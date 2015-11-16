Where to Order Thanksgiving Pies in Austin Right Now

Thanksgiving is essentially a big excuse to eat really great food, right? After securing takeout turkey and sides, it’s time to think about desserts, specifically pie, the epitome of sweets perfection for the holiday. Austin bakeries, restaurants, and food trucks are making it easier for people to masquerade as amazing bakers with premade Thanksgiving pies to-go, all available for the long holiday weekend later beginning on Thursday, November 25.

Follows are Austin’s best places to pick up takeout pies, whether you’re visiting family and friends and aren’t up to the baking challenge, or you just want to leave the baking to the experts. This includes big and small pies from Tiny Pies, Texas-sourced pies at Abby Jane Bakeshop, pie dough from Dai Due, among others.

Everything below is listed alphabetically and is available for pickups (delivery services are noted). Those looking specifically for takeout Thanksgiving dishes and meals can look to this guide for help. Be sure to wear your mask for pickups and deliveries, and leave ample tips.

2 Dine 4 Catering

3012 Gonzales Street, Govalle

New Orleans-y diner’s catering offshoot is offering takeout Thanksgiving pies in pumpkin, Dutch apple, buttermilk chess, pecan, and chocolate-bourbon-pecan ranging from $16 to $30.

Deadline: Wednesday, November 17, 5 p.m.

Pickup Dates: Timed pickups are available Monday, November 22 through Wednesday, November 24; deliveries are also available

How to Book: Online

Abby Jane Bakeshop

16604 Fitzhugh Road, Dripping Springs

The Dripping Springs bakery’s first Thanksgiving features two pies: a buttermilk grits pie for $30 and a sorghum-chocolate-pecan pie for $45. There’s also an apple-cranberry galette, plus sourdough stuffing and Parker House dinner rolls.

Deadline: Saturday, November 20

Pickup Dates: Tuesday, November 23, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and then on Wednesday, November 24, 8 a.m. to noon

How to Book: Online

Capital City Bakery

2211 East Cesar Chavez Street, Holly

The vegan bakery’s vegan pie array is a good one: pumpkin (there’s a gluten-free version too), maple-pecan, and chocolate cream. Pies range from $25 to $30, plus there are cherry cheesecakes and vegan whipped cream available. Even better: there is an easy discount of $40 for two pies available right now.

Deadline: None noted.

Pickup Dates: Timed pickups are available Tuesday, November 23 and Wednesday, November 24.

How to Book: Online

Dai Due

2406 Manor Road, Cherrywood

The butcher shop’s holiday pie array includes $12 pie dough (made with rendered lard, of course) for those who want to make their own pies with a little help. Then there are $30 already-made sweet apple and buttermilk pies for those who want to stay away from the oven, as well as pecan sticky buns in packs of four for $20.

Deadline: None noted.

Pickup Dates: Timed pickups are available from Monday, November 22 through Wednesday, November 24.

How to Book: Online

Dream Bakery

9422 Anderson Mill Road, Suite B, Wells Branch

For Thanksgiving, the far north bakery is offering gluten-free and keto pies and sweets. This means deep-dish gluten-free pies such as pumpkin, cherry, apple crumb, and honey-bourbon-pecan ranging from $25.95 to 34.95, as well as keto pies like pumpkin, pecan, and coconut cream ranging from $34.95 to $49.95. There are also cheesecakes, cookie decorating kits, take-and-bake cinnamon rolls, and more.

Deadline: None noted

Pickup Dates: Sunday, November 20 through Thursday, November 25

How to Book: Online

Easy Tiger

6406 North I-35 Frontage Road, Suite 1100, Highland

The two Thanksgiving pie options from the bakery include a pumpkin and a Texas pecan pie, both made with an all-butter crust and available for $30.

Deadline: None noted.

Pickup Dates: Tuesday, November 23 through Friday, November 26; deliveries are also available

How to Book: Online

Fluff Meringues & More

4800 Burnet Road, Rosedale

The meringue-focused bakery is whipping up Thanksgiving pies for the holiday. The $46 pies are available in lemon-blueberry meringue, caramel-mascarpone-pecan, and pumpkin-ginger crunch. There’s also a maple-cinnamon-apple meringue crust available for same-day pickups and eating or a disassembled version for people who want to try to put it together on their own.

Deadline: Sunday, November 21, 7 p.m.

Pickup Dates: Orders have to be placed 48 hours before desired pickup/delivery dates, and the last day to pick up orders is on Wednesday, November 24 before 3 p.m.; deliveries are available

How to Book: Online

Foreign & Domestic

306 East 53rd Street, North Loop

The lauded neighborhood favorite is offering all sorts of sweets for the holiday, including several pies, such as buttermilk, sweet potato, apple, chocolate, pecan, and strawberry buttermilk, all hovering in the $25 price zone. There’s also an array of cheesecakes, Find the selection under the “wholesale holiday ordering” menu

Deadline: Three days advance notice.

Pickup Dates: Not listed

How to Book: Online

Fresa’s Chicken al Carbon

1703 South First Street, Bouldin Creek

Fresa’s Thanksgiving desserts include two $32 pies, an apple, and a caramel pumpkin. Also available are pints of Mexican vanilla ice cream.

Deadline: None noted.

Pickup Date: Wednesday, November 24, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with bookable timed slots.

How to Book: Online

Gati

1512 Holly Street, Holly

The gluten-free ice cream shop is getting into the Thanksgiving game with its lineup of also-vegan pies in crumbled apple maple walnut, French silk, pumpkin, and whiskey pecan for $49. There are also ice cream and layer cakes, bars, cookies, cheesecakes, ice cream pints, and pumpkin rolls.

Deadline: Wednesday, November 17

Pickup Dates: Sunday, November 21 through Wednesday, November 24; pickups are available at the ice cream shop as well as its sibling restaurant Thai Fresh in Bouldin Creek at 909 West Mary Street.

How to Book: Online

La Patisserie

Two locations

The Austin bakery’s Thanksgiving pie array includes an apple crumble, pecan with a chocolate crust, and pumpkin pie with a graham cracker crust, available in nine- or three-inch formats for $4.50 and $25 respectively.

Deadline: None noted.

Pickup Dates: None noted.

How to book: Online

Launderette

2115 Holly Street, Holly

Okay, so the neighborhood restaurant is offering tarts rather than pies, but, still, it’ll be great. The $40 tarts are available in chocolate pecan and apple streusel with a black mission fig jam and frangipane. Add on a pint or two of the rosemary ice cream too for $15.

Deadline: Monday, November 22

Pickup Date: Timed pickups are available on Wednesday, November 24

How to Book: Online or call (512) 382-1599

Lick Honest Ice Creams

Multiple locations

The homegrown ice cream store is bringing back its ice cream pies for Thanksgiving. The $25 ice cream pies are available in pumpkin, chocolate brownie (which is also vegan and gluten-free), and caramel apple.

Deadline: None noted.

Pickup Dates: Monday, November 22 through Wednesday, November 24

How to Book: Online

Manana

1603 South Congress Avenue, Travis Heights

The South Congress Hotel’s bakery is baking up several Thanksgiving pies: There’s the curried pumpkin pie ($30) adorned with cinnamon-sugared pie leaves, the caramel-apple ($32) topped with oat streusel, and the chocolate-bourbon-pecan ($30) with atomized chocolates on top. Plus there’s ice cream in burnt cinnamon and vanilla flavors.

Deadline: Saturday, November 20

Pickup Dates: Tuesday, November 23 and Wednesday, November 24, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Thursday, November 25, 8 a.m. to noon

How to Book: Online

Salt and Time

1912 East Seventh Street, East Seventh

The butcher shop and restaurant is offering an array of pies for $24 in sorghum-pecan, orange chess, and pumpkin.

Deadline: None noted.

Pickup Dates: Monday, November 22 through Wednesday, November 24 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

How to Book: Online

Sweet Cakes 4 U

302 South Main Street, Suite 101, Buda

The cake shop is offering a whole bunch of sweets for Thanksgiving by the half-dozen, including pecan pie bars ($27) and miniature key lime pies ($30). Plus there are other bars, cheesecakes, muffins, scones, cookies, cupcakes, and whole cakes.

Deadline: None noted.

Pickup Dates: Wednesday, November 24

How to Book: Online

Tiny Pies

Multiple locations

Tiny Pies is doing what it does best for Thanksgiving. There are miniature pies (naturally) available in 12-packs with flavors like apple, cherry, apple-cranberry, and its signature Texas Two-Step (brownie and pecan) for $61.80. Then there are larger pies available freshly baked in pecan, apple, apple crumb, cherry, cherry crumb, and chocolate cream either for $31.80 or $37.10

Deadline: Friday, November 19 at 5 p.m.

Pickup Dates: Monday, November 22 through Wednesday, November 24. National shipping is also available through Goldbelly.

How to Book: Online

This list will be updated leading up to Thursday, November 25. If there is an Austin spot offering Thanksgiving pies missing below, let us know through austin@eater.com.

