now, and Fat Tuesday — aka the final day of the Carnival season — takes place on Tuesday, March 1. Now is when people celebrate America’s finest excuse for weekday drinking and eating tons of cake and crawfish. Grab that king cake, and hit up these restaurant and bar events fully loaded with New Orleans cocktails and food.

The Original New Orleans Po-Boy and Gumbo Shop

1190 Chicon Street, Central East Austin

The New Orleans-y restaurant is hosting the Big Easy Mardi Gras festival with crawfish, barbecue, snow cones, and other dishes, plus lots of live music. The outdoor event is family-friendly; there is a requirement of either proof of vaccination proof or a negative PCR test. Early tickets (available until February 25) are $15, with regular tickets $20, and children tickets $5.

When: Saturday, February 26, noon to 9 p.m.

The Cavalier

2400 Webberville Road, East Austin

The East Austin bar and restaurant is hosting a gumbo cook-off and the Eastside Market pop-up ahead of Fat Tuesday, along with drinks (Hurricanes, hand grenades, Jell-O shots). The market runs from 2 to 6 p.m., and the cook-off at 3 p.m. Interested competitors should email getspicy@thecavalieratx.com Judges include comedian Chris Cubas and Maris Clegg of meal initiative Red Beans & Ricely Yours, Better Half executive chef Rich Reimbolt, and Rosewood Chop House executive chef Jesse DeLeon.

When: Saturday, February 26

Whitestone Brewery

601 East Whitestone Boulevard, Suite 500, Building 5, Cedar Park

The brewery is releasing its Mardi Gras beer special, the Hurricane Kolsch, as part of its Mardi Gras party, alongside food from Van’s Damn Tasty Food and live music.

When: Saturday, February 26, noon to 10:30 p.m.

The Hive

10542 Menchaca Road, Far South Austin

The cafe is hosting a Mardi Gras shindig with live music, food from vegan truck Lick It Up, themed drinks, and crafts.

When: Sunday, February 27, 4 to 10 p.m.

Whisler’s

1816 East Sixth Street, East Austin

The East Austin bar’s annual Fat Tuesday celebration comes with crawfish, a brass band, king cakes, and drinks.

When: Tuesday, March 1