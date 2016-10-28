Where to Find Spooky Treats and Drinks for Halloween From Austin Bars and Restaurants

With Halloween and Dia de los Muertos coming up, many Austin restaurants, bakeries, food trucks, and bars are embracing the creepy, crawly, spooky spirit with really fun baked goods and cocktails. This includes themed Dia de los Muertos cocktails from downtown food hall Fareground North Loop bar the Tigress, vegan milkshakes from Milky Way Shakes, mummy and eyeball macarons from French bakery La Patisserie.

Here’s what Austin restaurants, bakeries, and bars are offering for Halloween, listed alphabetically.

Abby Jane Bakeshop: The Dripping Springs bakery is offering really cute preorders for the holiday. First is a cookie decorating kit featuring chocolate cookies in the shape of cats, bats, pumpkins, and ghosts. And then there’s the pizza package, which comes with punnily named pies (Kale Raiser, Jason Fourcheese), sides, and treats, available for two or four people. The cookie kit is $40, the pizza packages are $62 for four people or $25 for two. Preorders must be placed online and pickups are available Saturday, October 30 to Sunday, October 31. (16604 Fitzhugh Road, Dripping Springs)

Capital City Bakery: Keep an eye out for the vegan bakery’s Halloween cupcakes, like the appetizingly named Strawberry Brains, the Boonilla, and the Fauxstress Cat. Or opt for one of the large pumpkin-shaped sugar cookies. Day-of pickup orders can be placed online. (2211 East Cesar Chavez Street, Holly)

Fareground: The returned food hall is celebrating Dia de Los Muertos throughout the month of October through Tuesday, November 2 with a special drinks menu. There’s the habanero blood orange margarita, the La Vela with a churro, and the El Ojo with pumpkin and marigold flowers. (111 Congress Avenue, Downtown)

La Patisserie: The macarons at the French-inspired bakery take on eerie forms like the Nutella mummy macaron with white-icing drizzles, and the blood orange eye macaron with red-icing veins. There are in-person treats as well as online preorders. (602 West Annie Street, South Austin; 7301 Burnet Road, Crestview)

Milky Way Shakes: The vegan milkshake truck is offering up the adorable International Spice Station milkshake again this year, made with spiced pumpkin puree, a pecan-caramel, and gluten-free pie crust with a cute pumpkin design, plus the option to add on two chocolate bats. The shake is available through Saturday, October 30. Pickup orders can be placed online or in person. (2324 East Cesar Chavez Street, Holly)

Soup Peddler: The Austin soup-and-juice chain put together a themed smoothie for Halloween that benefits Austin Pets Alive. The orange-and-black Monster Mash is made with bananas, peanut butter, pumpkin spice, Himalayan salt, cacao, activated charcoal, and carrot juice. The $8 18-ounce drink is available from all locations through Sunday, October 31. (multiple locations)

Still Austin Whiskey Co.: The South Austin distiller is offering a limited single-barrel whiskey for the spooky holiday again this year. The Monster Edition is a three-year-aged whiskey in new American oak barrels, made with a mixture of white corn, Winter Hawk wheat, malted rye, rye, and malted barley. Interested buyers will have to enter a lottery to purchase the limited bottles for in-person pickups. (440 East Saint Elmo Road, South Austin)

Sugar Mama’s Bakeshop: The South Austin bakery is at it again with Halloween treats this month. Cupcakes include the Candy Bar, the Great Pumpkin, and the Chocolate Peanut Butter Whoopie. Plus there are cookies and macaroons. Orders can be placed online or in person. (1905 South First Street, Bouldin Creek)

Tellus Joe: The daytime vegan cafe from vegan gastropub the Beer Plant features two Halloween-y drinks. There’s the Draculatte, with blood orange and vanilla syrups, charcoal-infused rice-and-oat milk, espresso, and sprinkles; and the Candyman with butterscotch syrup, oat milk, and espresso. Pickup orders can be placed online or in person. (3110 Windsor Road, Tarrytown)

Waterloo Ice House: The Austin mini-chain is mixing up Halloween drinks throughout the month of October. This includes the Dream-Sickle with vanilla vodka, orange juice, and ice cream; the Poison Apple Martini; and the Spicy Golbin, a frozen drink with chamoy and a tajin rim. Drinks are $7. (multiple locations).

Zucchini Kill Bakery: Look out for Halloween-themed baked goods from the vegan shop, such as the chocolate or vanilla Kandy Korn cupcakes and black velvet cupcakes. Pickup and delivery orders can be placed online. (701 East 53rd Street, North Loop)

Know of a missing Halloween or Dia de los Muertos special? Let Eater know at austin@eater.com