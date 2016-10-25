Where to Celebrate Halloween in Austin

Halloween is upon Austin soon enough, and there will be many costumes to don and drinks and treats to be had. The city gets into the spooky scary spirit through parties, dinners, movie screenings, and plenty of contests. Since October 31st lands on a Thursday this year, there are plenty of festivities leading up to All Hallows Evening. To help everyone sort through the numerous offerings, here is Eater’s guide to the best Halloween (which takes place on Thursday, October 31) and Dia de los Muertos (taking place Monday, November 1 through Tuesday, November 2) parties and events happening around Austin.
Through Sunday, October 31
- South Austin bar Gibson Street Bar is decorated in a spooktacular manner while also offering a themed cocktail menu with dry-ice punch bowls. (1109 South Lamar Boulevard, Zilker)
Sunday, October 17 and Sunday, October 24
- Brewery Oddwood Ales is screening weekly horror films this month. While the first one (the 1992 Candyman and The Beyond) already happened, next up are Trick or Treat and The Thing. Available are free popcorn plus snacks and desserts. It starts at 9 p.m., with the films beginning around 9:30. (3108 Manor Road, MLK)
Sunday, October 24
- South Austin bar Bouldin Acres is screening Hocus Pocus during a family-friendly event with free snacks. It runs from 8 to 11 p.m. (2027 South Lamar Boulevard, Zilker)
Thursday, October 28
- Hotel Ella is hosting a movie screening for the holiday, also opting to show Hocus Pocus. The $15 ticket comes with a caramel apple, plus other candy and drinks will be available for purchase. It begins at 7 p.m. (1900 Rio Grande Street, West Campus)
Saturday, October 30
- Seafood truck Huckleberry is paying homage to the best cartoon restaurant television show: Bob’s Burgers. Special dishes include a veggie sandwich (called One Fish, Two Fish, Not a Fish), a fish sandwich (Seems a Bit Fishy), a burger (Something’s NOT Fishy), and a shrimp sandwich (Neither Fish Nor Fowl), and expect the staffers to dress up as characters from the show. It runs from 4 to 9 p.m. or until everything is sold out. (2340 West Braker Lane, North Burnet)
- Brewery Beerburg Brewing Company is hosting a dog costume contest with pitbull volunteer organization Love-a-Bull. It’s $10 for each dog and all proceeds will go to the group. The winner will get a $100 gift card and the ability to work with the brewery on a small-batch beer, and the second and third place winners will also get gift cards. It runs from 3 to 5 p.m. (13476 Fitzhugh Road, Hill Country)
- Brewery Meanwhile Brewing is hosting a combination party and concert. The former includes a costume contest and games, plus beers and nonalcoholic drinks, the latter performances by Jam Room bands like Chasin’ Rabbits, Velvet Joanz, and others. Tickets are $5 and it runs from 8 to 10:30 p.m. (3901 Promontory Point Drive, McKinney)
- Barbecue restaurant Stiles Switch is celebrating both Halloween and its 10-year-anniversary with an epic event. The space will undergo a temporary transformation into pool hall the Emporium from the iconic film Dazed & Confused (which was actually filmed in the space). Expect barbecue (naturally), beers for 1976 prices, a honky-tonk, a costume contest, a 1970s muscle car show, and more. Hours are to be determined. (6610 North Lamar Boulevard, Brentwood)
- Out in the Hill Country, winery Pedernales Cellars is putting together a Halloween fall dinner with special wines and paired dishes served in a decorated space. Costumes are encouraged. Tickets are $150 and it begins at 5 p.m. (2916 Upper Albert Road, Stonewall)
- East Austin hotel bar the Upside is hosting a party with drinks, a costume contest, a market with crystals, tarot card readings, and more. It runs from 8 p.m. to midnight. (1108 East Sixth Street, East Austin)
- Bar Indian Roller is hosting a themed marketplace with performers, a burlesque show, music, and vendors. Costumes are encouraged. It runs from 5 p.m. to midnight. (10006 Manchaca Road, Far South Austin)
