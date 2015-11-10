Austin restaurants are here to make Thanksgiving easy for everyone looking to celebrate the November holiday at home by offering takeout meals and dishes. This way, everyone can forgo the hassle of cooking for the food-centric holiday and stay within the familiar comforts of home for a safe, stress-free day.

With that, here is Eater’s guide to the best restaurants offering preorders for to-go Thanksgiving dinners and desserts, including brined turkeys from Cherrywood butcher shop/restaurant Dai Due, mezcal-glazed hams from Easy Austin butcher shop/restaurant & Time, Cajun fried turkeys from Hyde Park Bar & Grill, gluten-free chicken pot pies from Dream Bakery, and so many rolls and desserts.

Everything below is listed alphabetically and is available for pickups (delivery services are noted). Eater Austin’s Thanksgiving pie guide will be updated later, as will the guide for dine-in meals. Be sure to wear your mask for pickups and deliveries, and leave ample tips.

Dai Due

2406 Manor Road, Cherrywood

The Cherrywood butcher shop carries a cornucopia of Thanksgiving meats to be cooked, including brined turkeys from Belle Vie Farm, smoked wild boar ham, turducken sausages, charcuterie, mincemeat, brined quails, sides, baguettes, pies, and pie dough, plus items for the morning including a breakfast casserole.

Deadline: None noted.

Pickup Dates: Timed pickups are available from Monday, November 22 through Wednesday, November 24. Note that slots from noon to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday are already booked up.

How to Book: Online

Dream Bakery

2013 Wells Branch Parkway, Wells Branch

Along with a bunch of desserts, pies, and pie crusts, the cafe and bakery is selling several gluten-free savory items for the holiday. This means a deep-dish ham and cheese quiche for $26.95 and a chicken pot pie for $11.95

Deadline: None noted.

Pickup Dates: Sunday, November 20 through Thursday, November 25

How to Book: Online

Fresa’s Chicken al Carbon

1703 South First Street, Bouldin Creek

Fresa’s giant reheatable Thanksgiving meal comes with a roasted turkey with gravy, chorizo stuffing, and a spicy citrus-serrano cranberry sauce ($315 for about eight to ten servings). Or opt for the turkey breast meal if you don’t feel like dealing with bones. Diners can also pick out three of the available sides for any of the two meals, which include roasted Brussels sprouts, poblano spinach gratin, and mac and cheese. Sides and turkeys are available a la carte too. Order a pozole kit for those turkey leftovers, and there are pies too.

Deadline: None noted.

Pickup Date: Wednesday, November 24, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with bookable timed slots.

How to Book: Online

Hyde Park Bar & Grill

Both the Hyde Park and Westgate locations of the classic American restaurant have reheatable Thanksgiving meals with four servings available for $90, with an optional peach pudding for $15. The Westgate location is also selling reheatable 12 to 14 pound Cajun fried turkeys for $75.

Deadline: None noted.

Pickup Date: Tuesday, November 23 and Wednesday, November 24

How to Book: Online orders are available starting on Friday, November 5

Interstellar BBQ

12233 Ranch Road 620 North, North Austin

The No. 1 barbecue joint of the state already has sold out of its smoked turkey and prime brisket for Thanksgiving, but thankfully its reheatable pineapple-and-sage-glazed ham is still available for $70. Add-ons include mac and cheese, the excellent smoked scalloped potatoes, gravy, and cranberry sauce.

Deadline: None noted.

Pickup Date: Tuesday, November 23 between 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

How to Book: Online

Lenoir

1807 South First Street, Bouldin Creek

For wine needs, the New American restaurant has it covered. The $160 four-bottle pack comes with champagne, chardonnay, nebbiolo, and a Beaujolais.

Deadline: None noted

Pickup Dates: Saturday, November 20 and Sunday, November 21, 1 to 3 p.m.

How to Book: Online

Salt and Time

1912 East Seventh Street, East Austin

The butcher shop and restaurant has a variety of meats and sides for the holiday. To-be-cooked meats include turkeys, ducks, brined chicken, chicken ballotine, stuffed quail, mezcal-glazed ham, miniature porchettas, date-and-pistachio-stuffed lamb shoulder, and much more. Those who’d like the meats butchered in particular ways can request so for one dollar per pound extra. Rounding out the offerings are gravies, sauces, stocks, and sides like cornbread stuffing, roasted sweet potatoes, and bacon mac and cheese.

Deadline: None noted.

Pickup Dates: Monday, November 22 through Wednesday, November 24 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

How to Book: Order online

Second Bar & Kitchen

3121 Palm Way, Suite 101, Domain Northside

The New American hotel restaurant is putting together a Thanksgiving meal package for the holiday. The base $95 meal, which includes two servings, comes with a slow-roasted citrus-spiced turkey, gravy, rolls, salad, a smoked ham/bacon macaroni/cheese casserole, and pecan bread pudding, among other items. There are a la carte add-ons too, including braised beef short rib pot roast, children’s turkey plates with sides, pumpkin cheesecake, and cocktail kits (mimosas, Bloody Marys).

Deadline: None noted.

Pickup Dates: Wednesday, 24, 2 to 5 p.m.

How to Book: Online

Tiny Pies

Multiple locations in Austin

Tiny Pies is doing what it does best for Thanksgiving. There are sweet options, but the sole savory item is the four-pack of the five-inch Thanksgiving pot pies with roasted turkey, gravy, cornbread stuffing, cranberry sauce, and masked potatoes topped with a crispy turkey skin.

Deadline: Friday, November 19 at 5 p.m.

Pickup Dates: Monday, November 22 through Wednesday, November 24. National shipping is also available through Goldbelly.

How to Book: Online

This list will be updated leading up to Thursday, November 25. If there is an Austin restaurant offering easy turkeys and the other sides missing below, let us know through austin@eater.com.