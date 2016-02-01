Lunar New Year — also known as Chinese New Year, Spring Festival, Tet Nguyen Dan, or Seol-Nal — officially begins on Tuesday, February 1, kicking off the Year of the Tiger. Celebrated by a variety of countries around the world, including China, Vietnam, Korea, and Taiwan, the celebrations typically feature family gatherings, parties, and dances full of auspicious foods and money-stuffed red envelopes.

Austin restaurants are offering all sorts of markets, parties, and takeout food and drink specials for Lunar New Year. Eating special dishes such as oranges or noodles is believed to bring good luck for the new year based on the food’s appearance or pronunciation.

There are sweets from Bom Bakeshop and Plow Bao, markets hosted by OMG Squee and Greater Austin Asian Chamber of Commerce, dishes from Din Ho and Old Thousand, and plenty of dumplings and noodles. Everything below is listed in chronological order.

Be sure to follow COVID-19 measures, wear a mask, and tip well.

Lotus Chinese’s Dumplings and Wine Meal

The Chinese restaurant teamed up with Austin-based boxed wine company Boxt to offer takeout dumplings and wine. The meal comes with your choice of Boxt wine, a frozen dumpling pack, and a jar of house-made sweet soy sauce.

Price: $80

When: Tuesday, January 25 to Sunday, January 30

How to Order: Online for deliveries

My Happy Place’s Lunar New Year Boxes

The bakery is offering two sweet boxes for Lunar New Year: a cookie one with black sesame cookies, matcha butter cookies, Chinese almond cookies, and red bean macarons; and a macaron box with flavors ranging from red bean to matcha to pandan.

Price: Cookie box is $20, macaron $15

When: Place orders two days ahead of intended dates; pickups are available at Salty Sow and deliveries are also available.

How to Order: Online

Bom Bakeshop’s Lunar New Year Mochi Doughnuts

Asahi Imports, 6105 Burnet Road, Brentwood

The bakery pop-up’s Lunar New Year doughnut set includes flavors like sweet red bean, yuzu, and ube.

Price: Boxes are $24.50, single doughnuts $4.25

When: Friday, January 28 and Saturday, January 29 from 3:30 to 6 p.m.

How to Order: Online

Plow Bao’s Lunar New Year Dim Sum Sweet Box

Buzz Mill, 1505 Town Creek Drive, East Riverside

The vegan dim sum truck is offering a sweets box for Lunar New Year with egg tarts, mochi, sesame seed balls, and more.

Price: $25 through Venmo

When: Sunday, January 30, with timed pickups from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

How to Order: Online

Greater Austin Asian Chamber of Commerce’s Lunar New Year

Austin Beerworks, 3001 Industrial Terrance, North Burnet

The community group and Austin Beerworks are hosting a big Lunar New Year. There’s a collaboration beer made with local Japanese leather shop Kaiju Cut and Sew; a special menu from the brewery’s food truck ABW Cantina and the RIce Is Right truck; a run with the Texas Brewery Running Series, a market by Austin Flea, dragon and lion dances, and live music. A portion of the proceeds from sales of the beer, Kaiju’s goods, and registration for the running series will be donated to Stop AAPI Hate.

Price: Free to attend.

When: Sunday, January 30, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

How to Order: n/a

Sweet Clem’s Bakery’s Lunar New Year Macarons

The cottage bakery put together a cute Lunar New Year macaron set in shapes like tigers and lanterns and in flavors like red bean, jasmine honey, and Vietnamese coffee.

Price: $35

When: Pickups on Sunday, January 30 before 2 p.m. and deliveries in the evening; both pickups and delivered on Monday and Tuesday, January 31 and February 1.

How to Order: Direct message on Instagram

Seoulju’s Lunar New Year Party

9515 North Lamar Boulevard, North Lamar

The Korean restaurant’s Lunar New Year festivities include not one but three dragon dance performances, as well as games of bầu cua and red envelopes.

Price: Free to attend.

When: Sunday, January 30, 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

How to Book: n/a

Din Ho’s Chinese New Year

8557 Research Boulevard, North Austin

The Chinese restaurant is celebrating Chinese New Year with in-person meals full of traditional dishes.

When: Tuesday, February 1

How to Book: Make reservations, especially for groups five or larger, over the phone; place takeout orders through the website, phone at (512) 832-8788, or Facebook message starting on Monday, January 31

Wu Chow’s Year of the Tiger

500 West Fifth Street, Downtown

The Chinese restaurant’s Chinese New Year festivities include appetizers, cocktails, a photo booth, and lion dancers. The restaurant will also offer special dishes on the regular menu from Tuesday, February 1 through Saturday, February 5. The event benefits Austin Pets Alive.

Price: $10 suggested donation

When: Monday, January 31, 5 to 9 p.m.

How to Book: While advance tickets are currently sold out, walk-ins are welcomed.

Old Thousand’s Year of the Tiger Meal

Two locations

Both locations of the Chinese-American restaurant are offering a takeout Chinese New Year meal package next week. It includes smoked duck bao, longevity noodles, dumplings, and tangerine mooncakes.

Price: $88

When: Friday, February 4 through Sunday, February 6

How to Order: Call (737) 222-6637

OMG Squee’s Lunar New Year Day Market Celebration

4607 Bolm Road, Suite A, Govalle

Tex-Asian bakery OMG Squee, Kaiju Cut and Sew, and shop Solid Soaps are hosting a Lunar New Year market for the holiday and the bakery’s two-year anniversary. On deck are food vendors like OMG and Lady Lumpia, alongside retail offerings and a live DJ

Price: Free to attend.

When: Saturday, February 5, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

How to Book: n/a

Lunar New Year Festival

1023 Springdale Road, Building 6A, MLK-183

Illustrator Kathy Phan and stationery store Paper Craft Pantry are hosting a first-ever Lunar New Year event with food from vendors such as Cookie Wookie Kitchen, Gan Bei Gals, and Pink Sloth Bakery Co. alongside a retail market, a lion dance performance and activities for children. The event benefits the Austin Asian Family Support Services.

Price: Free to attend

When: Sunday, February 6, noon to 4 p.m.

How to Book: Online