Where to Celebrate Halloween in Austin

Halloween is upon Austin soon enough, and there will be many costumes to don and drinks and treats to be had. The city gets into the spooky scary spirit through parties, dinners, movie screenings, and plenty of contests. Since October 31st lands on a Thursday this year, there are plenty of festivities leading up to All Hallows Evening. To help everyone sort through the numerous offerings, here is Eater’s guide to the best Halloween (which takes place on Thursday, October 31) and Dia de los Muertos (taking place Monday, November 1 through Tuesday, November 2) parties and events happening around Austin.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Through Sunday, October 31

South Austin bar Gibson Street Bar is decorated in a spooktacular manner while also offering a themed cocktail menu with dry-ice punch bowls. (1109 South Lamar Boulevard, Zilker)

Sunday, October 17 and Sunday, October 24

Brewery Oddwood Ales is screening weekly horror films this month. While the first one (the 1992 Candyman and The Beyond) already happened, next up are Trick or Treat and The Thing. Available are free popcorn plus snacks and desserts. It starts at 9 p.m., with the films beginning around 9:30. (3108 Manor Road, MLK)

Sunday, October 24

South Austin bar Bouldin Acres is screening Hocus Pocus during a family-friendly event with free snacks. It runs from 8 to 11 p.m. (2027 South Lamar Boulevard, Zilker)

Thursday, October 28

Hotel Ella is hosting a movie screening for the holiday, also opting to show Hocus Pocus. The $15 ticket comes with a caramel apple, plus other candy and drinks will be available for purchase. It begins at 7 p.m. (1900 Rio Grande Street, West Campus)

Saturday, October 30

Missing any food- and drink-related Halloween events below? Let Eater know at austin@eater.com.

Related 13 Great Candy and Chocolate Shops in Austin